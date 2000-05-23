Crescent Tarts

1 Ratings
  • 5 0
  • 4 1
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

My Aunt Marge shared this delicious recipe with me, and I'm happy to share it with all of you.

By Carla A.

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
30 mins
cook:
20 mins
chill:
8 hrs
total:
8 hrs 50 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
2 1/2 dozen
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Pour flour into a bowl and cut in butter until the mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Stir in sour cream, cover, and chill dough in the refrigerator overnight.

    Advertisement

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Combine sugar, chopped nuts, and cinnamon in a small bowl.

  • Divide chilled dough into quarters. On a lightly floured surface roll out dough into circles 1/8 to 1/4 inch thick. Cut into wedges and sprinkle with the nut mixture. Roll up into crescent shapes, starting with the wide end first.

  • Bake cookies on a parchment lined baking sheet at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 20 to 25 minutes.

  • Sprinkle cooled cookies with confectioners' sugar.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
701 calories; protein 8.1g; carbohydrates 61.4g; fat 48.7g; cholesterol 98.2mg; sodium 239.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 02/16/2022