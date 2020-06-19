Mangosteen Margarita

I invented this one day after becoming a huge fan of mangosteen juice. A couple teaspoons of cream of coconut adds a hint of tropical sweetness. Don't use ice. Use frozen fruit to make it a true smoothie. To prepare a virgin margarita, replace the rum with pineapple juice or another fruit juice of your choice.

Recipe by J Bahun

prep:
15 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Pour the margarita mix, mangosteen juice, and rum into a blender or bowl of a food processor. Blend until smooth. Gradually add the frozen fruit, and continue blending. Pour the mixture into four tall glasses and garnish with mango slices.nn

Per Serving:
387 calories; protein 3.5g; carbohydrates 80.1g; fat 0.5g; cholesterol 0mg; sodium 57.8mg. Full Nutrition
