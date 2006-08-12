Remarkable Fudge

This is a tasty treat! However, using a double boiler was NOT the way to go (which is the reason for four stars, instead of five). I did attempt to use my db to start with, but after 55 min. (and it was still just under 190 degrees F) I poured the extremely hot contents into a 2 qt. sauce pan and continued from there. The mixture bubbled up immediately and it was pretty effortless from there. Note: if you choose to go the "regular" or non-double boiler way, it is important to STIR CONTINUOUSLY to keep the sugar from burning on the bottom of the pan (don't worry - its not hard!) A candy thermometer is highly recommended, but if you don't have one just keep your eyes open for the very first sign of dark brown "spots" appearing in the bubbles. This indicates burning, and usually happens just after you've gone beyond the 236 degree F mark. All in all, a keeper but NOT a double boiler recipe (way harder that way)...thank you for sharing!