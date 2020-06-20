Refreshing Watermelon Salad

Surprising yet delicious combination of ingredients that can be had as a starter salad, healthy snack or a light meal.

By CHICA3578

Recipe Summary test

prep:
20 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
15
Yield:
15 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

15
Original recipe yields 15 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a small bowl, pour lime juice over red onions. Allow to marinate while assembling the salad.

  • Gently combine the watermelon, cucumber, feta cheese, and cilantro in a large bowl. Season with black pepper. Toss watermelon salad with marinated onions and season with sea salt just before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
94 calories; protein 3.4g; carbohydrates 14.2g; fat 3.5g; cholesterol 13.5mg; sodium 182.4mg. Full Nutrition
