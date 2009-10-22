Crunchy Chip Cookies

Somewhat like a chocolate chip cookie but this one has the added crunch of crisp rice cereal.

Recipe by Kiki

Servings:
18
Yield:
3 1/2 dozen
Ingredients

18
Original recipe yields 18 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • In a small bowl combine the flour, baking soda, and salt. Set aside.

  • In a large bowl combine cream the butter and sugar together until light and fluffy. Beat in the egg and vanilla. Stir in the flour mixture and mix to combine. Stir in the crisp rice cereal, chocolate chips and raisins.

  • Drop by level tablespoonfuls onto a lightly greased cookie sheet. Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 12 to 15 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
205 calories; protein 2.1g; carbohydrates 32.7g; fat 8.4g; cholesterol 23.9mg; sodium 133.3mg. Full Nutrition
