Original Cheese Tempters
Not a sweet treat, but one that my diabetic son loves. I have been making these for over 20 years. It's a must for Christmas
Not a sweet treat, but one that my diabetic son loves. I have been making these for over 20 years. It's a must for Christmas
It was tasty and my family members who are diabetic were thrilled to finally get a tasty homemade diatetic cookie, however I changed the flour measurements to 1 1/4 cups, and added an egg. It went further, and wasn't so greasy that way. I only bake them at 375 degrees for 11 minutes. They are best served hot so if you like,you can reheat them in the microwave for about 10 seconds.Read More
I found that it was a little greasy... Maybe due to the real cheese and the butter. Also ended up adding some garlic and black pepper to them and omiting the nuts. Husband hated these. Asked me never to cook cheese again because of them.Read More
It was tasty and my family members who are diabetic were thrilled to finally get a tasty homemade diatetic cookie, however I changed the flour measurements to 1 1/4 cups, and added an egg. It went further, and wasn't so greasy that way. I only bake them at 375 degrees for 11 minutes. They are best served hot so if you like,you can reheat them in the microwave for about 10 seconds.
These are scrumptious and the recipe is a keeper. I had shredded 4-cheese Mexican blend on hand plus shredded parmesan, so I made 1/2 the recipe and weighed out 4oz of mixed cheese. I had walnuts on hand so used those - you get the picture. They're so good. That dash of cayenne pepper really perks them up. I'm thinking of making them with 1/2 cheddar & 1/2 cream cheese. I love to experiment. PS: Sprinkle a few drops of water on the cookie sheet. Helps hold the parchment in place.
I make one that is similar. I use 2 cups of sharp grated cheese. 2cups of rice krispies. 1 cup of butter and 2 cups of flour. Add 1 cup of water and 1/4 tsp.each of salt and garlic. Mix well. Roll into balls. Press with fork.Bake 350 20min. Great change from all the sweet cookies.
These were great. I used 1/4# NO FAT Cheddar Cheese and 1/8# "Real" Cheddar Cheese and 1/8# shredded Parmesan Cheese, (instead of the 1/2# Cheddar Cheese). My husband is a Diabetic but does have to watch his fat intake. I also used I CAN'T BELIEVE IT'S NOT BUTTER, instead of the good stuff. They were NOT greasy at all. This is a great cookie and a WONDERFUL snack! Thanks Yvonne
My great grandmother used to make something similar and I've experimented with no success. This is very close and I love them! Thank You! Extremely easy to prepare. Logs are fantastic to have on hand or freeze. I added some rice krispies and they were great! Thanks again!!
As a variation, roll into a small ball and press into a mini muffin pan. Make a thump print indentation and add a teaspoon of pepper jelly. Bake as directed. they are beautiful little cups!
I found that it was a little greasy... Maybe due to the real cheese and the butter. Also ended up adding some garlic and black pepper to them and omiting the nuts. Husband hated these. Asked me never to cook cheese again because of them.
I rolled the some of the logs in crushed rosemary and topped the slices with a few rosemary needles. I rolled the other logs in a combination of chopped fresh dill and crushed onion flakes. I topped those slices with a little dill and a few onion flakes. Terrific.
OH! These are sooo addicting!
Fantastic recipe! It is basically a cheese cracker, my dough was not coming together so I added 2 tablespoons of butter flavored shortening. Next time I will try swiss cheese. Thanks!
I really enjoy these, because I love chees, and anything with pecans! These have a rich taste, so you don't feel deprived when everyone else is snacking!
These are wonderful. Easy to make and made my diabetic father in law smile with glee because he had his own personal basket of christmas nibblers. He took one bite and asked why we hadn't made it for him before this. We cut the salt in half, since he also has high blood pressure.
A remarkable recipe that I tried for my Eid Mubarak but the next time, I shall go easy with the cayene pepper other than that its incredibly GREAT. Everyone luvs it!!!!
VERY EASY, VERY GOOD.
These cheese cookies are so good! I made them for a potluck and they were gone in 15 minutes! I will be making these for again for sure.
I took Marian R's advice and added all that she suggested including 2 cups of sharp grated cheese. 2cups of rice krispies. 1 cup of butter and 2 cups of flour. Add 1 cup of water and 1/4 tsp.each of salt and garlic. Mix well. Roll into balls. Press with fork.Bake 350 20min. I wanted to take it up a notch in a big way spice wise, so I added 2 TBL garlic, 2TBL ground pepper, 2 TBL red pepper flakes and 1 TBL salt. Spicy and wonderful. With Marian R's additions, these taste like those fab biscuits that Red Lobster gives you at the start of your meal!!
Perfect! lost my recipe & found this. just what i was looking for. thanks!
I followed the recipe exactly and mine were a mess! The cheese melted everywhere and they didn't hold their shape. I will try again in case I did something wrong because people liked the taste once they were scraped off the pan.
there's so much sweet at x-mas that this year this addition was such a treat.taste just like cheeseits.
IIRC I liked these but they didn't get eaten up.
eeeeeasy peeeeasy! I didnt even roll into roll sand cut i just rolled into 1/2 inch balls.
The only change I made was to make it look festive for the holidays. I added some colored sugar to the top, which gave only the barest hint of something sweet "now 'n then". I love these cookies. When I do not want something sweet to nibble on, these are my go-to treats.
Really good. I pressed a pecan half into each cookie slice before baking. They disappeared. Also, since they're low carb and no sugar, they were a great addition to my diabetic grandparents' holiday cookie box. I also recommend the Sugar Free Linzer Cookies on this site.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections