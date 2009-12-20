Spritz Orange Crisps

Orange flavored spritz cookies. Try sandwiching them together with melted chocolate.

Recipe by Barb

42
7 dozen
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • Cream the shortening. Gradually add the sugar and the orange juice. Cream well. Beat in the egg and the orange rind.

  • Sift the flour, salt and baking soda. Add the flour mixture to the creamed mixture a little at a time. Fill cookie press and form cookies onto an ungreased cookie sheet.

  • Bake at 375 degrees F (190 degrees C) for 10 to 12 minutes.

91 calories; protein 0.9g; carbohydrates 10.7g; fat 5.1g; cholesterol 4.4mg; sodium 23.9mg. Full Nutrition
