Extra Easy Fudge
A very, very easy recipe for good fudge.
THIS FUDGE GET MAJOR POINTS FOR BEING THE EASIEST AND MOST KID FRIENDLY EVER!! I WAS A BIT WORRIED READING SOME OF THE OTHER REVIEWS BUT I DID FIGURE A FEW THINGS OUT ALONG THE WAY AS WE MADE ABOUT 6 BATCHES, JUST TO MAKE DUE TO THE EASE AND AFFORDABILTY. FIRST SPREAD IT A LITTLE THINNER THAN YOU NORMALLY WOULD AND SECOND LET IT COOL IN THE FRIDGE FOR 5-6 HOURS BEFORE YOU CUT IT OR EVEN OVERNIGHT! OHHH AND WE ADDED COCONUT TO ONE BATCH AND IT WAS AWSOME!Read More
Fudge is easy, but the recipe should state how many cans of frosting are needed. 2.5 cups is 2 cans of store bought frosting. Taste is decent - better than store bought but not reminiscent in the least of the old fashioned fudge where there is a hint of butter.Read More
You mean all these years I have been struggling to make good fudge and it's this easy to make GREAT fudge? Yes, it can be too chocolaty...I added a little milk and a few marshmallows to the melted chips...and swirled some peanut butter chips in the mix. I also added peanut butter on the top and swirled it through before refrigerating. Plan to mix lots of ingredients in for a great holiday EASY treat for parties and for gift tins!
I looked at many other recipes before choosing this one and this BY FAR was the easiest and the cheapest. And you don't sacrifice any taste or anything! This was TO DIE FOR! After my friend made it the way the recipe called for I went back tonight and made it with White Chocolate Chips, Cream Cheese Frosting, and Dried Cranberries. OH-MY-GOD!!! This is a very forgiving recipe and possibly the best fudge I have ever had.
My 14 year old daughter made this recipe for a pot luck that she was attending, but used raspberry chocolate chips instead of milk chocolate, and it was very delicious and VERY popular!!
Ok, after making 4 batches, I figured out the BEST way to make this fudge and have it come out as the same consistency of more time consuming fudge, and just as good! Melt your chcolate chips in large bowl in the microwave 30 seconds at a time and stir after each 30 seconds. Once they are completed melted, add 2 huge spoonfuls of Marshmallow Creme and mix it in. It will instantly become thick and hard to stir. Put in microwave for 30 more seconds, stir. Add 2 cans of choclate fudge frosting and stir WELL. It will take a lot of stirring because it will be thick, but go quickly because it will set FAST! Spread into prepared pan, refrigerate for 2 hours, then cover and refrigerate for at least 3 more hours or overnight. Cut and enjoy! Everyone who has tried this version CANNOT tell the difference between this fudge and the fudge I have to slave over and get exactly perfect ot it won't turn out right. Trust me...skip the extra steps and all the prep time to make fudge---this recipe is great!! And best of all, the kids can help! 3 ingredients...who can beat that??
This is a WONDERFUL base recipe for quick and yummy fudge! I used dark chocolate frosting and peanut butter chips and swirled in a bit of marshmallow cream -- it was a huge hit for the holidays!! :-)
I loved this quick, easy recipe. I used dark chocolate fudge frosting, and it was awesome!
It was super easy to make, but like others said it really tasted more like chocolate frosting than like original fudge. But it is an easy recipe, and if you melt the chocolate in the microwave, it is a kid friendly recipe.
Great recipe! I melted my chips in the microwave- 1 minute then stir and 35 more seconds then stir. I also used peanut butter chips with chocolate "fudge" frosting. Everyone loved them!!
I made this for a Memorial day cookout. It was really good, and stood up to the heat outside very well. I have passed this on to friends, so easy!!!
After reading most of the reviews I noticed that some people thought that the results tasted too much like frosting so I changed the ingredients slightly. First I melted the chips in a double boiler to keep them from burning. Then I only used one can of frosting and changed that to Creamy Fudge frosting. I also added 2 tablespoons of butter and 2 tablespoons of condensed milk. After mixing in the chopped walnuts I refrigerated the fudge overnight and the next day presented it to the critics (my family). The results? They all thought that it was extremely good fudge. Hope this works for you too.
