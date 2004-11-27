Snowballs II

I've been making these for years but had lost my recipe. This is identical to what I'm used to making....absolutely delicious! A few hints for bakers trying this the first time....use real butter, not margarine. Not only will the cookies bake better but part of the wonderful flavor they have is how buttery they taste. The butter flavor does intensify a bit after a couple of days. Also, the easiest way I've found to coat each cookie with the powdered sugar is by using a covered plastic container. Pour powdered sugar in the container and add a few cookies at a time. Shake them gently to coat. They don't look too coated after the first time, but the second coating will give you the beautiful snowball look that these cookies are famous for.
This recipe is snowball perfection! Reviewers who don't follow this to the tee are missing out. I sell these in my shop and they fly out the door. Suggestions - Use cookie scoop #60 and bake until just golden, approx 11 - 12 minutes and immediately toss in generous amount of confectioners sugar. Lift out by the bottom with fork, tap, and then place into 8AA cupcake liners. Wonderful!!!
I have made this cookie many ways. I always come back to this variation as I think it is the nicest looking. I keep my cookies well chilled prior to baking. I also bake these at 325 degrees for 20 mins. Now when making the balls for the cookies I incorporate the whole familys help. With Christmas such a busy time you can relax with these as they are simple ( balls a little time consuming) taste great and go over well. Thanx for a nice recipe! I almost always add 2 tablespoons of vanilla and a half of almond or rum flavoring.Sounds like alot of flavoring but taste yummy!
Note that these don't spread or rise, so you can bake a bunch on the cooky sheet, which makes the preparation time for these balls much less than the average cooky. This is such a classic, it's hard to think anybody couldn't find them in a comprehensive cookbook. I've got some old books from the '50's, and they have it, too. The nuts, I've found, are best if ground almost to a powder; small chunks can make them crumble even as you roll them. You need not restrict yourself to almonds, either; almonds are wonderful, especially if you add about a tsp. of almond extract, with, or instead of, the vanilla. Here's a tip: chill the dough before forming balls. It makes it a bunch easier. Also, if the dough wants to stick to your hands, keep them dampened with clean water when rolling the balls. Oh, and don't forget the second dusting with confectioner's (10x) sugar.
My recipe for these cookies is very similar but after 40 years of using mine, I am switching to this recipe. These were by far the best I have ever eaten. The buttery taste of real butter is so much better than the margarine I have been using. Thank you so much for this recipe. It's a keeper.
PERFECT!! I wouldn't change a thing. This cookie just melts in your mouth and it is SO easy to make. A little messy with the confectioner's sugar + candy cane powder, but once you establish a system, it's not as awkward. I felt it was easiest/cleanest to do it with tongs. I even made a batch with white whole wheat flour, and it tasted wonderful; just added to the nutty buttery taste but made it just a tad healthier! =P I found smaller balls baked more like balls. If the ball was too large, it would start to flatten slightly into a mound.
my mum made these wonderful cookies every Christmas when I was a child. We loved them!!!! I had lost the recipe, and was THRILLED to find it here. It is perfect, as is. I made them yesterday. I expected my 4 children might like them, but I thought they would prefer other cookies, because these are not that sweet. When I asked them tonight, which cookie they like the best, they all agreed. This is the BEST Christmas cookie mum has ever made (and I usually bake at least 20 different kinds!!!) Thank you, thank you, Thank you.
This recipe definitely needs more vanilla; I soak the nuts on vanilla a bit before adding them. I saw some comments about the cookies being hard or dry, this might be because the butter is not at room temperature or not well creamed, the butter needs to look like mayonnaise before adding the rest of the ingredients; if the butter is runny or semi melted the cookies turn out hard, on the other hand if the butter is cold or firm the cookies crumble and turn out dry.
