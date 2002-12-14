Chocolate Chip Pudding Cookies
These cookies change flavors if you change the flavor of the pudding and or the flavor of the chips. They are very cake-like in texture.
I have so much fun with this recipe we have renamed it "Surprise Cookies". The possiblilities are as limited as your pudding, chips, and imagination. Variations I have tried are choc. pudding + choc chips, choc pudding + peanut butter chips, lemon pudding + chocolate chips, vanilla pudding + raspberry chips, butterscotch pudding + butterscotch chips (our favorite). Just try whatever crosses your mind! As far as spreading out, I increased the flour to just a little more than 2 1/2 cups. Also, use stick margarine and NOT the soft spread type as they have way too much oil and water.Read More
I followed the recipe exactly. Fake tasting and very odd consistancy...Read More
I have so much fun with this recipe we have renamed it "Surprise Cookies". The possiblilities are as limited as your pudding, chips, and imagination. Variations I have tried are choc. pudding + choc chips, choc pudding + peanut butter chips, lemon pudding + chocolate chips, vanilla pudding + raspberry chips, butterscotch pudding + butterscotch chips (our favorite). Just try whatever crosses your mind! As far as spreading out, I increased the flour to just a little more than 2 1/2 cups. Also, use stick margarine and NOT the soft spread type as they have way too much oil and water.
I made 10 dozen for an event at my 14 year old daughter's school. She said the boys declared they were the best cookie they'd ever had (you know it's important what the boys think). I used vanilla pudding and excluded the nuts. A definite winner.
Incredible! I must say, I was wondering what all the fuss was about, but after trying them, I quickly found out! I made 3 batches: lemon pudding with white chocolate chips, vanilla pudding with butterscotch chips, and butterscotch pudding with milk chocolate chips. Both were exceptional! I omitted the nuts in both recipes, and increased the baking time to 11 1/2 minutes (because they were so "cake like" that they fell apart). Perfect adjustment! Thanks for the wonderful recipe!
I followed the recipe exactly. Fake tasting and very odd consistancy...
Everyone loves these cookies. I've tried so many different variations: Cheesecake with cinnamon chips Butterscotch with butterscotch chips Pistachio, Lemon, Vanilla, Coconut Creme, Chocolate, Banana creme, Chocolate-Butterscotch combination, Banana creme-Coconut creme combination. My favorite so far is the banana creme -replacing the vanilla flavoring with maple and adding a teaspoon of cinnamon.
I used vanilla pudding with a 12-oz. pkg. of semi-sweet morsels and a 10-oz. pkg. of Skor toffee bits; I did not use nuts because my kids aren't thrilled about them in their cookies. They turned out delicious, but they spread a lot and I'm not sure why. I ended up with exactly 36 cookies, so I don't think I made them too big. I did roll them into balls instead of dropping them, but I don't think that matters. Maybe it's my cookie sheets. Anyway, they sure are yummy. Thanks Sue!
These cookies are wonderful! The crispy outside and chewy inside are just what I love. {I do not recommend saving any dough for later baking. The cookies will not rise and look as pretty.} As for leftover cookies....they will be just as good the second day....crispy and chewy. Can make these cookies with full confidence.
These cookies are the favorite of my family and my in-laws. I use a 1 cup shortening instead of butter and omit the nuts. I also use only a half a bag of chips. I've only had them turn out wrong once and that was the second time baking them. Its take a little getting use to the dough, but they cookies are always wonderful.
Fantastic! I've used different puddings and chips and these always come out well. Chocolate pudding and PB chips are always popular, as is lemon pudding and white chips.
Very Yummy! I used Banana Pudding and White Chocolate Chips. Will definitely make this recipe again!