Great base recipe. Here's what I used: 1-29.5 oz Duncan Hines Whipped Chocolate Frosting and 1-11.5 oz bag Milk Chocolate chips. Stir together and microwave for 2 min stirring every 30 seconds (so the chocolate doesn't burn). Add walnuts and stir. Pour in a pan. Refrigerate until firm. If you "melt" the frosting, you will not have the frosting taste. UPDATE: I made this with creamy white frosting, white choc chips, peppermint oil and crushed candy canes. OMG! Awesome! Everyone is requesting this recipe!
I followed directions exactly and it turned out well. I did find leaving the fudge in the fridge overnight worked well. Also, once I cut the fudge into squares,I allowed the fudge to sit another few hours to allow the freshly cut edges to dry a bit. This eliminated the wet feeling and made for a less messy simple fudge. Various changes in ingredients such as dark chocolate chips and swirling peanut butter into the fudge also made the fudge a bit more interesting. Overall its not a bad fudge for the time invested.For those who are so hard to judge,go buy a thermometer and make "real" fudge. For those looking for a quick version. This works very well. I do recommend using a Pyrex bowl and a pot of boiling water as a double boiler substitute..It does a great job!
Very good! For some fun you can put the still warm fudge into a cookie press and press out fun shapes onto wax paper. Refridgerate until stiff and place on a platter for a pretty display. We do this at Christmas in the shapes of christmas trees, stars, etc.
The possibilities are endless with this recipe! Think about all the variations of chip and frosting flavorings that you can do...I sorta feel like a mad scientist! Delicious!!!
Mine has been in frig for about an hour and I just sliced/scored it and put back to further "set", but so far it's fairly firm. I melted chips in microwave, added frosting, stirred vigorously, heated some more, stirred, added marshmallow creme, stirred vigorously and heated a bit more and stirred. Once mixed I poured onto waxed papered cookie sheet. As a mom of 2 lil ones I loved this recipe for being cheap, fast and easy. Here are the changes I made: 1) I measured out 2 1/2 cups w measuring cup of frosting because 2 containers of frosting would be about 3+ cups and I wonder if this is why the poor reviewers said theirs never set. I used Betty Crocker Choc Buttercream. 2)Per some other reviews I added some marshmallow creme (Jet Puff), I used 2 heaping TABLESPOONs (no one stated in other reviews HOW MUCH). 3) I had a few Oreo mint cookies leftover from making a St Paddys dessert so I crushed up and added to mix before pouring onto cookie sheet.
As easy as it gets. Obviously not the same as homemade fudge, but this recipe makes a very tasty treat! Will make again! Thanks for the recipe!
I got alot of "WOWS" on this one.Used part Cream cheese frosting instead of all chocolate,people couldn`t believe the flavor.I shared the recipe and got alot of different variations that were used,they all came back with the same response...Yummy!!!
i made this recipes but it didnt work I was happy but now im sad
I made these, and although they are certainly edible, and tasty as well... they really aren't fudge. The melting point is too low, they melt all over your fingers and they are altogether a different texture than true fudge. Keep in mind, I have high expectations, my mother makes famous old fashioned fudge, and that's what I grew up on. This recipe makes a fairly tasty candy of sorts, but if you are expecting a true, classic fudge, this isn't it.
This way way too easy and incredibly scalable! I made one batch as listed, but also one batch subbing the chocolate chips for white chocolate, the chocolate frosting for cream cheese, and the walnuts for cranberries. I can only imagine a plethora of possibilities . . . . dark chocolate chips and frosting with crushed peppermint candies . . . Cherry chips and cherry chip frosting with chocolate sprinkles and pecans . . . yummmm The only note I will share is that it takes FOREVER to set up properly. Should I have waited the alloted time listed, I would have thrown the whole deal out. Easy, but perhaps not quick.
Very easy. Very tasty! We made two batches. Milk chocolate & peanut butter cup. For the milk chocolate, we left out the nuts (we have tree nut allergies in our house). So it was basically just the chocolate chips and frosting. For the other batch, I chopped up 12 mini peanut butter cups and folded them in before pouring the mix into the 8x8 pan. I also substituted 1/2 cup peanut butter for a 1/2 cup of the frosting (added it while the mixture was still hot). Then, once I had the mixture in the 8x8 pan, I spooned 4 or 5 globbers of peanut butter on top and swirled it into the fudge. YUM!