This is a very festive cookie for Christmas. It's a great cookie for people who love nutty cookies or shortbreads. It's almost exactly the same as a Russian tea cake recipe from Betty Crocker's web site. The only variation is 3/4 cup finely chopped nuts instead of 1 cup chopped pecans. Also, the baking instruction was 400 degrees for 10 to 12 minutes. Next time I will try 350 degrees for 15 minutes to see if the cookies turn out even better. Also, I made another batch of dough using 3/4 cup toasted coconut instead of chopped nuts to put in the freezer for later use. I think that will yield delicious cookies for coconut fans.
These cookies are awesome, a real throw-back to when I was a kid! I sized them exactly as the recipe directed - one tablespoon - and I got about 4 dozen cookies. I am quite meticulous about cookies and weighed each dough ball out so every single cookie was exactly the same size...15 grams each. I rolled them into balls and spaced them about 1.5" apart on parchment paper, they do not spread much at all. They have to come out of the oven before they look done, I baked them for 12 minutes at 350. THE KEY TO THE COOKIE IS THIS: as soon as the cookie has cooled enough to handle but still hot, they must be rolled in powdered sugar. I used a container with a cup or more of powdered sugar in it; I placed several cookies in the container at one time, put the lid on, and gently turned the container over and around until the cookies were coated. I took them out of the container and put them in a single layer in a 9x13 pan to cool entirely. When completely cool, I put the cookies into a gallon-sized ziplock sealed with plenty of trapped air (so it’s like a pillow) and I gently turned the bag over and again to re-coat the cookies with powdered sugar. COATING THEM TWICE IS A MUST!! Those people who complained about the cookies being dry (you overbaked them!!) or bland (you didn’t coat them twice with powdered sugar!)…you must follow the directions exactly as written and you will be rewarded with a delightful, tasty, perfect holiday cookie! Thanks for the fabulous recipe!!
This is absolutely fabulous! My husband says that this recipe is better than the one his mama made! Ssshhh!!! Don't tell her!! The only thing that worried me is that the dough was crumbly...For those who are worried about that...DON'T!!! It's the way it's supposed to be! I learned that! Thanks for a great recipe!
Excellent, Excellent! A keeper in my recipe book! I found if my butter was slightly melted the dough was not crumbly at all. I also took a cup of chopped pecans and put in a plastic ziplock and rolled with a rolling pin to crush even more. The smaller the nut the better in my opinion. I baked only 10 minutes...much better under baked. Store in air tight container or they will dry out quickly!
These are my favorite holiday cookie!! I followed the recipe as given excluding the candy cane. I only baked mine for 12 minutes instead of the 15. Also I would like to note that I tripled the recipe and only got about 110 not the 180. My cookies were small in size so I would just make sure you at least double the recipe.
Love this cookie! We've had a blizzard here in Missouri and my kids wanted to make something that was like a snowball. These were perfect and my kids ages 5, 3 and 2 all helped roll them so we were done in no time. Thanks so much!
This is an a very nice easy recipe. I searched specifically for a cookie without eggs (I didn't have any!) and this was among the results. I didn't have pecans on hand so I used almonds and it was just as well. I halved this recipe thinking I would get 2 1/2 dozen. As it turns out, I only got 20 cookies out of it. I'll make the full recipe next time and count on 40 cookies. I baked them for 15 minutes and they were perfect, crisp yet light. Thanks for the easy recipe. I think it's going to be my go to cookie when I'm looking for a cookie that's not too sweet!
Trying out some new recipes for the upcoming holidays, and this recipe was delicious! I had all the ingredients on hand (left out the candy) and it mixed up quick and easy! I did use 1/3 cup of confections sugar, for a slighty sweeter cookie...This cookie is definitely getting put on the holiday cookie rotation!
These are delicious. I'm a chocolate fiend so don't usually stray from chocolate desserts, however, this is probably a favorite cookie over any chocolate! I only wish I could find a recipe where it wasn't so crumbly. I added some water and still they were crumbly. The only reason this recipe didn't get a five star.
