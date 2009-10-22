Crunchy Chip Cookies
Somewhat like a chocolate chip cookie but this one has the added crunch of crisp rice cereal.
It's really a shame that little known gems like this recipe are buried under the "big guy" recipes! I can't believe that to date I am only the third person reviewing this and the first since 2006! Hubby had been requesting "something like a chocolate chip cookie, but with chocolate covered raisins too, and something a little different." When I came up with this for him he, with a mouthful of cookie, signaled his approval with an "m-mmmm" and two thumbs up. He said it was everything he had imagined, only better! The Rice Krispies provide an interesting and unexpected texture and the exclusion of brown sugar was a nice change. I prepared the recipe as written, only using chocolate covered raisins as hubs requested. You could certainly use half brown sugar and half white for a more golden cookie with a hint of butterscotch flavor, but these are great just as is.
Werent my favorite. My children liked them and my husband at them. But the texture was odd to me.
This is a nice twist on an old classic. I left out the raisins and used a touch less flour than called for (around 1 1/8 cup). Definitely a keeper recipe.
This is an interesting recipe, but be forewarned...DO NOT USE puffed rice! Only use crisp rice cereal. If you use puffed rice, it comes out weird. My cookies came out a little tough...don't really know why. I probably won't make them again.