Great and easy recipe!!! I used as it appears but also took the suggestion of using 2 lg scoops of marshmellow creme! Worked out great and is a family favorite! Thanks for all the reviews -- Very helpful! (Colorado)
Oh MY can you get any easier??? This took me moments to make and tastes great. Not the most sophisticated, but for the ease of making and not needing condensed milk (which I can't have anyway) it was delicious!
Best fudge recipe ever. To make this easier, use 1 can prepared frosting to 1 bag of chocolate chips. Also, using a double boiler makes the melting a little less stressful. I have made countless variations of this and they are all really great. My personal favorite was peppermint frosting and milk chocolate chips. If you use german chocolate icing with milk chocolate chips and add some marachino cherries and nuts it's like rocky road fudge. Milk chocolate frosting with peanut butter chips is great too. Any combination of prepared frosting and chips will work...even butterscotch chips!
I made this with my 11 y/o "little sister" and it was perfect. We followed the recipe to the letter and it was great.
This was a very easy, kid friendly recipe. Although it did have that "canned frosting" taste, it was still good. I followed the advice of another comment which suggested using white chocolate chips, cream cheese frosting and cranberries. Wow! What a great Christmas gift idea! My neighbors loved it!
This in Not fudge... If you want true fudge, I would recommend a different recipe. This does have a nice taste and a very smooth texture. Cut these into bite-size pieces or you will have fingers full of melted chocolate. Three stars for flavor and texture, but only three for calling this fudge.
I can't believe how easy this was to make and the comments I got were TOO funny! One person said it was the best they've ever tasted. She said it was truffle like. Thanks!
I followed the recipe with no alterations. It turned out perfect. I did not have any trouble with it crumbling because I packed it down firm in the pan.
This was my first time making fudge. It was just okay. Not something I'd make again.
#2 REVIEW This fudge is best if it is cold from the frig. and yes, you can substitute and change ingredients, as long as you stay with the base script.
Love to make this fudge, except I make it in the Microwave. I put it in for 20 seconds and stir and repeat until it is melted. To yummy. Someone suggest to put the fudge in one of those things you make cookies with and squirt it out to make different shapes.
WOW! I have never ever made anything like fudge before. This is super easy! I didnt add the walnuts but sprinkled the top with coconut instead. I cant wait to share it with my family when they are here for dinner! Lets just hope I can keep my hands out of it. Great job on this one!
I make this fudge every year for the holidays and it is always a hit- it is so easy to do!
I will never use another recipe for fudege! The only change I made was to add in the marshmellow cream that others recomended (I found that the generic brand came out better than using the Jet-Puffed one). For Christmas, we got a container of the "labor intensive" fudge and when I compared it with this recipe, I far preferred this recipe! With this recipe I was actually able to afford to make and give away fudge for Christmas! And, I got lots of compliments on it!
As a traditional fudge maker I was skeptical of this recipe. I was pleasantly surprised and pleased with the final product. I followed the instructions exactly with the exception of adding a splash of milk. I felt that the melted chocolate chips were too dry and needed something to make it more creamy. Make sure the chocolate chips are completely melted before you add the frosting. I too used TWO cans of the chocolate fudge frosting. Also, you may feel that an 8x8 pan will not yield enough, but it does, as the pan is filled! Cut your pieces small due to thickness. You will not be dissatisfied with this simple, delicious treat.
this recipe is awesome my fiance loved it, he was addicted to it however i took the nuts our and added marshmellows
So simple to make! I used Chocolate Fudge Icing...it brought out more of the fudgy taste, rather than just chocolate icing. Next time I'm going to try peppermint chips instead of chocolate.
Very easy to make. Used peanut butter chips with a dash of vanilla and walnuts with cream cheese frosting as the bottom layer, Milk Chocolate chip and chocolate frosting added dash of milk and vanilla and melted the frosting, as a previous reviewer suggested. in the pan- used a homemade double boiler. My four year old was able to help with the project and we had a great time. YUMMY !!!!!
Really simple to make. Yummy!
