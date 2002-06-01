Decorator Frosting

If you are attempting to make this with an electric hand mixer, keep the following tips in mind. You will probably need a bit more milk to get the frosting to come together. I used about an extra 1 1/2 teaspoons. Also, the longer you beat this, the fluffier it will be. I was probably standing at my bowl with the hand mixer for close to 10 minutes to get it right. This is a recipe much like buttercream, and it IS possible to get it smooth. Dip a metal spatula in HOT water, wipe off the water, and smooth the surface of the frosting with the hot spatula. All that said, it is an incredibly easy and versatile frosting with a flavor that is far superior to royal icing.