One of my favorite cookies. If only they weren't so messy to eat I'd make them a lot more often. I have found that for this recipe it's important to use real butter and a good quality pure vanilla extract. I once made them with imitation extract and the difference was very noticable.
Followed this recipe to a tee, and WOW these are great. I haven't had a chance to take a picture because my family keeps eating them straight from the oven! I was worried because the mixture is crumbly, but I used a melon baller and packed the dough in. After they came out of the oven I rolled some in the peppermint/sugar mixture and some just in confectioners sugar, either way these are melt-in-your mouth delicious!
This is an execellent recipe for snowball cookies. The full recipe makes 40 cookies. I could fit 1/2 of them on each cookie sheet. Instead of an ungreased cookie sheet, I just lined it with parchment. I ended up needing 3 times the amount of powdered sugar suggested or 1 cup. The ground candy canes were a nice festive touch. It took about 2 candy canes. I just sprinkles a little on top, but will try mixing it with the powdered sugar, as suggested, next time. These will make a nice addition to the Christmas cookie tray. Thank you. : )
Great recipe! The russian teacookies were just moist enough to not crumble when you bite into it. Only suggestion is make sure you mix the flour and salt in a second bowl before adding them to the creamed sugar, butter, and vanilla. Then add the nuts to mix in. I added the salt, flour, and nuts in at the same time, and it was hard to mix evenly (some cookies were saltier than others). Other than that, they were great and super easy!
These were great - just like I remember my grandma's. I added a tsp of almond extract and a tsp of butter flavoring which was really nice. I recommend making them very small so you can pop a whole one in your mouth. The small ones were more fun to eat!
These are great with a little extra vanilla (doubled) and a little extra Pecans that I put in a heavy duty ziplock bag and crushed with a meat hammer/tenderizer. Only problem is I cant stop eating them!!!
These came out perfect. Roll them in little quarter size balls and you can fit a bunch on a cooky sheet. The dough came out really crumbly, but I just poured some in my hand with a big spoon and squished it, moving from hand to hand until I formed a little ball. You have to be delicate with them, let them cool just a bit and then put them in a rectangular container with powdered sugar, about 4-6 at a time. Shake the container to move them around and place on wax paper on the counter until cooled.
These were pretty good. I used almonds in place of pecans in one batch, and orange peel in another batch. The orange peel cookies were more popular. The cookies looked very pretty after being rolled in the confectioners sugar, but they were much too sweet, in my opinion. Overall a good recipe.
Great recipe! Modified it to add 1tbl vanilla and 1/2tsp rum extracts like recommended for my Christmas cookies... But was foolish enough to use "light butter" (silly me). Works well enough, but lacks the rich taste I prefer and doesn't get golden brown when done. (very intelligent to note as you don't want to over cook as they will crumble). Stick with the tried and REAL butter! Imo
I made these for my daughter's classmates and teachers for Christmas, and got rave reviews! I added crushed peppermint to the dough and rolled it in pure peppermint candy after rolling it in a powdered sugar/peppermint mixture. I'm in LOVE with these because they're buttery AND minty! Two of my favorite flaves!
These came out great! I used 50/50 Smart Balance butter for baking and used half wheat flour. So good! I've made these before with a different recipe and the only difference was that it used a tiny bit less flour. That recipe was less crumbly, and therefore easier to work with. However, the taste is identical and they're an instant favorite. Be sure to chill your dough before rolling out the little balls and keep it chilled between batches. I used 2 tsps of dough for each cookie. Thanks for the recipe!
WOW! That is all I can say about this. Thank-you for the recipe. These mexican tea cakes were even easier to make then the lemon bars I just made. I thought I had pecans, but soon realized I had walnuts and used those instead. I put the cookies in for 17 minutes and THAT IS IT. Listen to the person that made this recipe as she said DO NOT OVERCOOK THESE. If they still look undercooked after 15 minutes, then you did it right. THANKS!