I have made these cookies about 4 or 5 times now. I use chocolate pudding instead of butterscotch. Let me tell you, these are scrumptious. My mom and my husband keep asking me to make them again. I think these are the "cookie" if you catch my drift. =)
If you think cake made from a mix with canned frosting on it tastes really good you'll probably like these cookies. They're very soft and cake-like and have an artificial taste due to the instant pudding. They don't have the texture I think chocolate chip cookies should have, but some people obviously like them. For incredibly thick, chewy, big chocolate chip cookies that knock these out of the water, check out the "Best Big, Fat, Chewy Chocolate Chip Cookie" recipe. Those have all natural ingredients and are the pinnacle of chocolate chip cookie perfection!
This is the same recipe I have always made; actually it is the same recipe that is printed on the back of the JELL-O pudding box... Cookies turn out best when dough is chilled in the refrigerator for about an hour. Separate layers with parchment paper or they will stick together. These cookies are addicting!
I had high hopes for these but I didn't like how fake and cakey they were, just tasted like bad cookies - my roommate said "do these even have butter in them?" Not a good sign for a cookie with 2 sticks of butter to not taste buttery and delicious. I may try again with a different pudding but they just lacked flavor...maybe cinnamon/more vanilla would help?
Best chocolate chip cookies I have ever tasted...I use vanilla pudding instead of butterscotch...but I think just about any combo of pudding/chips would be good. I want to try chocolate pudding with peanut butter chips. I also don't cook them for as long so they are super soft
These cookies were delicious!! I substiuted m&m candies instead of the chocolate chips and I used vanilla pudding. I rolled the dough into 1 inch balls and the recipe made 41 cookies. I will make this recipe again changing up the chips and pudding. Thanks for the great recipe :-)
Love these cookies! I did change it to 1/2 cup white sugar and 1/2 cup brown sugar. Do not let these overbake, even if they look like they are not done yet.
I made these cookies today, and froze the for Christmas, leaving a few out for my husband's opinion. WE both loved these cookies, and i plan on making them again. They will be one of the cookies that are on my christmas baking list everyyear. I used vanilla instant pudding, and chocolate chips to make these cookies. I may experiment with another flavor of pudding next time.
We did not care for these much. The cookies had a very strong 'fake' flavor.
Very good recipe. I didn't add any sugar, there's enough in the chocolate and the pudding, and baked for 13 min.
These were great, I used Pistachio pudding mix, and added dried cherries in place of the walnuts to make a "spumoni" cookie. Loved them!
I subsituted the walnuts for mini M&M's and the kids just love it. Amazing recipe. I was serching for the ultimate cookie recipe and think I found it. Have served it several times and I'm asked for the recipe every time.
I don't know what I'm doing wrong. I hope someone can help me. I've been baking for a while and know I measured everything right and had the oven where it needed to be. I had to have missed something because these came out so thin that there were holes in them. They taste fabulous though. I just wish they were puffy like a real cookie!
I tried these with vanilla pudding and everyone liked them but they were crispy and not cake-like like the recipe said. I had to bake them at 400F for about 15 minutes because my oven always takes ages to cook/bake. I also added a little less butter (little more than 1/2 cup) and it turned out great. But pretty crispy. Does anyone know how I can make them softer?
Great cookies, followed recipe to a t and they were great. Maybe a little TOO moist, absolutely not crunch to them... but really good. Seems like a lot of choc chips and nuts, but trust me, they're perfect.
I make a lot of cookies and my husband and kids said that these were the best ever
My guy asks me to make these ALL of the time...between him and his buddies, I can't keep up!
BEST cookies ever!! I used vanilla pudding.. and chocolate chips with walnuts. These are plump and just all around amazing!!
These turned out great I did not have butter on hand so I used 2 sticks of blue bonnet. I used vanilla and chocolate chips and chocolate and peanut butter chips.
These are absolutely fantastic!!! I took them to a family BBQ and all cookies were gone quickly! I live at high altitude and added 2 and 1/3 cups of flour. I also baked at 350 for 7 minutes and they came out perfectly!
