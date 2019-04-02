Hash Brown Hot Dish Stuffed Bell Peppers

1 of 43

Rating: 4 stars This is a good base. I did make a couple changes. I doubled the beef used frozen shredded hash browns instead of patties and added onion to the beef while it was cooking. I omitted the green beans and jalapeno. I cooked 4 slices of bacon and crumbled that into the beef/hash brown mix as well as garlic and chili powder and half a can of cheese soup. I halved the peppers and prepared them as noted in the directions. Once the peppers were stuffed I topped each one with the remaining cheese soup and some shredded cheddar. When done I topped the peppers with sour cream and served. It was delicious! A good alternative to the traditional stuffed peppers. Helpful (35)

Rating: 4 stars My family all enjoyed this. I found the mixed ingredients looked a bit dry and uninviting so added the better part of a can of Heinz tomato soup to moisten and flavou - I think this was an important addition as it held it all together. I also added about a tsp of cumin instead of just a pinch. My kids usually only like peppers raw on a veggie plate or in Greek Salad so this was a victory. The 10 min. soak in boiling water nicely prepared the peppers for a quick baking but they were still firm enough to stuff. I will try stuffing them with Spanish Rice on another occasion. Thanks for the inspiration! Helpful (33)

Rating: 4 stars This was a great recipe. We didn't use the greenbeans and we doubled the beef. We added a red onion to the beef as it was cooking. Another thing we did was to salt and pepper to taste. Overall the cooking directions were great. Helpful (26)

Rating: 5 stars I browned meat in skillet, removed to colander to drain, cooked frozen shredded hashbrowns in same skillet to almost done, returned meat to hashbrowns, added a can of Rotel and shredded cheese, then stuffed peppers- omitted green beans, also, mine kept falling over when I was placing in baking dish, so I put peppers in my cupcake pan to cook! Worked out really well. Helpful (17)

Rating: 2 stars This was a very tasty recipe but I modifies it a bit I made homemade hashbrowns instead of using frozen I nixed the beans and replaced them with onion and peppers. I flavored meat and potatoes with garlic black pepper paprika cumin worceshire sauce and a touch of hot sauce. Helpful (13)

Rating: 5 stars I used fresh potatoes shredded & cooked them with chopped portabella mushrooms & onion. I also added homemade salsa to the beef mixture. This was EXCELLENT! My husband absolutely loved this. I will definitly be making this again. Helpful (10)

Rating: 4 stars It is a great base recipe. I did what it called for but added sour cream too. I'm thinking that if the green pepper was chopped up it would make an excellent skillet or potluck dish. I'm also thinking about adding corn next time. Helpful (9)

Rating: 4 stars Some variations: I like to add a little sweet potato when I can in addition to the other potatoes/ hash browns. It makes the flavor more complex. I usually have more filling left over than will fit inside the bell peppers so we eat the leftovers with corn tortillas. Sometimes I add a little chopped bell pepper and then dispense with stuffing the filling into whole chopped peppers and we eat it ALL with the tortillas. I found that this recipe is best with mild anaheim peppers - Anaheims are slightly spicy just enough to add some warmth but not enough to burn your mouth. Green bell peppers are pretty good too. I didn't like it with sweet red peppers however. Helpful (7)