Deep Dish Fudge Brownies

These brownies are extra-thick and fudgy and have become my all time favorite.

Recipe by Amanda Denton

Servings:
9
Yield:
9 big brownies
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350. Grease and flour one 9 inch square baking pan, tapping out excess flour.

  • Melt the butter and unsweetened chocolate in the top of a double boiler and then let cool for about 15 minutes.

  • Sift together both flours, baking powder and salt. Set aside. In Large bowl, whisk chocolate/butter mixture to blend. Beat in sugar, then vanilla, then eggs. Fold in dry ingredients and mix well. Stir in semisweet chocolate chips. Scrape batter into prepared pan, spreading evenly.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 30 to 35 minutes until set. Do not overbake. Cool in pan on a wire rack. Once cool cut into large squares.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
599 calories; protein 7.5g; carbohydrates 72g; fat 35g; cholesterol 136.9mg; sodium 260.1mg. Full Nutrition
