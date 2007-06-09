Deep Dish Fudge Brownies
These brownies are extra-thick and fudgy and have become my all time favorite.
These brownies are extra-thick and fudgy and have become my all time favorite.
Mine turned out great...chocolate squares are always a tricky ingredient. Be sure your oven is the right temperature. Mine is older and gets hotter than temp I set, so I always keep thermometer in my oven to double check and re-adjust. Be sure not to over bake as well, take out at the appropriate time even if it doesn't look totally done. Chances are it is....and if it's not...hey, that's tasty too.Read More
I never thought I would meet chocolate I didn't like. There was nothing fudgy about them. What a waste of good ingredients!Read More
I never thought I would meet chocolate I didn't like. There was nothing fudgy about them. What a waste of good ingredients!
Mine turned out great...chocolate squares are always a tricky ingredient. Be sure your oven is the right temperature. Mine is older and gets hotter than temp I set, so I always keep thermometer in my oven to double check and re-adjust. Be sure not to over bake as well, take out at the appropriate time even if it doesn't look totally done. Chances are it is....and if it's not...hey, that's tasty too.
One of the few brownie recipes that taste even better the next day. They were plenty fudgy, I suspect that the prior reviewer's oven was not calibrated and the brownies were cooked too long.
We added 1 more chocolate bar to the mix, putting in a lot of chocolate chips helps too (little more than a cup)When we went to bake it we left it in for the time required in the right sized pan, and took it out when it was done. The outter layer was perfect, but anywhere a half of an inch in was still completely raw. Had to leave it in for another 15 mins, and it was still in the middle. The mix wouldn't of been good without the extra chocolate put in it. Other than that it was great with ice cream!
Wonderful. Made per recipe except for using easter M&Ms instead of chips. I had hoped the colors would show, but they didnt... not a problem though. These are my go to brownies from now on. The first scratch ones have ever made that I WILL make again
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections