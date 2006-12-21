Cookie Mold Sugar Cookies
Sugar cookies for cookie molds. The yield depends upon the size of your cookie molds.
I'm not sure how real sugar cookies are supposed to taste, but these tasted REALLY good especially out of the oven. It was easy to cut the cookies and none broke, but I froze the dough for about 4 hours though. And I baked them for about 8 minutes instead. Also, the sprinkles and cream that we used to decorate the cookie stayed on without problem. I would definitely recommend this recipe. I gave this recipe 4 stars because it wasn't the best tasting one.Read More
I'm a mother of two girls who are always wanting to make cookies so i decided to try this recipe with them and it was horrible!! This recipee just tasted like salt i recommend you DO NOT use this recipee!!!!!!Read More
this recipe was not successful at all!! we made them and they were horrible and we were hoping to bring them to a christmas party but they weren't good so we now have nothing to bring to the party! this was very upsetting to us and will never make them again...
This was a terrrible recipe. My husband spit his cookie out, his brother fed it to the dog and my was told if I made this for my daughters class, I would be the most hated Mom in the history of kindergarten. They were more like a bread/dough then a cookie. I don't know if the salt is wrong and should be baking soda or powder, but this recipe as it is, is not good. Try another one, save yourself the effort.
I used this recipe for a stoneware cookie mold. After the cookies were baked, you could not really see the image I molded into them. I ended up using the rest for spritz cookies and those came out okay.
Easy and fast sugar cookies perfect for cookie molds. Excellent recipe!
Not sure what other reviewers' salt issues were (perhaps used salted butter, maybe misread teaspoon as tablespoon...), but my batch came out just fine. A bit bland, as others noted, but if you're looking for a cookie to decorate with frosting and sprinkles, you probably want a neutral palette with which to begin. Just be sure to refrigerate the dough thoroughly, and it helps to stick the cookie sheet back in the fridge after cutting to let the dough re-harden.
This was the best sugar cookie recipe I've used! I followed the directions almost completely. (I didn't have any of the required vanilla and I didn't refrigerate the dough before making the shapes) and it came out perfect! I also didn't put the dough into the cutters, but did it the old school way and pushed the cutters into the rolled out dough, easy peasy and deeee-lish!
Cookies came out just the way I like them. Easy to cut and soft when done baking. They're a little bland, but decorating them with frosting and sprinkles makes them taste just right.
This recipe was excellent! Not only did it taste fantastic it was simple and it made great molds!!!!
I enjoyed the light pastry taste these cookies had. They had a delicate hint of sweetness to them. I did not chill the dough for the two hours as suggested, and the cookies were fine. I didn't make a frosting for them either because the flavor was very satisfying on its own.
Just what I was looking for! Nice and simple (preparation and taste). I added a tiny bit more flour to firm up the cookies and help them maintain shape.
These cookies are delicious! My mom and daughter had a baking day and made these as a substitute for refrigerated cookie dough. They melted Candy Quick and dipped each cookie. They added some all natural sprinkles.....oohh! So yummy!
They're pretty good if you reduce the salt and add frosting. They're somewhat like shortbread in flavor, but NOT texture. They are very dense. If you want a plain sugar cookie, don't go for this one. It's not very sweet or flavorful. (though it might be good with a touch of almond extract . . .)
Cookies were pretty good. The consistency of the dough made it hard to roll it into a sheet and stamp out the shapes... you really do need to follow the recipe and put the dough into the mold. It kind of makes it slow to shape all of the cookies, and hard to keep them all the same consistency. The taste is pretty good though.
we are kids and were LOVING IT. if you don't like it then your crazy.
the 4 stars is because when i first started making them, they were impossible to get off the counter in the shape that you wanted, but after adding about 1/2 cup of flour, they were much better. could use some more flavor... maybe some more sugar? or frosting? but they seem to be pretty decent.
My sister and I made these - they turned out fabulously! :)
Yum! They turned out great. Instead of putting on frosting, I sprinkled them with powdered sugar which was easy and tasted wonderful.
