Ginger Cream Cookies

Soft ginger cookie. Tastes better after a few days in storage. My mom's recipe.

By Jeannie Green

24
4 dozen
Ingredients

24
Directions

  • Cream the shortening, sugar, egg, molasses and water. Mix in the flour, salt, ginger, nutmeg, cloves and cinnamon. Cover and chill for 1 hour.

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (205 degrees C).

  • Drop teaspoonfuls of dough onto ungreased cookie sheets about 2 inches apart. Bake for about 8 minutes.

102 calories; protein 1.3g; carbohydrates 17.2g; fat 3.2g; cholesterol 7.8mg; sodium 186.3mg. Full Nutrition
