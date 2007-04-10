Matrimonial Bars
Here's my Mom's recipe for these yummy bars.
I have made this recipe several times to serve at functions. Everyone loves it. It is just like the bars sold in the bakeries in Canada where I grew up. I was able to find soft wonderful dates which I could mash with a spoon, so I did that rather than add sugar & water and cook. They are great.Read More
This was a good recipe. My only change: I used a 8x8" pan instead of the 9x12" because I didn't seem to have enough oat mixture for both bottom and top layers. The end result was a thicker bar. Thanks for the recipe!
Overall, this was a good recipe. I'm not sure if this was meant to be a snack or a dessert, but I thought it was way too sweet. Next time I will reduce the brown sugar in the oatmeal/flour mixture. I used half whole wheat flour, half all purpose flour as other reviewers suggested, and thought the texture was perfect. They were very soft when I first pulled them out of the oven, but firmed up nicely after cooling for a while. These will work well for throwing in your lunch for a mid-afternoon snack.
PERFECT and excellent! Wonderful! Delish! GREAT!!! I loved these, and will make again! I bought chopped dates (in the raisin aisle). I did not put sugar on the dates. I did not heat the mixture. I simply put the dates in the food processor with a little water to moisten, and proceeded with the recipe. It only took 30 min to bake.
This is EXACTLY my mother's recipe - long lost but tastes and looks just like it. Thanks for sharing and bringing back a childhood favorite to my family!
To make this recipe more healthful for my diabetic hubby, I substituted whole wheat flour for half of the white flour (to increase dietary fiber). I also used Splenda Brown Sugar Blend in place of regular brown sugar, and Splenda instead of white sugar. To make slightly thinner bars (same taste - smaller portion), I made the recipe in the Pampered Chef large bar pan (about 10"x16") instead of in a regular 9"x13" inch pan. (Date layer is spread VERY thin to cover this added real estate.) Reduce cooking time to about 30 minutes. The end result: Very tasty! Even picky 6-yr. old really likes them!
Really really good and hearty . I only had about 1 and half cups of dates but that was plenty !
Fantastic! Brings back great memories of my Mom and her incredible edibles too! Mom would occasionally switch drained crushed pineapple for the dates. Definitely worth a try.
Have made these for years! They are wonderful. I always add a bit of grated orange zest or a few tablespoons of orange marmalade to the date mixture.
These are a long time favorite with us. Easy and quick. They are also very good using strawberry jam instead of the date mixture, as a change of pace.
I used an 8" square pan for these and found the oatmeal mixture to be too thick and the dates to be too thin. Next time I'll half the oatmeal and double the oats and I think it'll be perfect. I still managed to eat the entire pan though. :)
These are delish!!!!!!!!! I didn't have dates so I tried dried cranberries which was really good. The crust are really buttery and chewy. I can't wait to try these with the dates. I highly, highly recommend this fabulous recipe!!!!!
These turned out wonderfully! The only thing I would do differently is maybe add a bit of milk or water to the mixture, it came out very crumbly the first time. Still great though!
A buttery sensation! A great recipe with some alterations. This recipe calls for a way too much sugar. So I reduced the sugar in the pastry by half, and left out the sugar from the date spread. I added 2 TBSP cocoa powder and lemon zest to date spread. These bars have the perfect balance between sweet & salty. I recommend keeping them in the freezer. I'll defiantly bake these bars again. Delicious!!!!
I liked these. I had dates that had been around for months, and they still turned out wonderful. That's the great thing with dates, they last forever. I was surprised that no one reviewed these as being too salty. Next time, I will half the salt. Thanks for the fun recipe to use up my dates!
Consistency turned out great. Next time I will add either pecans or walnuts to dates.
10.10.16 ~ The BEST dessert bars I've made in 2016! I have a huge bag of dates that I'm looking for recipes to use them in. This recipe was perfect. The texture was right on, the ratio of the filling vs. crust was right on and the taste was totally spot on! I made these for October Girl's Night Out and they were a hit. My husband is not a date fan, at all - he loved the bars and ate more than his share. These cut great making for a nice looking platter. Thanks Carla, for sharing your recipe, it is a winner!
I halved the recipe, used a little less sugar and water, and added about 1/4c of finely chopped walnuts to the oatmeal mixture. Perfect in a buttered 8in square pan. Loved it! And different fillings could be used... I'm going to try Nutella next time: mmmmmmm! Or maybe apple butter. A versatile recipe!
Excellent recipe. I did find the crumble dry. Needs more butter or other binding ingredient like coconut oil like another reviewer also mentioned. I also substituted half flour amount for whole wheat flour. Added 2 tablespoons of flaxseed meal to flour mixture and 1 tablespoon chia seeds to date mixture along with 2 tablespoons of fresh squeezed orange juice. Date mixture is sweet so if you like things less sweet reduce sugar in that mixture. I will make again with added butter.
Better than most date bars. A lovely buttery flavour and cuts into neat squares easily.
must try this at least once it is so good. the only change I did was added orange zest and then chopped up the orange in small pieces
I made a few changes, but it turned out very well. I substituted plum marmelade for the dates and left out the water and white sugar. I also melted the butter before mixing with the dry ingredients. I can't wait to try it with dates!
My mom's matrimonials were not made with dates so I kept looking and found English Matrimonials. Mom was from Scotland. Same basic recipe except use 3/4 cup jam for filling. Mom used raspberry so that is what I made. For those who may not care for dates.
The dough came out a bit crumbly. The taste was spot on though. I reduced the sugar in the dough to 1/2. Willing to try this again using the exact recipe next time. I imagine the dough will work with other fruit jams as well.
I used this receipt to use leftover baking goodies plus cranberry sauce from the holidays… so homemade cranberry and orange sauce plus unsweetened coconut plus a handful of mini chocolate chips… not bad!
This is exactly the recipe I've been looking for. I fell in love with these bars when I found them at a bakery many years ago. The only changes I made were removing them from the oven 10 minutes sooner because they had already browned and sprinkling them with powdered sugar which is how they had them at the bakery. I'm grateful to have found the recipe.
Definitely made with butter makes them better. I did not add sugar to the dates, really not needed as they are sweet enough as is. I added orange rind to the oatmeal mixture, adds a very good taste. We always called these date squares but as my daughter has asked me to make all the desserts for her wedding, we will be keeping the name "matrimonial squares" for the occasion.
The dates are sweet enough without added white sugar. I eliminated the white sugar and added an extra 1/2 cup dates + 1/8 cup water to make up for the difference in volume.
