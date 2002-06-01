Decorator Frosting

4.6
505 Ratings
  • 5 375
  • 4 92
  • 3 21
  • 2 8
  • 1 9

A frosting recipe for icing decorations that's perfect for sugar cookies.

Recipe by P Oakes

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
2 cups
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Cream together butter, confectioners' sugar, and milk in a bowl until light and fluffy, 3 to 4 minutes. Beat in vanilla and food coloring. Spread on or between cookies.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
186 calories; protein 0.1g; carbohydrates 30g; fat 7.7g; cholesterol 20.5mg; sodium 55.6mg. Full Nutrition
