Extra Easy Fudge

Ok, after making 4 batches, I figured out the BEST way to make this fudge and have it come out as the same consistency of more time consuming fudge, and just as good! Melt your chcolate chips in large bowl in the microwave 30 seconds at a time and stir after each 30 seconds. Once they are completed melted, add 2 huge spoonfuls of Marshmallow Creme and mix it in. It will instantly become thick and hard to stir. Put in microwave for 30 more seconds, stir. Add 2 cans of choclate fudge frosting and stir WELL. It will take a lot of stirring because it will be thick, but go quickly because it will set FAST! Spread into prepared pan, refrigerate for 2 hours, then cover and refrigerate for at least 3 more hours or overnight. Cut and enjoy! Everyone who has tried this version CANNOT tell the difference between this fudge and the fudge I have to slave over and get exactly perfect ot it won't turn out right. Trust me...skip the extra steps and all the prep time to make fudge---this recipe is great!! And best of all, the kids can help! 3 ingredients...who can beat that??