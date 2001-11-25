Angel Chocolate Chip Cookies

This is a very good, soft cookie! I was in the mood for something different from the traditional, bakery style, brown sugar-based chocolate chip cookies so decided to try this white sugar-only recipe. The resulting cookies really hit the spot! They turned out so yummy & soft--somewhat like a muffin tops but with textures slightly more delicate than muffins & less dense than cupcakes (depending on how long they’re in the oven). The next day, the cookies were still moist, & I thought they tasted even better! Although the dough is sticky, I would like to try to put mini-Reese’s cups or Hershey’s Kisses in the center next time…& maybe blueberries instead of the choc chips another time…oh the possibilities! :) Again, do NOT make this recipe if you want browned, chewy, toll house/bakery style chocolate chip cookies (there are plenty of other recipes for those on this site). But do try it if you’re hungry for tender, delicately flavored ones.