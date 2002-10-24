Original Cheese Tempters

Not a sweet treat, but one that my diabetic son loves. I have been making these for over 20 years. It's a must for Christmas

Recipe by Yvonne Blush

Servings:
30
Yield:
5 dozen
Ingredients

30
Directions

  • Blend the butter, cheese, salt and cayenne pepper together until well combined. Stir in the flour and mix well. Shape dough into 3 rolls about 1 1/2 inches in diameter. Wrap the rolls in plastic wrap and refrigerate until firm.

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • Cut rolls into 1/8 to 1/4 inch thick slices. Place on a parchment paper lined baking sheet and press a pecan half or piece onto the top of each cookie.

  • Bake at 375 degrees F (190 degrees C) for about 12 minutes or until set. Let cool on wire wracks before storing in an airtight container.

Per Serving:
125 calories; protein 3.1g; carbohydrates 4.7g; fat 10.8g; cholesterol 16.1mg; sodium 88.3mg. Full Nutrition
