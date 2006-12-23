Ginger Cream Cookies
Soft ginger cookie. Tastes better after a few days in storage. My mom's recipe.
Have always loved these cookies and make them for Christmas each year. I take a can of cream cheese frosting (tint 1/2 with green and 1/2 with red food coloring) and then frost the cookies. MMMMMM
Ease of preparation, but no flavor - and I doubled the ginger. Will stick with GingerSnaps instead. Kudos to those of you who like this recipe tho!
These cookies are GREAT!!! They almost melt in you mouth. For Christmas, I made a frosting with butter and confectioners sugar and vanilla. I frosted the cookies and put sprinkles on them. Wonderful.
I found these to be very dry & bland. I can see why the other reviewers added frosting.
good flavor and easy to make. had to substitute for self raising flour a mixture of 1-1/2 tsp. baking powder and 1/2 tsp salt for every cup of flour. Also, did a frosting of powdered sugar dash salt butter vanilla, few tablespoons coffee and few drops of molasses. yum!
The recipe is called ginger cream cookies but there is no recipe for the cream icing. I lost my recipe.
Easy Creamy Icing- Blend 1C sifted powdered sugar, 1/4 tsp salt, 1/2 tsp vanilla or other preferred flavoring, and approximately 1 to 1 1/2 TBSP water. Tint if desired with food coloring.
They were puffy and very cakey. The taste is okay; I will let them sit and see if they are better in a couple days. I definitely had to put icing on them, otherwise they were not to our tastes.