I love this one
The thicker the better on these. They're tasty plain, but will be better with icing and sprinkles.
geat cookies easy for kids or new bakers
Really great recipe. Easy and delicious. You'd have to really mess up the simple instructions to not have these cookies turn out fabulous. They even worked with whole wheat flour for me, but I reduced the baking time to nine minutes,
This recipes was perfect. I brought these to work and they were gone in a flash. I'll have to make a much bigger batch next time.
very dense and dry with a semi-sweet almost almond flavor. The only way they worked was as a tea cookie. I had to dip them in the tea.
thought I did it wrong but for some reason they were pretty bad tasting I liked how they molded easy but I wouldn't make these again
was nice and easy for the kids to make. and tastes good as well.
It was great! I accidentaly forgot to add the salt, but the batter tasted great, not too sugary, and not too salty. I will probably use this recipe again. I left it in the fridge for two hours and it tated awsome when I baked them. I recomend to add a bit more flour after refridgerating it.
when i made them they where dry and hard, and i thought they were to plain. i don't recomend this recipe even though it is very simple.
I changed all purpose flour to whole grain and it turned out wonderfully!
tastes like playdough to me and my family.
idk what everyones complaining about. i made them with a friend and they were delicious!!! it may be because we used half powdered sugar (what kitchen doesn't have normal sugar?!?!?! mine.) they were sooooo good!!!!!!!!!
I fount this recipe about 10 years ago on this website and they have been the best cookies ever! Everyone that I make them for loves them because they are not as sweet as traditional sugar cookies. Thank you for having this recipe!
I did not care for this recipe.
great for decorations and tasty too
Super good!!!! I didn't mold them so I didn't put them in the fridge. If you are looking for regular circle cookies these are the best. But to every thing good there is something bad. I left them out for an hour and a half and they got hard like that!!! I threw them away, and had to make new ones. They were to hard to even eat!!!!! Hope this review helps you future bakers!!!
I love this recipe!! I use sugar cookies instead of gingerbread for my houses every Christmas and I ALWAYS use this recipe!
My first time making sugar cookies since I was a kid. The recipe was easy enough to follow, but make sure to use a LOT of flour when you are rolling out the dough. It was very sticky even after being refrigerated for 1.5 hours. Taste is OK, not great. I would probably make these again, but perhaps add more sugar?
The dough tasted salty, but I didn't notice a problem in the baked cookies. These sugar cookies are perfect for decorating, but if you prefer a stand-alone sugar cookie you may wish to use a different recipe. The "slightly bland" flavor will be an excellent base for the sweet decorations.
best cookies ever
Meh, these are edible but not good. They do taste like shortbread cookies. I think you need to add at least a half cup more sugar. They are also very dense.
I think this recipe should be a 5 star recipe.
Easy recipe that worked out well, but I omitted the salt. I just didn't sound right to me. I also ended up adding additional flour, but they were pretty good!
Tasted very doughy. I put tons of flour on my hands and it was still sticking to me. I couldn't mold them with my cookie cutters.
These cookies were perfect! I don't know what the others are talking about. They don't taste salty at all. Those who think they do must have put in a Tablespoon instead of a teaspoon. These were great and my husband loved them!
I have made these cookies several times and the kids to love them!!
I thought these tasted more like animal crackers than sugar cookies. My kids loved them though.
Just what I was looking for! Simple and yummy. Thanks! :)
Pretty good. I added 1/2 cup of sugar and they turned out good. I used a cookie press to make Christmas trees and put icing on them and my family loved them. Thanks:)
Dough is too dry. I had to add butter.
I love these cookies! I'd call them "butter cookies" instead of "sugar cookies" because they are more like shortbread. I used a teflon mold where you bake right in the mold and they came out great. Thanks!
Good cookie, but isn't exactly your "traditional-tasting" sugar cookie. Similar to shortbread cookies in some way.
Didn't really hold shape in the mold. Worked great, though for cookie stamps.
i thought it was absolutely horrible. they were hard and tasted nasty i dont know if it was me or the recipe but i found out if you roll them out in sugar instead of flour they wont be as hard to eat!
very easy to make, my first cookies ever. Thank you.
