Mangosteen Margarita

I invented this one day after becoming a huge fan of mangosteen juice. A couple teaspoons of cream of coconut adds a hint of tropical sweetness. Don't use ice. Use frozen fruit to make it a true smoothie. To prepare a virgin margarita, replace the rum with pineapple juice or another fruit juice of your choice.