Easy, moist and chewy. Good cookie, but I think I'd add 1/2 t salt next time. I made them with vanilla and M&M's in half the batter and Reese's PB cups in the other half. Both were good!
Turned out great! Only word of caution, I did find they spread a lot while baking. Not a big deal, but worth knowing :)
I grew up with this recipe. It's absolutely my favorite cookie recipe. So easy and versatile. My favorite flavor is the pumpkin pudding you can get at Christmas and chocolate chips. I have also used cheesecake pudding and chopped dried cherries.
These are definitely the best cookies I have ever had. I made them for Christmas, used one bag of chocolate chips and one bag of green & red M&M's with vanilla pudding. SO GOOD.. thank you!
Made with butterscotch pudding & butterscotch chips. Wonderful! Very tender and moist cookies. Will make again!
Wow! I made this recipe with my students to teach measuring and sequence. Everyone was beyond impressed with my first batch (banana cream and chocolate chip, no nuts). The second batch was mediocre (vanilla pudding and choco chips). Everyone was so blown away by the first batch though that I plan to make these next week for our class party and again for christmas and try different flavors! I followed someones suggestions to use 2 1/2 cups flour instead and i think that helped.
Really awesome cookies. I used less butter, as some suggested, and vanilla pudding.
I like to bake cookies because I am not a fan, hence, I don't eat them. But, this recipe intrigued me. I made it, I tasted, and I ate 4 cookies in about 4 minutes! These are awesome. They are soft and chewy and really good. I used vanilla pudding and made the recipe as is - with no nuts. Wow. I am keeping this one!
I have a recipe similar to this one (mine doesn't use regular sugar, just brown sugar, and no vanilla) but every time I make them with chocolate pudding - they are a crowd pleaser! My husband was raving about them at work so I've decided to buy all sorts of pudding flavors and different chips to mix and match. Should be good fun! :)
Superb in taste! They tasted fabulous and we are going to use them for a bakesale. The reason I am only giving this 4 stars, though, is because they were MUCH to greasy!!! My hands were shining and I had to add about 1/3 cup more flour and they were STILL greasy! I would reccomend half of the butter, if that, because I found that I had to bake them a bit longer. Good recipe, though. Only problem was the butter.
Good cookies I used vanilla pudding and added coconut, but they pretty much just tasted like any other cookie I've made without the pudding mix, I couldn't really taste the vanilla pudding flavor. I also needed to add about a cup more flour to get the batter the right consistency, they came out soft not cakey at all.
The pudding just makes the good old chocolate chip cookie that much better. It's great with vaniilla pudding!
This recipe went over great in my household. I baked them both with butterscotch pudding and chocolate pudding mix and both turned out well although I did prefer the chocolate pudding over the butterscotch. They are like little cakes as the author had suggested!
I used butterscotch pudding and white chips and these cookies were DELICIOUS! I couldn't keep my fiancee from eating the dough right out of the bowl :)
I have been making this recipe for years using either vanilla pudding or chocolate pudding. Everyone requests that I make these cookies any time I bring a dessert. I do double the chocolate chips but may try the toffee bits that one user mentioned.
Unless you really like the taste of instant pudding don't bother! I thought the pudding ruined the taste.....I'll stick with the original chocolate chip cookies recipe!
Delicious! These cookies were a huge hit at work. The whole batch was gone in minutes! I recommend increasing the vanilla extract to at least 1 tablespoon for more flavor and refridgerating the dough in between batches makes the dough easier to work with. Definitely try it with other flavors of pudding for something new!
I have made this recipe so many times I have it memorized. It is the best and all the different combinations that can be made are awesome. Thanks
my boys said they were the best cookies I ever made.
Excellent Cookies, used chocolate pudding, family loved them Thanks Sue
When baked in a dessert/bar pan, these make for fabulous blondies. (Which was exciting for me because I've been on a hunt for the perfect blondie recipe.) I followed the recipe exactly, except I used half brown sugar and half white sugar. To me, they did not taste like butterscotch, but the butterscotch pudding did give him a delicious kick. Definitely planning on making this my default chocolate chip cookie recipe from now on.