Made this recipe before reading the reviews, and honestly do not understand why some people gave these cookies such a bad review. they are basic tasty sugar cookies and my 4 year old son loved making them with me, decorating and eating them.
These cookies didn't bake into a cookie form, which really isnt so bad until you taste them. They are awful. My whole family wouldnt eat them
These cookies are delicious and easy to make.
I just tried this recipe. I admit I just used it since it's simple. Obviously it won't turn out as well as cookies made with shortening or tartar included in the recipe, but they came out fine. A bit dry but, thats how mold cookies are I suppose
I never had a problem with the taste of these cookies, but the consistency threw me off. After I refrigerated the dough it was nice and firm, but as I was cutting my molds it turned very "mushy" and they were hard to cut. Overall a good recipe. For those of you who had salt issues. I use salted butter, but then do not add in the salt that the recipe calls for. Make sure you are not adding more salt than you should, because that can definitely make a big difference in your turn out.
Just made this with my 4 year old and he loved it. We added 1 more cup of sugar and 2 more cups of flour so that the it wont be too sticky. My four year old had fun mixing, cutting (w/ a train shaped cookie cutter) and decorating the cookies. The result, we had cookies that had the texture and taste that resembled animal crackers than sugar cookies. This recipe is great if you're making cookies with kids!
I cut sugar in half and oops forgot the vanilla but was terrific! Still held firm great. I used the tips and tricks I saw online to roll out dough between wax paper and put in frig then cut and bake. Worked like a charm!!!
Easy to make, used unsalted butter and chilled for about an hour...keep an eye on them i found they cooked in about 8 minutes.
My husband gave me a thumbs up! I followed the recipe exactly. Farm fresh eggs and butter were room temperature. Made two batches. Will definitely use this recipe when I make my Valentines sugar cookies. It helped reading everyone's advice. Room temperature egg and butter seems to be the secret for me for a darn good sugar cookie.
I made Halloween cookies with this and let the kiddos decorate them. They held together nicely and weren't too sweet so the icing wasn't competing. Will definitely make again!
They tasted pretty good. We made them into a cake and just cooked it all as one. It would have tasted better with something like icing, but still pretty good. Doesn't really taste like normal sugar cookies.
These cookies are amazing the only thing i didn't have was vanilla but i used honey instead taste wonderful!!!! 10 out of 10 much try again and recommend.
I liked these cookies! I saw the comments about them being salty so I used only a quarter tsp. of salt and I used salted butter. Even with that they were a little salty but not bad. I also used a tad more sugar and vanilla, and then covered them in chocolate. I would definitely recommend the chocolate! :)
Easy recipe, good cookie
I don’t need to search for another sugar cookie recipe! I’ve used it several times since Christmas 2020 for home, church, family parties, and sorority gifts. The icing that hardens creates the perfect sugar cookie. If you follow the recipe, you can’t go wrong!!
Excellent and simple. Made dough and put in fridge for a week due to time constraints. The cookies were yummy!
Simple recipe. Kids loved them. Not too sweet.
This recipe was ok. I think that there should be less flour because the dough was so crumbly! Also, more sugar. I made these for Easter and my family seemed to like them. I added sprinkles on top to decorate.
This recipe is good ! Easy ! Great for decorating ! I added baking powder and baking soda.
If you are absolutely craving sugar cookies or have promised to bake sugar cookies, DO NOT use this recipe. I was very disappointed when my cookies did not come out right! I spooned mine out onto a cookie sheet instead of doing cut-outs, and they maintained the "spoon shape" and did not flatten at all! They were extremely bready/doughy and had a very bland taste, and I even doubled the amount of vanilla extract (which has never ruined any recipe I've previously used). Like previous users have posted, they would probably be better if dipped in tea, or even coffee.
Liked it. Success. Tried it with canola and added a little lemon in for more flavor (couldn't really taste the lemon), though it was still quite nice.
