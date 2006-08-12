Remarkable Fudge

134 Ratings
  • 5 79
  • 4 25
  • 3 11
  • 2 9
  • 1 10

This fudge always comes out great.

By Chris Milliron

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
58
Yield:
1 -13x9 inch pan
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

58
Original recipe yields 58 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Line a 13x9 inch baking dish with foil and butter the foil.

    Advertisement

  • In the top half of a double boiler combine the butter or margarine, evaporated milk and sugar. Cook on medium heat for 12 minutes or until it reaches a temperature of 236 degrees F (112 degrees C). Remove from heat and stir in the chocolate chips, vanilla and marshmallow creme. Stir until chocolate chips melt then mix in the chopped walnuts. Spread mixture into the prepared pan. Score into squares while still warm. Refrigerate until firm then cut along the scored lines.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
141 calories; protein 1g; carbohydrates 21g; fat 6.7g; cholesterol 10mg; sodium 31.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022