I have tried this recipe with differnt puddings, add ins and extracts. It always turns out great! I don't know what the problem was with the person who thought they were terrible, but I would suggest they try again!
I used chocolate pudding and chocolate chunks instead of chips. The cookies were chewy, but not exactly cake-like (perhaps because of the chunk substitution). My family went absolutely nuts over them. "The best cookies you've ever made."
I was a little unsure at first about these cookies at first until I read the reviews and decided I should give them a try. Everyone who ate them...LOVED them. This is the only way I plan to make my chocolate chip cookies in the future. I tried vanilla pudding with butterscotch chips, chocolate pudding with chocolate chips. My favorite so far is chocolate pudding cookies with no chips...I had to force myself to stop eating them! I'm planning on trying cookies n cream pudding today...crossing my fingers!
I made this with chocolate pudding. My husband accidentally bought the cook & serve type. They were awesome with semisweet choco chips! Just don't over-bake them.
I have made these cookies for years but instead of butterscotch I use chocolate pudding. My family loves them and I have to make them every year for Christmas.
delicious and addicting. Instead i used instant cheesecake pudding and mini semi sweet chocolate. they were amazing!
I made mine with chocolate pudding and mini chocolate chips and toffee bits. They were SO GOOD. I can't wait to make these with other flavors. I got almost 5 dozen from this batch.
They were easy to make and just okay. The bonus is the recipe makes a lot and they are a very moist cookie
I used chocolate pudding, and followed everything by the recipe! MOUTHGASM!!
These are great cookies. My 14 year old made them with vanilla pudding and butterscotch chips. YUMMMMM.....We will definatly make these again with different pudding and chips.
BEST COOKIES EVER! i made a bunch of chocolate chip yesterday and used a vanilla pudding mix and the came out perfect. i did increase the time to almost 12 min and i added another teaspoon of vanilla. my boyfriend to them to work and they were a huge hit. im going to try butterscotch pudding with toffee bits next, thank you!
I've used this recipe for years, and everytime they have been a huge hit. When I was in college, they were known around campus as the best choc chip cookies around. It was also well known there was a "Secret Ingredient" (AKA, the Pudding). I never told anyone it was pudding, and to this day no one has guessed it as the secret ingredient. But it has been a blast watching everyone savor every bite trying to figure it out!
I will never make chocolate chip cookies without pudding mix ever again!!!
I was nervous trying these cookies because it said it had a cake like texture, but I am always one to try to create a better mousetrap, so threw caution to the wind and mixed some up. Am I ever glad I did! These cookies are wonderful! I used vanilla pudding mix and these cookies have the same wonderful flavor just like traditional chocolate cookies. They are also a beautiful texture. I wouldn't exactly call it cake-like because it was definitely cookie-like in texture, but these cookies are soft and melt in the mouth. A wonderful cookie that everyone must try! I will be keeping this recipe and using it again!
These cookies are the BEST!!!!!!!! They are so moist. I followed the recipe and only changed butterscotch pudding for vanilla pudding. This recipe is great!
My favorite weekday cookie recipe - it is fun playing around with the different pudding and chip combo's and this cookie is always moist and chewy, delecious.
Wow, these were soo good. I used the original recipe above just to try it out, and by the end of the night all the cookies were gone. Next time I make it I will use different pudding mixes just to try. Excellent recipe!
I make these on a weekly basis for my office. The guests LOVE them! I change it up by using different types of instant pudding and chips. This is a GREAT recipe!
Interesting texture but great taste. These cookies are very quick and easy to make.They don't rise or fill out they just sort of sit the way you plop them. Very delicious though!!
