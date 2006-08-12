Remarkable Fudge
This fudge always comes out great.
This fudge is great! I did a few things differently. I did not use a double boiler (I'm impatient!) I just put the milk, butter, and sugar in a heavy saucepan, brought to a boil, then cooked (stirring constantly) for about 5 minutes. Then I added everything else as this recipe suggests. This is definitely one for the recipe box!Read More
This recipe has about 4 times the butter called for in most fudge recipes?? Mine never got to the required heat, despite over 30 minutes of cooking and using direct heat after the double boiler wasn't doing the trick. I refrigerated it over night, but it never firmed up. Good flavor, but an unsuccessful fudge recipe.Read More
I have used this recipe for years. I got it out of a BH&G cookbook. I have learned over time that a candy thermometer is almost a must unless one is really good at judging a soft ball stage by dropping a drop of it in ice cold water. The recipe calls for 236 degrees but it has to come to 240 degrees (which is what any candy thermometer states as soft ball stage) in order for it to come out nicely. at that temp, it is perfect.
I have used this recipe for decades. It is a terrific recipe that makes nice creamy chocolate fudge. It always gets raves from friends. The only difference is that I use 1 (12 oz) can of evaporated milk. (I don't like odd amounts left over, and I've never felt that it affected the outcome.) The real key to success is to always use a candy thermometer, and to always check the boiling point of water at the time you make the fudge. It varies each time. For example: Boiling point is 212 degree F. Today it was 8 degrees lower. That meant I needed to stop cooking the fudge at 228 degrees rather than at 236 degrees (soft ball stage). Therefore, it is critical that you always boil some water and check the boiling point before making candy.
Now that I am living in Australia I truly missed the recipe on the back of the marshmallow creme. When I actually found marshmallow cream here I had to try this. Well, it came out perfect like it always did in the USA. My Aussie friends raved over it also!Oh, and by the way I don't use a candy thermometre but I boil it for 10minutes stiring constantly then add chocolate,stir until melted & then marshmallow cream. This works perfectly every time!Oh, and I only put in three cups sugar. This was the way my Aunt made it years ago - her Aunt was the one who sent in the original recipe to Kraft.
This was very easy and versatile. . . make sure to bring to hard boil and keep it there for 10 minutes to make a firm fudge.
I'm tossing away my old fudge recipe and replacing it with this one. This was really good and easy fudge. I cooked it for about 20 minutes on med-high rather than the 12 because the sugar just wasn't melted enough at the specified time (could be because of where I live = I often have problems with baking here in FL). My family likes it more on the chocolaty side, so I threw in 2 extra Semi-sweet baking squares in addition to the bag of chips.
i used to make fudge exactly like this but i lost my recipe. i've been searching for a few years for this fudge. i've tried many other kinds only to throw it away. this is the most "remarkable fudge" and my family is excited to come over and taste our favorite fudge!!!
This recipe is very easy to follow. Very good end results!!!
Came out great - very simple and tasty. The end result was creamy, rich fudge. :) This is a lot like the recipe on the back of the Marshmallow Fluff jar, though.
This is one of the BEST fudge recipes i have ever tried. HIGHLY RECOMMEND!!!!
This is similar to my mom's fudge recipe. The main differences I see are the amount of sugar & evaporated milk and how it's combined. My mom's calls for the butter, chocolate chips, nuts, marshmallow cream and a tsp of vanilla to be placed all in one bowl. Then over medium heat, you combine 3 cups of sugar and 1 1/3 cups of evaporated milk and bring to a rolling boil. You then allow it to continue to boil for exactly 8 minutes, stirring constantly. Then you pour the hot mixture over the chip mixture and stir until well combined and the chips and butter are melted. You then pour immediately into the pan and allow to chill for 1 hr to set up. Makes great fudge, BUT I have found over the years that you want to make sure and NOT make this on a humid day. It doesn't want to set up if you do. Well at least not in the south. :)
This recipes is alot like the recipe on the back of the kraft marshmellow but enough different and much better. The amount of evaporated milke seems to make the difference. I did not have a candy thermometer (I have since purchased one). I did not have a double boiler either. I was able to make this perfectly. I brought the recipe up to a boil on med/high. Then once reaching boil I boiled on med high for 4 minutes stirring continuously. Just be patient and make sure that you don't start to scorch (burn) the butter mixture. Not only was it perfect but my friend who as a teen worked in a fudge shop said at the shop they never had fudge as good as mine. I recommend a candy thermometer because I felt it would have given me comfort but this is a very easy recipe and easily mastered without all the gadgets and with patience. TY for the recipe
This fudge is tasty, but a little challenging for the non-candy maker. I did follow everything exactly, however, I think I was really concerned about hitting the 240 degree mark from other reviewers advice, I may have taken the temp to 245. I did use a candy thermometer, but trying to read a blue line against small separations, it may have been slightly over. That could explain the texture of the resulting fudge. However, the taste is very good, just more crumbly and dry than typical fudge. I submitted photos of what I did with the fudge and how it looks when it is "overdone".
