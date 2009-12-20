Spritz Orange Crisps
Orange flavored spritz cookies. Try sandwiching them together with melted chocolate.
I got snowed in this weekend so i spent it baking christmas cookies.. i ran out of butter on saturday and only had shortening left, so i found this recipe and wow.. it is a keeper!! I made spritz cookies and the dough was sooooo delicious that i tried it for sugar cookie cutouts as well. They turned out great!! Thanks, Barb, this is a great recipe!!Read More
Made recipe exactly as described, even used shortening, though I prefer butter. Would not go through my spritzer, very crumbly and dry. Had to roll into balls, flatten and bake. Orange flavor was pleasant but texture was not.Read More
It is a great recipe. Not a lot of flour taste(that's good), the orange flavor is a nice change, nice and light, and they would be great served with sherbet. I added more orange juice and a bit of water because I used a frosting bag and a large frosting tip. The taste is really good, for stronger flavor you could try using orange flavoring(don't add too much!!) instead of orange juice. I also melted a bag of chocolate chips in a doubble boiler with 3-4 TBS. of shortning and after it was melted I used some dried mint leaves (from our own garden), chopped them up very fine in the food processor and then put them through a flour sifter and then added that to the melted chocolate and half dipped the cookies. YUM!
Very good spritz cookies. I didn't have enough shortening so I used 2/3 cup shortening and 1/3 cup butter. They were still wonderful- also used 2 tsp of orange juice and one of orange flavoring since I didn't have orange zest- the orange flavor was still amazing- Now I'm off to dip them in chocolate!
This recipe was great! Very easy, and a nice hint of orange in it. We colored half the batch green, and the other red, then used the tree, wreath, and poinsettia (5-point star) molds. We also sprinkled some multi-colored sugar on the trees before baking for a nice extra touch. Would definitely make this one again!
This is an excellent recipe- the cookies have just the right hint of orange flavor and a satisfying crispness. As I had never used a cookie press before, the first attempts didn't work- I used baking paper and the dough didn't stick so the cookies wouldn't detach from the press. I rolled them into balls and flattened them and they were delicious. I will use this again!
These were excellent! I used a mix of cake flour and all purpose, sifted together as directed. They came out great. Mine were done after 8 minutes...I did burn a batch but they're still good burnt! My plastic gun worked okay, just make sure to grease the plates. If you don't have a cookie press or gun roll them into 1" balls like for peanut butter cookies and press them down with a sugared glass or your hand. I chilled half the dough and they came out puffier than the non chilled cookies.
These are pretty good. I had never made spritz cookies before, and when I found my grandmother's old cookie press sitting in the kitchen cabinet, unused, I decided to give it a try. I baked the first batch for 10 minutes--they burned to a crisp! So I reduced the cooking time to about 6 minutes, and they turned out a nice, barely golden brown. Since I had a bit of trouble adapting to the press, most of my cookies were not pretty enough to save for the Christmas platter, but my family plans to eat them anyway. I doubled the amount of orange juice and zest and used butter-flavored crisco. You can really taste the orange. Thanks for sharing.
This recipe was wonderful! The orange flavor is very light; not too powerful. I only baked them for 8 minutes instead of 10 and they were melt-in-your-mouth perfect! Will definitely use this again!
This is actually a very good recipe, however I didn't have orange juice so I used lemon juice. I found the dough didn't have a very strong citrus flavor, so I added one more tablespoon of lemon juice (2 total) and then 2 tbsp of lemon extract. This made the flavor much better, but lemon flavored of course. Very much liked. If I had orange I would suspect you will need to add more juice and even extract if you have it.
Wonderful recipe! My entire family LOVES them! I've tried this recipe two other times with two different cookie presses made from plastic and neither of the presses worked at all--kept popping apart or breaking. Finally found a WONDERFUL metal SAWA Sweden cookie press at Goodwill for 99cents that works fantastic. Now we can enjoy spritz cookies year round and this recipe will be at the top of the pile!
Good, crunchy cookie, though not a lot of orange flavor. The baking time was a bit too long for my cookies - the first batch came out a bit too done. Overall, a good spritz cookie recipe to keep on hand.
This recipe seems to have too much flour in it. I had to quit blending after about 1 - 1.5 cups was blended in--leaving me quite a bit of extra.
Followed recipe exactly. Worked very well in cookie press and getting cookies on pan. Flavor not so great. Tasted like shortening and flour, with a hint of orange. Maybe use 1/2 butter instead all shortening. Add orange extract instead of orange juice. Bake time was about 10 min.
These were amazing!! I used half butter and half shortening and dark brown sugar because it was all I had. I melted some dark chocolate with a few teaspoons of shortening and sandwiched two cookies together with chocolate in the middle. So easy and so delicious!!
I used butter instead of shortening and added a dash of lemon oil + a bit more orange juice. This was a delicious recipe, but I broke my plastic cookie press along the way. That was disappointing, but the cause was probably the cheap press and not the dough. My coworkers loved it and the plate of cookies were gone quickly even with all the other Christmas goodies around the kitchen.
Great recipe. I used concentrated orange juice for extra flavor.
These are fabulous! They are flavorful, crispy and have just the right amount of orange flavor! Perfect with coffee or hot tea- they were a huge hit with family and all our neighbors. Everyone is asking whether we're going to make more. (The answer is YES!)
I busted out the 1962 MIRRO cookie press that I'd scored at a garage sale and wanted to find some reviews for comparable recipes to the ones in the little booklet wrapped around it in it's box. This is identical to the "Lemon Crisp Butter Cookies" recipe they provided, with the obvious orange/lemon and shortening/butter changes (can I get shortening in Wisconsin?) I made a half batch, (refrigerated half of that to make closer to Christmas) and got 24, 2" pinwheels with the 1/4ish chunk I used. I didn't use /have the lemon zest and used 1 1/2 Tbsp. RealLemon for flavoring, so it may not be fair to mention that I didn't think they had enough lemon flavoring, but I had to use a little lemon-powdered sugar drizzle, and that made them too sweet, IMHO, for a spritz. I also made the AR "shortbread cookies II" and butter "snowflakes" spritz and found that this Lemon cookie did not hold its shape in the oven as well, and were not as melt-in-your-mouth, as the other two; It is a soft delicate cookie that holds together well. I had added about 5 drops of yellow food color (with little noticeable change) and I can't judge if that contributed to this. They released from the press fine, so the consistency didn't change. It is still a nice cookie with butter and got good reviews from co-workers, so worth the time. Thanks
