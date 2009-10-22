Crunchy Chip Cookies

It's really a shame that little known gems like this recipe are buried under the "big guy" recipes! I can't believe that to date I am only the third person reviewing this and the first since 2006! Hubby had been requesting "something like a chocolate chip cookie, but with chocolate covered raisins too, and something a little different." When I came up with this for him he, with a mouthful of cookie, signaled his approval with an "m-mmmm" and two thumbs up. He said it was everything he had imagined, only better! The Rice Krispies provide an interesting and unexpected texture and the exclusion of brown sugar was a nice change. I prepared the recipe as written, only using chocolate covered raisins as hubs requested. You could certainly use half brown sugar and half white for a more golden cookie with a hint of butterscotch flavor, but these are great just as is.