Because of the options that come with this recipe (i.e. pudding flavors and chip varieties), this is one of our favorite recipes for cookies. Because we're kind of health nuts, we swap out some of the bleached flour for whole wheat and use olive oil in place of the butter. They turn out superb every time!
Out of the 20ish recipies I've tried this one gets TOP marks. Vanilla pudding is all I had... so I tried it & they are GREAT. The pudding added a very mild flavor. The cookie dough was yummy too! I added 1/4 c. flour & baked 10 minutes and they were slightly cruchy, not cake-like at all. Lightly sweet, Not too sweet... (REAL butter in recipie & pam on a regular shiny aluminum cookie sheet) PRETTIEST choc chip cookies I've ever baked. I even whipped out the camera and took a picture! Perfect rise, perfect spread, and perfect bottoms! Overall, this will probably be my MAIN cookie recipie from now on. This should tell how good they are, I'm taking some to my In-laws tomorrow! :)
These are some of the best cookies I've ever made! My husband won't stop asking for them!!
I used chocolate pudding--very, very tasty. One thing I did was substitute one cup of unsweetened apple sauce for the one cup of butter; I was worried how they would turn out, but they puffed up and were so moist and soft--just like little cakes. They are a little sticky feeling, but that is probably because of my substitution, and it doesn't affect the taste (the most important part) at all.
I have made dozens and dozens of different cookie recipes and this is by far one of the top 5!! I did it just as instructed other than adding an extra teaspoon and half of vanilla and I used reeses bites and m&m's which were sooo good with the butterscotch pudding flavor!! I have 4 little boys and then my hubby and they all went nuts and my hubby does not like many cookies!! Thanks so much I am making them again next week for a family reunion. Oh yeah I also baked them for 8 and 1/2 minutes and took them out and they look rather cake like at this point put within a few minutes they spread out to look like the perfect chocolate chip cookies and are super soft and moist!! They will not last long!!
These are amazing! The double butterscotch is definitely the favorite in my house! I made the mistake of trying the cheesecake pudding with chocolate chips. This did not turn out too well. Not terrible cookies, but definitely had no cheesecake flavor! Fun recipe.
This was a great recipe! I used coconut cream pudding, pecans and cinnamon chips. What a wonderful combo - I took a plate to work, and the office staff said they were the best cookies they had ever eaten and requested the recipe. Thanks.
These are excellent chocolate chip cookies! They are very similar to award winning choc. chip cookies (also from this site). I didn't have butterscotch pudding, so I just used vanilla pudding. The pudding makes them so soft! Next time I'm going to experiment with the different kinds of pudding. I highly recommend these cookies!
These cookies are delicious!!! I had never used pudding in any baking recipe, and I am so glad I tried it. I made two batches using different combinations---one with chocolate pudding with peanut butter chips and one with vanilla pudding and chocolate chips. They were so much better than I expected! I followed the recipe exactly, and I must note---people who have reviewed saying the texture is weird---I think it is the pudding, but in my opinion (and my husband's!) it is a great unexpected texture that only makes it better! Love this recipe and will continue to use it for years to come!
I used butterscotch pudding and white chocolate chips - and the result was really good! They were actually better on the second day. These will definitely be made again in our house - and we will continue to experiment with flavors. Great recipe!
I wasnt expecting too much, was very pleasantly surprised. Amazing cookies. Everyone loved them
These cookies are excellent...and the texture the day after is perfect & soft! I used 1/2 chocolate & 1/2 white chocolate chips & I even added a tablespoon of instant vanilla-flavored coffee, which gives just a hint of coffee flavor! I think you can really play around with the flavors you use with the pudding! Also, cook them until they are just about done, but not quite...they will stay so soft the day after!! THANKS!!!
These are easy cookies that never seem to last long. People love them. I use chocolate fudge pudding with peanut buter chips...yum!
A good, solid recipe for a cookie whose 'next day texture' is truly impressive. Same recipe as "Award Winning Soft Chocolate Chip Cookies" on this site. I ground the nuts super fine & my friend who 'hates nuts in cookies' loved these. Thanks for the recipe! It's a keeper.
