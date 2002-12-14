Chocolate Chip Pudding Cookies

These cookies change flavors if you change the flavor of the pudding and or the flavor of the chips. They are very cake-like in texture.

Recipe by Sue Haser

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • Combine the flour and baking soda. Set aside.

  • Mix the butter, brown sugar, white sugar, pudding mix, and vanilla. Beat until creamy. Add the eggs and mix well. Gradually stir in the flour mixture. Stir in the chocolate chips and the chopped nuts. Drop from teaspoon onto ungreased cookie sheets about 1 inch apart.

  • Bake at 375 degrees F (190 degrees C) for 8 to 10 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
177 calories; protein 2.1g; carbohydrates 20.7g; fat 10.4g; cholesterol 23.9mg; sodium 119mg. Full Nutrition