It was good, but I think I like the texture of the traditional way you make fudge better. I really felt like I was eating frosting instead of fudge.
his is really YUMMY! I wanted to make something for my dad for christmas and I came along this recipe so I thought I'd try it before I gave it to him. And it's DELICIOUS! I didn't add any nuts or anything but I definitely will when I make it for him!
tastes only like frosting. and totally unhealthy to eat. no. yuck. i did not like this at all.
To me, this doesn't taste like fudge at all. It tastes like canned frosting. It was easy, for sure, but I won't be making this again.
Love this recipe and made it several times since Easter. I've also made it with butterscotch chips as well as white chocolate chips w/ vanilla frosting. It's quick & easy and I love finding different variations :-)
Not bad for cheating and not having to cook from scratch. Can be a bit frosting tasting to some palates. I added walnuts and dried cranberries to one batch using white chips and white frosting. Simple enough for kids and easy to adapt for different flavors. Great in a pinch.
I read reviews about being too chocolaty and sweet so I used semi sweet chips and "Classic White" (Pillsbury) prepared frosting. It was fabulous.
Okay this may sound obvious but this tastes very much like frosting! I do like it and it is easy but it is not as much like fudge as I was hoping. Will I make it again: Maybe, if I need something fast, I usually have the ingredients on hand.
This fudge was toooooooooooooo sweet, It didn't det well, it just didn't work
I took out the walnuts and added about 1/2 cup peanut butter and a little milk and it is just WONDERFUL. Easiest and best fudge recipe out there, hands down.
This is some AMAZING FUDGE! Great recipes.
I thiugth that this fudge was good but I think the choclate chip I would down size on because they were a little over powering.
This is one of the best, easy recipes I have ever tried. No one would ever guess that you didn't spend hours making this fudge. I have shared it with so many friends who agree with me. It has become the "standby" for an instant dessert or party item.
This recipe was incredibly easy... Because others said that it came out rather sweet, I used semi-sweet chocolate chips and milk chocolate frosting. It was great! Try it with some swirled peanut butter ontop!
Very easy recipe, but it just tasted like chocolate frosting to me. I will continue my search for a good, easy fudge recipe.... this wasn't it.
I'll give this a four for being tasty and the easiest recipe ever (will still go in my box for kids). It reminds me of the fudge they sell in the grocery store. That being said neither that nor this are "fudge" to me. Too gooey. The fudge I ate growing up was a little hard, then melted i your mouth. Each to their own I guess, tasted like frosting so I suppose it would be good modified maybe with flavored chocolate chips and nuts to distract from the frosting overkill.
A great basic fudge. My husband loves cream cheese icing with coconut. My favorite is chocolate fudge icing with peanut butter chips. I do add a little milk to the chips while they are melting. It's extremely unhealthy (but then again what fudge isn't?) but the good thing is, it is so rich you can eat one piece and be satisfied. Leave it in the fridge until serving, other wise it loses it's firmness and turns back into an icing consistency.
I made a batch last week and another today for gifts. It is incredibly easy and came out perfectly. I opted not to use nuts and it was still fabulous!
This is great! I added about 1/2 a cup of Smooth Peanut Butter, and it was great!! I sprinkled it with powdered sugar before I refrigerated it, and it's AMAZING!!!!!!
We do this in the microwave too! It is fun to experiment with different flavors of frosting and chips. Ü
This is a winner every time no matter what flavor of frosting or chips i use! i love nuts and marshmellows. Fantastic! Uses two cans of frosting!!!
soooooooooooooooooooooooooooo good and easy to make but it's pretty thick so we recommend using a 9x9 pan.
I have made four batches. Easy as can be. I microwaved chips, and used the fudge icing as two reviewers suggested. I did add a little vanilla extract from Mexico, just a splash. AMAZINGLY EASY AND TASTY!
I made this for a bake sale at work once, and its been requested at every bake sale since! Super easy but it tastes like the real thing!!
Love how easy this fudge is, also my family has asked for it over and over. Very happy with the results.
very good easy and oh so rich....love it
This is a great, easy recipe. I will definatly be making this again. I changed it a little, I melted the chocolate chips in the microwave, left out the nuts and swirled some melted peanut butter on top. Delicious!
