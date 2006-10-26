Snowflake Cookies

This is my mom's Christmas cookie recipe that the kids and I have made for years. Great fun to make and decorate.

Recipe by Patty Morris

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 40 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
2 dozen
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (205 degrees C).

  • In a large bowl, cream the shortening with the sugar. Add the eggs and vanilla and mix well. Sift the flour and salt into the creamed mixture and stir in gradually. Chill dough for at least one hour.

  • Roll the chilled dough out to 1/8 inch thick and cut into desired shapes. Bake on an ungreased baking sheet for 6 to 8 minutes. Allow cookies to cool before decorating.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
409 calories; protein 5.6g; carbohydrates 54.9g; fat 18.7g; cholesterol 46.5mg; sodium 309mg. Full Nutrition
