Angel Chocolate Chip Cookies
White, soft, cakelike chocolate chip cookies.
White, soft, cakelike chocolate chip cookies.
If you like soft cookies....then you need to try this recipe. Thee best!!...My kids are super fussy on any type of dessert.....but loved these. Thank you for sharing this wonderful recipe with us.Read More
I can't believe I have to be honest here, but this is the worst thing I have ever stuck in my mouth. I was soooo disappointed when my 2 am snack turned into a nightmare. I do have to admit though that the fluffy consistency of this cookie reminded me of french madeleines. Now, that doesn't mean that it tastes anything like madeleines, but I did change the recipe to make myself a madeleine knock off. I will post my recipe changes after I've made them and let you all know if it turned out good. It's shocking that there is even one person out there that thinks this cookie is great tasting. I guess if I had no taste buds, I might find the cookie good too.Read More
I can't believe I have to be honest here, but this is the worst thing I have ever stuck in my mouth. I was soooo disappointed when my 2 am snack turned into a nightmare. I do have to admit though that the fluffy consistency of this cookie reminded me of french madeleines. Now, that doesn't mean that it tastes anything like madeleines, but I did change the recipe to make myself a madeleine knock off. I will post my recipe changes after I've made them and let you all know if it turned out good. It's shocking that there is even one person out there that thinks this cookie is great tasting. I guess if I had no taste buds, I might find the cookie good too.
If you like soft cookies....then you need to try this recipe. Thee best!!...My kids are super fussy on any type of dessert.....but loved these. Thank you for sharing this wonderful recipe with us.
I had hoped this was THE recipe I've been searching for...but sorry to say I agree with those that say it is bland, and not very sweet. I tried to salvage it by adding other flavorings coconut and almond to no avail. The cooky was also dry so I made a recipe of tollhouse cooky dough, but did not add the flour or baking soda called for. Mixed that with this recipe's dough and at least got an eatable cooky. A lot of work to get 1 good cooky
About half way through making these cookies I found that they were too bland, and so I put cocoa powder and powdered sugar in them. It made them much much better.
I made these for my boyfriend because he just had a root canal and they are very soft in the middle! We both loved them. I brought some to work and they became renamed as "muffin tops"!
These cookies are rather bland. They need something more, I wonder if maybe something was left out of the recipe. They are the right texture and they do not go flat but they don't taste right.
mmm!! everybody LOVED them!! i've made them several times, and each time people asked for the recipe!! mmmmmmmmmm!!
My whole family loves this recipe. I cook it in a glass pan like a cake and they all ask for more!!!
Very cakelike and soft. Taste much like an chocolate chip muffin.
I don't know why all these reviews are terrible, I love these! I was searching for a chocolate chip recipe without brown sugar because it was the only ingredient I was missing. I cut the recipe in half and instead of cream of tartar I used lemon juice (doubled it) and they turned out perfect! I also added some extra vanilla and chocolate chips to taste. The texture is great, almost like a pancake or muffin with the cookie taste, which I love. I'm not a fan of rock solid cookies. Ignore the terrible reviews and try it out for yourself! I was hesitant to try but I'm glad I did :)
These cookies were not terrible, they just tasted like chocolate chip pancakes
These are so soft it's like eating little chocolate chip cakes!
The cookies turned out like muffins and I did not care for the taste. We even tried to add ingredients after our first batch.
Some people like these and some don't. I love them. They are comparable to Archway's soft chocolate chip cookies. I make them with mini chips for little bites.
There was not a lot of flavor in this recipe, but I after I added cinnamon and nutmeg, they were very good. Great cakey quality!
Delicious! Just like grandma used to make!
Very good cookies, but they are very fluffy and cake-like.
This is a very good, soft cookie! I was in the mood for something different from the traditional, bakery style, brown sugar-based chocolate chip cookies so decided to try this white sugar-only recipe. The resulting cookies really hit the spot! They turned out so yummy & soft--somewhat like a muffin tops but with textures slightly more delicate than muffins & less dense than cupcakes (depending on how long they’re in the oven). The next day, the cookies were still moist, & I thought they tasted even better! Although the dough is sticky, I would like to try to put mini-Reese’s cups or Hershey’s Kisses in the center next time…& maybe blueberries instead of the choc chips another time…oh the possibilities! :) Again, do NOT make this recipe if you want browned, chewy, toll house/bakery style chocolate chip cookies (there are plenty of other recipes for those on this site). But do try it if you’re hungry for tender, delicately flavored ones.
one of my favorite cookies that isn't too sweet.