I thought it was a great recipe, but a tad too chocolatly. The walnuts really complimented the chocolate. Without them, it would be like dipping dark chocolate into frosting. I made it for my sister for a little birthday present and the whole family loved it.
So easy to make but takes a while to set up! I used milk chocolate chips, milk chocolate frosting and cream cheese frosting. People really enjoyed it.
I used the milk chocolate frosting and semi sweet chips to keeoo it from being too sweet and "frosting" tasting. I then added a teaspoon of vanilla , 1/8 teaspoon of salt and some cashew pieces . I dropped it onto wax paper like you would haystacks instead of pouring in a pan .my stepdad flipped over it !!! Its so simple and easy not to mention delish !
My boyfriend and son loved it! Great for Christmas gifts.
This is the easiest fudge recipe ever! And it tastes great too! I used a bag of chocolate chips, 5 or 6 marshmallows and a container of chocolate fudge frosting. I melted it all in the microwave, refrigerated it in the pan, and presto: super easy and delicious fudge.
I love this recipe because it's quick and super easy, but it tastes great! I also love it because it's possible to make dairy-free since I'm lactose intolerant. It still came out great! Everyone loved it. Thanks for the recipe!!
This did not turn out at all. Too sweet, and it didn't set up very well. I won't be making it again.
This has a great texture and was really great as a brownie topping. I added pecan pieces.
OMGit looks so good and tastes so good! yummm! I LOVE FUDGE<3
This is fast and easy fudge recipe-great to make for co-workers, teachers, neighbors, friends and family. My mom loves it!!!
My mother has always made the best fudge I've ever eaten....this was as close as anyone has ever gotten to good ol' mom's recipe! Did I mention has easy it was? I used dark chocolate frosting as recommended by someone who rated this recipe and it was fabulous! I will pass this on to everyone I know who loves fudge! Thanks for sharing!
made this today for my family and it turned out AWESOME!!! it was sooo easy and actually did come out firm. I added about 1/4 minimarshmallows to it also.
Great recipe! I melted my chips in the microwave. I also used reese's peanut butter chips with chocolate frosting. Tasted like a reese's peanut butter cup. Everyone loved them!!
i have made this using unsweetened chocolate and added sugar to taste, it is so easy!
I could never make fudge, had a request from one of my residents at an assist living for home made fudge. I made this and she was so happy as was all the employee's, thank you now even I can make fudge!!
Absolutely fool proof!
Wow! This is one of the easiest things I've ever made! Of course it isn't going to taste like Grandma Betty's 1906 State Fair Fudge, but the point is that it has two ingredients (without the nuts) and tastes like fudge! Wonderful.
Good for an easy alternative for homemade fudge. First time was ok. Then I read others had heated chocolate chips before mixing and had wonderful results! I do not reccommend the white chocolate only because it did taste like melted white icing, and I even had the crushed candy canes
Not worth the chocolate, it was a large batch of chocolate goop. It never set.
I've tried a lot of easy fudge recipes but THIS IS THE BEST AND EASIEST. Turned out great, no fail! Thank you for posting!
all i can say is: WOW!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! lol :)
I really liked the taste of this fudge, although visually, it didn't look much like the picture posted. : ) I added crushed pecans, walnuts, and cranberries. My suggestion is to refrigerate for several hours before cutting. Nice, easy, recipe especially for last-minute preparations.
Delicious and almost too easy!!!!! I was even able to make a few batches - one with 1/3 c. of peanut butter and another batch with 1 1/2 teaspoons of pepermint flavoring and then put crushed candy cane on top. All the batches have gone over VERY well.
This is a super-yummy and quick recipe for chocolate lovers! - R., Alliance, NE
Fair, tastes much like frosting.
All I can say is....wow! Exactly like mom used to make and sooooooo easy!
This was by far the easiest fudge recipe I have ever made and it only took me a few minutes. I would recommend this to everyone!
I was a little hesitant, because I really don't like the taste of frosting at all, but this really didn't taste like either of the ingredients. They combine to form something much, much better than I would have expected.
awesome
I do not know how many times I have tried to make fudge, but this is the first time I made it and it turned out great.I have already told alot of my friends how to make it and were they can find it.It eas Great..
