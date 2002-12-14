Chocolate Chip Pudding Cookies

This another one those OMG recipes, because that's exactly what people are saying when they have one of these cookies. They really are that good. I use french vanilla pudding mix in place of butterscotch and omit the nuts as many people I know do not like them (I love them but am usually not baking for just myself). The trick to keeping these cookies 'melt-in-your-mouth' soft is to pull them out at exactly 8 minutes. I found that even one minute over cooks them too much as they are going to continue to cook once they come out of the oven. They will look undercooked but they're not. Make sure you get an oven thermometer and test your oven's temperature to make sure it's actuate. I discovered over a year ago that mine is running 50 degrees higher than it reads. It was a big reason many of my baked dishes were coming out dry or under-baked in the middle. I tried this once with 'baking' margarine sticks instead of butter...bad idea. The cookies came out very cake-like and 'puffy,' not the look I was going for. Most and chewy is what we want around here!