Tasted like flour. I added 3 tsp. of double strength vanilla and it made no difference. I am only giving it 2 stars because it had the texture I was looking for. Next time around I'll have to doctor it up so much that it'll turn into a new recipe. Sorry.
These cookies are like cake. Everyone at my work loved them.
These definitely need more sugar to please the average palate, and I an usually the first person I know to avoid really sweet things...I did manage to save the whole batch by adding twice the amount of chocolate chips, and then dipping all the cookies in melted chocolate...it at least gave them a little more flavor, if not sweetness...kids hated them, won't make again unless I add some orange and twice the sugar.
these were good. we didn't have anything but white chocolate chips, so we switched them and it was delicious!
These cookies were not very good. The cookie part itself had absolutely NO taste; the only sweetness you get is from the chocolate chips. They are very cake-like in consistency--as a matter of fact, they look more like cakes than cookies. However they look on the cookie sheet is exactly how they look when they're baked...they don't spread at all--and they do not get brown or golden. The consistency isn't bad, but these got thumbs down from everyone in my family. If you're like me and looking for a "soft" sugary chocolate chip cookie, save your time and look elsewhere.
I made this recipe about two weeks ago, and we still have about a dozen left! They weren't very good and took a long time to make, and were also kind of bland!
these were very bland tasting cookies. However, when adding some almond extract it did improve the flavor somewhat.
I made a few changes to the basic recipe. I cut back on the cream of tartar, added some brown sugar along with the white and added 2 more cups of chocolate chips. My family loves this cookie!
Perfect if you are not too into sweet, but more in to decadence. This is not for the sweet tooth, but more for the adult with a little taste
NOBODY here liked them -- couldn't even give them away -- bland, dry - tasted terrible -- what a waste of time and money
When the first batch was cool enough to try I found the cookie to be bland. So I added more vanilla to the remaining batter, and the taste greatly improved.
After making this recipe a couple of times I have tweaked it a little so it's not so bland. I substitute 1 cup butter for the shortening, I add 1 cup brown sugar, I use 5 cups of flour not 6, I only use 1 cup milk, I use 1 whole package of chocolate chips and I add 1 to 2 cups of pecans. The recipe is a strong base to build on but like before stated it needs a little tweaking.
This is a very good, soft cookie! I was in the mood for something different from the traditional, bakery style, brown sugar-based chocolate chip cookies so decided to try this white sugar-only recipe. The resulting cookies really hit the spot! They turned out so yummy & soft--somewhat like a muffin tops but with textures slightly more delicate than muffins & less dense than cupcakes (depending on how long they’re in the oven). The next day, the cookies were still moist, & I thought they tasted even better! Although the dough is sticky, I would like to try to put mini-Reese’s cups or Hershey’s Kisses in the center next time…& maybe blueberries instead of the choc chips another time…oh the possibilities! :) Again, do NOT make this recipe if you want browned, chewy, toll house/bakery style chocolate chip cookies (there are plenty of other recipes for those on this site). But do try it if you’re hungry for tender, delicately flavored ones.
This recipe was ok. It could have been a bit sweeter and less cake like. I ended up having to cook them in baking dishes bc the batter was too wet to use even tho I followed the directions. It was still edible but nothing like a chocolate chip cookie. You really almost use this as a muffin recipe.
These are pretty basic chocolate chip cookies and do turn out a bit like muffin tops. No, they aren't the most flavorful, they don't spread, and they aren't chewy or crispy. That being said, if you know that going in I don't think you'll be too disappointed. If you want crispy or chewy chocolate chip cookies, find another recipe. This is a soft cookie recipe. Not bad, and makes a lot. Thanks for the recipe.
I've been through lots of cookie recipies and this is my favourite!!!