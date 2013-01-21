Golden Sesame Cookies
A light sugar cookie with toasted sesame seeds. To make a double batch, I double all the ingredients but the butter and they still taste delicious.
Thank you! This is the closest thing I've ever found to my grandmother's recipe. She was German, though I don't know whether the recipe was or not, since she got a lot of recipes from friends over the years. Instead of rolling out and cutting the dough, I rolled the dough into 3 dozen balls (not quite 1 inch diameter) and flattened them with my palm. If you want the cookies crispy the whole way through (and you do!), bake them on a baking stone until the edges are lightly browned and leave them sit on the stone for a minute or two after you remove them from the oven. These cookies made my day!Read More
These were amazing!! A definite keeper....I made a few adjustments to accomodate my pantry and son's egg allery. Used whole wheat flour Reduced sugar to half cup Replaced the egg with 1 tablespoon yogurt.