Not necessary to line with foil. Correct - it is remarkable!!
Oh My Goodness! I cried when I tried this fudge! It was so amazing! I will never try another fudge recipe! This one is a keeper!
AMAZING fudge. For the life of me I could not get my temp to reach the written temp and I cooked it WAY longer than 12 minutes, but the fudge still turned out amazing!! It was a LITTLE bit soft, but I would definitely rather have it that way than too hard, or fudge that is going to dry out after a few days. I will definitely be using this exact recipe a LOT in the future. I've never done this well at making fudge before ever!
I have made this fudge for years, and I have never had anything but rave reviews and repeat requests for more! I use this basic recipe to also make a peanut butter fudge, substitute peanut butter chips, as well as a white chocolate fudge (my mother's favorite) by substituting white chocolate chips. I have never used a double boiler when making it, and never had any problems with it, always smooth and creamy!
This fudge was brilliant! I had my neighbors telling me that it was the best fudge they had ever had in their lives! I changed it a little, though, at it ended up PERFECT. First of all, I used regular milk instead of evaporated milk and brought it to a boil in a saucepan instead of a double boiler with the butter and sugar. I stirred constantly for 5 minutes and then removed from heat. Then I added chocolate chips, marshmallow creme, and vanilla (I didn't use the walnuts). After that I just poured it into a 13"x9" baking dish with the buttered foil. Next time I won't add foil: some of the foil stuck to the fudge. It was still AMAZING, though. Thank you so much for this recipe!
Used too small a pot at first and it would not come up to temp. Changed over to a bigger pot and then it came up to temp fast. So if you are new to candy making, keep that in mind. Otherwise it was very good fudge.
This recipe is simple and delicious. I used to make fudge growing up with my mother and grandmother around the holidays, and never really had a written recipe for fudge. This is the closest recipe I can find based on its ingredients and directions. Instead of a double boiler I used a heavy saucepan, and I melted my own marshmallows in place of using a jar of marshmallow creme. I would recommend using Ghiradelli chocolate chips for the taste. Also, once the chocolate is added and the mixture starts to thicken, mixing in one direction has given me the best results when it comes to texture. My best batch came out slightly oily-looking and didn't stick to the pan when pouring into containers. Let it cool uncovered for 2-3 hours, then refrigerate. It comes out great without walnuts too if you prefer. I made three batches this last holiday season and so far everyone has loved it.
SO. GOOD. I omitted the walnuts though. Like others have said, don't use a double boiler. Just cook over medium heat and stir constantly until it reaches 240 degrees on a candy thermometer. It took me about 30 minutes to get there so don't rush it. Your patience will pay off!
This is the best melt in your mouth fudge I've had in a long time! Very easy to make too! I didn't have a candy thermometer or a double boiler as the recipe calls for. I boiled the butter and sugar and evap. milk for 12 minutes, then added the rest of the ingredients. It set up perfectly! Thank you so much for this yummy recipe! I'll be making this again and again!
I've tried other recipes but always come back to this one. I've used it for years and always get asked for the recipe. As said above, definitely use a candy thermometer. I usually have to cook a little longer than 12 minutes. I also used a heavy duty saucepan b/c I don't have a double boiler. It always turns out fine. Make sure to get it in the pan quickly b/c once it is away from the heat, it starts to set up quickly. For variation, you can substitute different kinds of chips (peanut butter chips, white chocolate chips). We made cookies and creme fudge last year by using white chocolate chips and adding crushed oreos. Yum!
I tried this recipe and it would never thicken. Compared to other recipes, it has way more evaporated milk.
too soft to be called fudge, maybe we can call it remarcable pudding. it does taste great.
