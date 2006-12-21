Cookie Mold Sugar Cookies

Sugar cookies for cookie molds. The yield depends upon the size of your cookie molds.

Recipe by Maura

Ingredients

Directions

  • Beat the butter for 1 minute add the sugar and beat for another 3 minutes. Beat in the vanilla and eggs and mix for 1 minute. Add the flour and salt an beat for 1 minute, scraping the sides of the bowl. Refrigerate dough for 1 to 2 hours.

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • Oil mold with vegetable oil or spray. Dust mold with flour, then tap mold on side to remove any excess flour. Press dough into mold, scraping excess off with a knife so that dough is flush with the edge of the mold. Loosen edges and let dough fall onto an ungreased cookie sheet.

  • Bake at 375 degrees F (190 degrees C) for 12 to 15 minutes or until lightly browned. Let cool for a few minutes before removing from sheet.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
82 calories; protein 1.1g; carbohydrates 10.2g; fat 4.1g; cholesterol 17.9mg; sodium 78.8mg. Full Nutrition
