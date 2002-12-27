Anisette Cookies I

My family calls these "Italian Cookies". They can be made with Anisette or with Anise flavoring. The orange juice adds nice flavor. They are a cake-like cookie that is a Christmas tradition in my family. (They get huge due to all the baking powder, so do not roll too large).

Recipe by Leah Lyons

Servings: 72
72
Yield:
4 -6 dozen
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

72
Original recipe yields 72 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • In a large bowl, beat eggs. Blend in vegetable oil, orange juice, vanilla, lemon and anise flavoring.

  • Sift the flour with the sugar and baking powder. Add the flour mixture to the egg mixture. The dough will probably be sticky. Add additional flour until dough no longer sticks to your hands and can rolled.

  • Pull off a piece of dough about the size of a walnut. Roll it into a rope and shape it into a knot. Place finished knots 2 inches apart on an ungreased cookie sheet.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 15 minutes. Bottoms should slightly brown. Cool cookies on a wire rack. If desired ice with confectioner's sugar icing.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
88 calories; protein 1.9g; carbohydrates 15.2g; fat 2.1g; cholesterol 18.1mg; sodium 41mg. Full Nutrition