My son made this and it didn't turn out well at all. It was soft and had runny spots toward the middle. I think the double boiler was a bad idea.
Followed directions exactly and still ended up with mushy fudge. The flavor is fantastic, but it's very very soft.
Oh my was this an experience! I cooked this in a double boiler until my thermometer reached 200 (about 25 minutes) and then it didn't seem to rise anymore. I took it off and put it directly over a burner and within 8 minutes I reached 240 degrees. Right now my fudge is sitting in the refrigerator awaiting hardening (which it seems to be nicely doing.) The only difference in this recipe I made was to substitute butterscotch chips for chocolate. I sneaked a taste and it is divine!
Delicious. Wonderful creamy texture. Holds up very well in gift boxes.
Swap the semi-sweet chips with milk-chocolate chips and you have a fudge to die for. Must heat to 236 degrees when making.
I loved this fudge! I don't have a candy thermometer, but just kept it at a rolling boil for 4 minutes stirring constantly and the texture turned out great!
The flavor of the fudge is delicious. However, I now know we I should always check out the reviews before starting a recipe. The double boiler method was not working out as another stated...thermometer would not budge past 200º so switched to just the pot, brought up to temp stirring constantly with a wooden spoon. Omitted nuts, used whole can of evaporated milk.
Can I use marshmallow instead of marshmallow creme.
Great fudge....very rich! I did have to add more chocolate to it because it was too gooey and it wouldn't harden up. It's disappearing fast! Thanks for the recipe.
The fudge turned out great! It wouldn't reach the correct temperature on the double boiler, so I had to place it directly on the stove there at the end, stirring furiously to make sure it didn't scald. I suspect this has to do with my old stove and has no bearing on the recipe. Will definitely make again!
I hate to say it but I was disappointed. I was okay but I really didn't even want to eat them. I gave it 4 stars because others seemed to really like it but wasn't chocolate enough or all that smooth. To me, fudge should be like silk.
The taste was great. I put the fudge in the freezer, it did not harden. I would make this recipe again. Thank You
same recipe my great grandmother used.... I make it every year. :)
I made this last week and it was my first attempt at making fudge. It turned out perfectly! I did not use a double boiler but just boiled it until it reached the soft ball stage (have watched my mom do that many times growing up), which took 8 or 9 minutes, and it was great. Also, I omitted the nuts because none of the kids in the family like nuts. I highly recommend this one!
This is NOT easy fudge. I cooked this recipe 2 times and it never came out right. Used a candy thermometer both times. First time I cooked it to 236 degrees and it came out too soft. Next time I cooked it to 240 degrees and it came out rock hard. Got a very bad burn in the process. Typing this review with 4 fingers. I'll never try cooking fudge again. It's a waste of ingredients and flesh.
Love this recipe. I usually double it. I use one bag of semi sweet chocolate chips and then a bag of cinnamon chips, or butterscotch, or peanut butter, or... whatever I find. My personal favorite is the chocolate cinnamon.
i tried this over christmas break. My mother couldn't find her recipe so we tried this one. It was really and not terrible hard to make. It only got 4 stars because I know if i would have used my moms recipe it would have come out better
This was my first time making fudge or any candy type dish for that matter. It was easy to make and turned out great. However I had to take it out of the double broiler because it would not heat to the correct temperature in it. It worked great on the stove top just had to constantly stir until it came to a boil. But other than that it was awesome!!!
I cooked it as long as necessary to get the 236 degrees on the candy thermometer -- about 30 minutes. It turned out perfectly -- very nicely firm. Very tasty. Not sugary. Good results.
Really good fudge and very easy to make! I followed the recipe to a T and it turned out very good.
tried it three times it does not always comes out great
Most excellent! I can't believe I made fudge this good my first try.
This is a tasty treat! However, using a double boiler was NOT the way to go (which is the reason for four stars, instead of five). I did attempt to use my db to start with, but after 55 min. (and it was still just under 190 degrees F) I poured the extremely hot contents into a 2 qt. sauce pan and continued from there. The mixture bubbled up immediately and it was pretty effortless from there. Note: if you choose to go the "regular" or non-double boiler way, it is important to STIR CONTINUOUSLY to keep the sugar from burning on the bottom of the pan (don't worry - its not hard!) A candy thermometer is highly recommended, but if you don't have one just keep your eyes open for the very first sign of dark brown "spots" appearing in the bubbles. This indicates burning, and usually happens just after you've gone beyond the 236 degree F mark. All in all, a keeper but NOT a double boiler recipe (way harder that way)...thank you for sharing!
