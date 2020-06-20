Refreshing Watermelon Salad

Hmmm...this is a tough one for me to rate. I made this to accompany dinner tonight & it was not well recieved, though I thought it was decent. When throwing it together I measured out the cilantro but only used 1/2 a watermelon and one big english cucumber & decided that was good enough. I also reduced the amount of feta to 6 oz and the amount of lime juice to 2 tbs. As no one in our family is really a fan of red onions, I just omitted them altogether. My suggestion would be to anyone who makes this salad, try to assemble it as close to meal time as possible because my watermelon ran ALOT & it looked more like soup by dinner time. Not too appealing, though beforehand it was very attractive. My sister wouldn't touch it at dinner & my parents said it was "okay" and that I didn't need to make this one again. I sort of felt the same...it was good, but not great like I was hoping.