I made these following the recipe exactly. I got mixed reviews. Me, I didn't like them at all! My husband liking them the most. My guy thought these were "pretty good"~ he would have thought these came from the pre-mixed dough we sometimes buy at the supermarket, so that might tell you something right there, lol! My 11 year old thought they were "spongy" and didn't like the aftertaste. I will not be making them again.
The best chocolate chip cookies I have made!!
I made these using chocolate pudding and 3/4 cup butter since I like plumper less spread out cookies...needless to say they came out perfect! I added 1/4 cup of chopped pecans instead of the nuts - just enough to give a hint of nutty flavor. I will definitely be using this recipe again since the variations are endless!
This recipe was almost identical to Amy's Chocolate Chip Cookies, only using all butter and a different pudding flavor. I didn't use all butter only because I was afraid of it spreading, so I used half butter/half margerine. I also used pecans instead of walnuts and I used extra dark chocolate chips. I did chill the dough for about an hour, again because I was afraid of them spreading. Pudding cookies FTW!
Rating it for my hubby who proclaimed these the best cookie I've ever made. I've only made vanilla w/ chocolate chips to date but I might try chocolate pudding with white chocolate chips later today.
Liked these quite a bit. only had milk chocolate chips on hand, so used those- but I think the semi sweet would have been better. The cookie is moist. I like that it stayed in form well when cooked and cook time was accurate (mine took 9 minutes). Will make again.
Very good! Not a good cookie maker and these wher easy to make and tasty. No problems!
This another one those OMG recipes, because that's exactly what people are saying when they have one of these cookies. They really are that good. I use french vanilla pudding mix in place of butterscotch and omit the nuts as many people I know do not like them (I love them but am usually not baking for just myself). The trick to keeping these cookies 'melt-in-your-mouth' soft is to pull them out at exactly 8 minutes. I found that even one minute over cooks them too much as they are going to continue to cook once they come out of the oven. They will look undercooked but they're not. Make sure you get an oven thermometer and test your oven's temperature to make sure it's actuate. I discovered over a year ago that mine is running 50 degrees higher than it reads. It was a big reason many of my baked dishes were coming out dry or under-baked in the middle. I tried this once with 'baking' margarine sticks instead of butter...bad idea. The cookies came out very cake-like and 'puffy,' not the look I was going for. Most and chewy is what we want around here!
This recipe is great! Every time I make it, I get requests for the recipe. The only thing I do different is add 2 Tablespoons of extra flour. It doesn't sound like much, but it makes a difference in the consistency. Vanilla pudding with M&M mini chips are a hit with my daughter.
These cookies are amazing. Rumors are spread about how great they are. Lines formed outside my office when people found out how great these cookies were. I made them using fudge pudding and peanut butter chips, and tonight I will make another batch of chocolate pudding and chocolate chips. YUM.
LOVE
This was a really yummy cookie, and very versatile. I used Cheesecake pudding mix with chocolate chips and chopped Milky Way. The crumbly consistency was very unexpected and not like a typical cookie; i Still have mixed feelings about it.
I make about 6 dozen cookies a week... This recipe is EVERYONE'S FAVORITE! I have made lemon with white chocolate chips, chocolate chocolate chps, vanilla butterscotch chips, chocolate peanut butter chips. I have had to give this receipe out 3 times. It's awesome, it's easy and it makes a lot of men happy every week! Thank you so much for sharing!
This recipes is fantastic! I reduced the baking soda by 1/2, used vanilla pudding, 1/2 milk chocolate chips and 1/2 semi-sweet chips (which is what I typically do for chocolate chip cookies) and they came out perfect after 13 minutes. Definitely a new favorite in our house!
i love this recipe. i used a cheesecake pudding mix instead and didnt use the walnuts. these cookies are extremely soft, fluffy and delicious!