Texture may not have been "sellable" but taste is great and for my first time fudge, it wasn't too difficult!
perfect!
It's not that I didn't like it. The flavor was very good. But it never set up well. Followed instructions, even went out and bought a candy thermometer. The temperature never got above 190 deg. I commented on the Recipe Buzz and asked for suggestions and just about all said they had never heard of a fudge recipe that required a double boiler.
One of the best recipes out there.
i have never made a successful fudge ever this was so easy, thank you
This is the best fudge recipe ever. I cant imagine anyone having a problem making this unless they dont use a candy thermometer. Thanks for sharing it on here and now I dont have to hunt up my book each Christmas for the recipe.
I did not make these correctly but I still give this recipe 5 stars, they tasted amazing. I would say a candy thermometer is very important, I did not realize this and did not get the fudge to the proper consistency. I would still highly recommend this recipe because the fudge tastes amazing.
Sooooo delicious! I followed the directions exactly, it was very easy and turned out great. I made another batch using peanut butter chips instead of chocolate chips, and it turned out perfectly. A great holiday fudge or a treat for your family.
This is the fudge my mom always made and it is my favorite to make and eat!
Oh My GOODNESS!!!! This stuff is amazing!! I made it for two of my friends birthday parties and they (and everyone else that tried it :) ) loved it!!!! EVERYONE!!! And it is so simple to make! The first time i made the recipe, it came out perfectly...but try only using 1/2 pound of semi-sweet chocolate chips and 1/2 pound of whitechocolate chips instead of 1 pound of semi-sweet chocolate chips...that's how I made it and it was a huge hit.
This doesn't get hot enough when cooked in double boiler. I had to take it out of double boiler and cook in saucepan.
I have only tried to make fudge twice and this was my second attempt and it worked way better than the first. It was definetly a no hassle easy fudge i put rainbow sprinkles on top to add some color but other than that i followed the recipe t the letter. Worked great thanks!
This does make a lot of fudge! You will need to cook it more than 12 minutes. A candy thermometer really helps, but if you don't have one, cook and stir it an additional 4 minutes after you have a full rolling boil. I started in the top of a double boiler, but when I got to about 200, poured it into a deeper sauce pan and cooked it over direct heat stirring constantly until it reached 236. It has a very nice flavor, but just a bit grainy.
Very tasty, but turned out just a little soft. I think that was more due to this cook's lack of experience with fudge-making more than anything! ;)
This is a delicious fudge, and turned out very nicely! It took me much longer than 12 minutes to reach 236 degrees, so make sure you use a candy thermometer if you try to make this.
This soft, moist fudge was very easy to make!
A truly epic failure. It was so grainy that it falls apart when cut. I have had fudge failures before but this one goes in the history books. Wow... just wow.
way way way to hard to make
Loved this fudge, best one I have made!
Fantastic recipe, and so easy. I made this for my husband's christmas party and there was nothing left by the end of the night. This will be my stand by fudge recipe.
Very Good! This recipe was so simple to prepare. I would have rated it higher but my family has a lot of great cooks so we have some fabolous fudge reipes.
EDIT: I am changing my rating to five stars. Give these a day to sit and they are like heaven. They do have a shelf life though. Plan on eating these within a week for the best taste.
Comes out perfect. Sugar / milk temperature is very important.
Mine won't set it has been in the refrigerator for 24 hours and sill has not set. Any pointers fix this problem? I gave this 3 stars because it taste good even if it won't set!
Not to sure what happened, but it did not work out. Very runny....did not set properly, did not reach the right temperature even after a long time.
The is an excellent recipe and very easy to make. I made a few variations. First, I used a complete can of evaporated milk (as a previous reviewer listed there are only a couple of onces left in the can if you go with the original amount listed). Second, I turned the heat off of my mixture when the thermometer read closer to 232 F (or 110 C), and had no problem with my fudge becoming firm. For the chocolate fudge, I used a combination of semisweet and milk chocolate chips. I have also used peanut butter chips for peanut butter fudge and had huge success as well. I did not use a double boiler; I think as long as you have a good quality heavy saucepan/pot e.g., anodized, heavy stainless steel, you should be fine!
