Extra Easy Fudge

189 Ratings
  • 5 116
  • 4 40
  • 3 12
  • 2 12
  • 1 9

A very, very easy recipe for good fudge.

By Brenda

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
48
Yield:
48 pieces
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

48
Original recipe yields 48 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Line one 8x8 inch square pan with foil. Lightly butter the foil.

    Advertisement

  • In a small saucepan melt the chocolate chips over low heat, stirring constantly. Remove the melted chocolate from the heat and stir in the frosting and the nuts stirring until smooth. Pour into the prepared pan and refrigerate until firm. Once firm cut in small squares.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
124 calories; protein 0.8g; carbohydrates 13g; fat 7.7g; cholesterol 2.3mg; sodium 56.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022