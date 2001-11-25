Angel Chocolate Chip Cookies

41 Ratings
  • 5 13
  • 4 12
  • 3 2
  • 2 5
  • 1 9

White, soft, cakelike chocolate chip cookies.

By Lizzy Burdett

Gallery
2 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
4 dozen
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C)

    Advertisement

  • Blend the shortening, sugar, eggs and vanilla until light and fluffy. Combine the flour, baking powder, baking soda, and cream of tartar. Add the flour mixture alternately with the milk to the shortening mixture. Fold in the chocolate chips. Drop by teaspoonfuls onto lightly greased cookie sheets.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 10 minutes or until barely light brown at the edges.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
345 calories; protein 5.5g; carbohydrates 50.7g; fat 14.3g; cholesterol 32.6mg; sodium 167.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 02/09/2022