Very easy and very delicious
I always made my fudge this way for more years than I want to admit. I called it 5 minute fudge. I didn't use a double boiler, I just cookued it for 5 minutes after it started boiling and kept stirring so it wouldn't burn then I would put the chocolate chips in and stir then 4cups of mini marshmallows and stir until all melted then added the walnuts or pecans then pour into a greased pan then let cool. Everybody loves it but just can't seem to make it themselves. They think I keep giving them the wrong recipe. It's nice to know there are people who can make it. It's just so yummy and addicting.
i followed the recipe exactly and it came out runny and wouldnt set even after i put it in the fridge overnight. i will never use this recipe again
I think this is a great fudge, however the first time I made it, I had it cooking in a double boiler for more than 20 minutes and couldn't get above 200 degrees. I mixed the remaining ingredients in anyway and ended up with a very soft fudge. Not great. Today I tried again in a pan directly on the heat -- and decided not to use a candy thermometer. I boiled the butter, evaporated milk and butter mixture for 5 minutes and then mixed in the rest as per the instructions. The final result is firmer than last time, but it could still probably use another minute or two boiling on direct heat. This is actually the closest I've ever gotten to successfully making fudge, so this recipe will be saved and tried again.
This fudge came out perfect...very smooth consistency . Great recipe.
I tried this recipe I have never made fudge before I did it on the stove top like other people have done I didn't have a candy thermometer so i tried boiling it for 10 minutes and i let it sit in the refrigerator overnight and it did not set properly it was gooey good flavor though i m gonna try it one more time and hope it comes out this time.
It tasted good but too soft for my liking. I also useded candy thermometer and cooked to 235 degrees per directions--was quite disappointed.
I do not understand any negative remarks this fudge has received. I made it on a very humid and rainy afternoon, boiled it to soft ball stage, poured it out, sliced it while it was still a bit warm, and today it is set up and ready to find its way into Christmas gift baskets. Completely awesome.
This fudge was great! I was surprised at how easy it was to make and how good it tasted.
I didn't do a good job of deciding what soft ball stage was and ended up with a very soft fudge but it tasted great and my friend ate it by spoonfuls instead of by pieces.
First time ever making fudge. Didn't quite have the right set up, so it turned out pretty soft, but overall good flavor.
Great fudge flavor is amazing I made without nuts and without double boiler I just used candy thermometer over med high stirring constantly until 236 degrees and followed recipe otherwise makes great fudge for christmas treats already make 4 batches this year! Make it ! It's awesome!
Good and very eay.
My family thinks I'm awesome! First attempt, followed exactly, left out the nuts (family preference) I don't have a double boiler so I used a nonstick 5 quart Dutch oven. I followed the advice on thus page and bought a thermometer and heard tool it read soft ball. The rest was as described, family still giving praise to me, guess I know what I'm making next year too!
It was really good, but I would like it to be a little deeper in chocolate flavour and it was a little too sweet but there was something about this certain sweetness that was addicting :)
I made this yesterday to send to friends and relatives out of town and it turned out very good. Like other reviewers I didn't use a double boiler, but buttered a 4 quart saucepan, which makes sure the mixture doesn't stick to the pan. I also cooked it using a candy thermometer (essential I think for making fudge) and heated it to almost 250 degrees and it came out great. With these few tweaks, I will be making this fudge recipe from now on.
I have Been making This for many years, people keep asking me to make more! I just butter the sides of my pot and use direct heat.
Followed the recipe exactly...been making this for 3 years every holiday...never fails
I followed the recipe to a T, but it still would not harden. I use it as a topping on ice cream. I wish I could have used it as a "Remarkable Fudge." Back to the drawing board.
I don't know what went wrong. I followed the directions perfectly except i did not have a double boiler so I just used a regular pan. They taste great, but they are more like chocolate icing than fudge. They are really gooey! I mean, REALLY gooey. :(
This was wonderful!! It was gone in 3 days. I would definitely make it again. Very creamy...
It was very tasty, but too hard.
This recipe seemed like my mother's and so I tried it. I followed directions entirely and like other reviewers, I could not get candy thermometer to reach needed temperature (after 45 mins) and so, my fudge did not set up either. A big disappointment.
This reminds me of the fudge we had growin up, I had to replace 7 oz marshmallow fluf for 1 1/2 cup of mini marshmallows. good recipe
