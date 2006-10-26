Snowflake Cookies
This is my mom's Christmas cookie recipe that the kids and I have made for years. Great fun to make and decorate.
This is my mom's Christmas cookie recipe that the kids and I have made for years. Great fun to make and decorate.
I don't rate it unless it's five stars and this IS five stars! This is sugar cookie and so easy to make no tweaking required! This is my first time making these and I love that it is so esay to make and sooo delicious and yummy!! Ingredients are just right!!Read More
These are okay. The dough was great for cutouts. 1/8 inch thick though seemed a bit thin and we had trouble getting them on the cookie sheet. We rolled the next ones a little thicker about 1/4 inch, and they were much easier to work with. Flavor was so-so, just a sugar cookie. A little dense, heavier texture than what I prefer. This is a nice sturdy cookie perfect for little hands to decorate.Read More
I don't rate it unless it's five stars and this IS five stars! This is sugar cookie and so easy to make no tweaking required! This is my first time making these and I love that it is so esay to make and sooo delicious and yummy!! Ingredients are just right!!
This is the same cut out cookie recipe that I have used for several years. It is easy to make and wonderful for elaborate decorations. This is one that I use each Christmas for the cookie baskets, that I am famous for. It's not so much the flavor that everyone loves but the decoration on top. The only thing I do different is use two 1/4" dowell rods when rolling out the dough to make sure each cookie is the same height and bake evenly.
These are okay. The dough was great for cutouts. 1/8 inch thick though seemed a bit thin and we had trouble getting them on the cookie sheet. We rolled the next ones a little thicker about 1/4 inch, and they were much easier to work with. Flavor was so-so, just a sugar cookie. A little dense, heavier texture than what I prefer. This is a nice sturdy cookie perfect for little hands to decorate.
tasted like sugared play-doh, difficult to work with as well
GOOD! My intentions were to make these cookies as snow flakes. I had my cookie cutters all set but the dough would not roll. I had placed it in the refrigerator in the morning and this was evening. I didn't want to add any more flour because I didn't want a dry bland cookie. What I did was get out my cookie scoop and roll the scoop of dough in coarse sugar then flatten. Because I was now off track and the dough was thicker, I lowered the temperature to 375degrees and baked for 10 minutes to be sure the center was done. The resulting cookie was delicious. I'm sorry this recipe did not work for me but the end result was GOOD! Thank you Patty Morris for sharing!
it was alrite, added peanutbutter cause i wanted to.... tasted pretty good... a tad too sugary, but alrite.
These are very good! My whole family loved them!:-)
I was so excited for this recipe but unfortunately I think they are just to sweet for me ! Also when they cool they get a lol bit to hard as well.
It was very difficult to work with. I couldn't really roll it, it was really sticky
Kept its form surprisingly well! We had a lot of fun "writing" with this dough.
I'm a cookie artist and always searching for a sugar cookie that will hold its shape. This recipe does!
I followed the recipe, but the frosting didn't come out like I preferred and it took longer than I thought
I loved this recipe! its great for making snow flake shaped cookies. first time iv made these and will make again. just what my husband want for his Christmas cookies.
It is very delicious.
I use the recipe every year. The BEST cookies ever and so fun to decorate. Problem is we eat them way too fast!!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections