Spritz Orange Crisps

I busted out the 1962 MIRRO cookie press that I'd scored at a garage sale and wanted to find some reviews for comparable recipes to the ones in the little booklet wrapped around it in it's box. This is identical to the "Lemon Crisp Butter Cookies" recipe they provided, with the obvious orange/lemon and shortening/butter changes (can I get shortening in Wisconsin?) I made a half batch, (refrigerated half of that to make closer to Christmas) and got 24, 2" pinwheels with the 1/4ish chunk I used. I didn't use /have the lemon zest and used 1 1/2 Tbsp. RealLemon for flavoring, so it may not be fair to mention that I didn't think they had enough lemon flavoring, but I had to use a little lemon-powdered sugar drizzle, and that made them too sweet, IMHO, for a spritz. I also made the AR "shortbread cookies II" and butter "snowflakes" spritz and found that this Lemon cookie did not hold its shape in the oven as well, and were not as melt-in-your-mouth, as the other two; It is a soft delicate cookie that holds together well. I had added about 5 drops of yellow food color (with little noticeable change) and I can't judge if that contributed to this. They released from the press fine, so the consistency didn't change. It is still a nice cookie with butter and got good reviews from co-workers, so worth the time. Thanks