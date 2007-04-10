Matrimonial Bars

4.5
30 Ratings
  • 5 17
  • 4 13
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Here's my Mom's recipe for these yummy bars.

Recipe by Carla A.

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
24
Yield:
1 -13x9 inch baking pan
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease one 13x9 inch baking pan.

  • Combine the oats, flour, brown sugar, butter, salt and baking soda. Mix well. The mixture will be crumbly.

  • In a saucepan over low heat, cook the chopped dates with the water and the white sugar until the pulp is soft and well mixed.

  • Layer 1/2 of the oat mixture onto the bottom of the prepared pan. Top with the date mixture and then finish off with the remaining oat mixture. Press down slightly on layers to compact.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 45 minutes or until top crust begins to brown.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
209 calories; protein 2.1g; carbohydrates 33.3g; fat 8.2g; cholesterol 20.3mg; sodium 207.2mg. Full Nutrition