A very tasty, melt-in-your-mouth cookie. They're best rolled about the size of shooter marbles and baked for only 12 minutes. I also added some colored sugar in place of ground peppermint in the final dusting. Freeze beautifully and come out tasting fresh baked.
These are one of my all time favorite cookie and this recipe is the best. The only thing I would add is to let the dough rest in the refrigerator for a half hour before forming into balls. This helps the cookies from tasting like flour and keeps the balls rounded because they are chilled.
These are my new favorite holiday cookies....so simple and delicious! I followed the recipe exactly the first time and they were wonderful. The second batch I made I used walnuts and that was also very good.
Dont alter anything! These are perfect as they are! We dip the raw dough balls in red and green sugar before baking, or we use a vanilla glace after baking. These are simply delicious! Everyone's favorite!
These are my favorite cookies! I'm so glad I came across this recipe. Thanks for sharing!!! :) The ONLY thing I did differently was that I used 2 tsp vanilla extract instead of 1... and I'm not a fan of mint so I didn't use the candy canes.
I've only had these out of a box, once, and this is one of my new favorite cookies!! The only thing i changed was doubling the vanilla (i love it). These are definately worth making again and again. I know they're supposed to be dusted, but next time i am going to try a powerdered sugar and water glaze and see what the difference is, to cut down on mess. Yummy!
My mom always made these when I was a kid, and now they're a favorite in my family. My fiance LOVES them! He doesn't really care for cake, so for his birthday I made a giant snowball cookie "cake". Worked great. :)
Big hit at a christmas party! I didn't roll in peppermint, but otherwise followed the recipe. These would be fun rolled in red or green sugar too!
These were wonderful, and not-too-too-sweet, despite the powdered sugar coating. But be careful how long you cook them. One cookie sheet got left in a minute too long, and it made them too dry. The others were absolute heaven, though.
I don't know what happened here. These simply did not come out the way that I hoped they would. The dough was crumbly, even after I added extra butter, and so I had to pack each little ball much like you would "pack" a REAL snowball. The taste was only so-so. Bummer.
These are wonderful. I crushed the candy canes in a gallon ziploc baggie then added the powdered sugar and put the hot cookies in to gently shake and coat. Worked wonderfully! One coating was plenty for us and they looked festive.
After devouring a pecan tea cookie at Specialty's over the holidays and finding out they were for a limited time only, I scoured the internet looking for a recipe similar to the buttery concoction at Specialty's! This, by far, is the closest I have come to recreating that confectionary treat! Tips: Like other users have stated, use real butter and it is better if the butter is at room temperature. I also substituted the vanilla extract for a bit of maple extract to intensify the pecan flavor and it was delicious! To powder the balls, I used a large ziploc bag filled with powdered sugar and tossed in about 5 at a time (while still warm) to get a nice coat. Once cooled, I tossed them back into the ziploc bag for the second coating.
OMG! Need I say more! I have made this for the last three yrs. at Christmas. I omit the Candy cane and they are melt in your mouth butter pecan snowballs. I have two friends who want me to make them for them as a gift every Christmas. I use a mini food processer and grind my pecans down to what looks like pecan paste. Its worth the extra work doing so as it just makes forming the balls so easy. I roll in powd. sugar 2 times after they are out of oven.
Loved this! I toasted the pecans before adding to the mix. (Let them cool first) Also, when packing I added a little extra powdered sugar to the bag/tin to absorb any moisture and they never stuck together.
Taste just like the cookies I grew up on two hours north of the Mexican border. Did not use the peppermint as I was going for a more authentic taste. Put pecans through a nut grinder so they were more "flecks" than nuts. Wouldn't change a thing. Thanks for posting!
This was a wonderful recipe. I followed the recipe to the T but i added 2tsp of vanilla extract and then 1 1/2 tbs on Captain Morgan Spiced Rum. Im sure any run would taste good, but spiced rum has a vanilla flavor so i only thought that would add the to cookies. Also the recipe says this will made 5 dozen, not sure if that's correct but i made mini ones and was 1 shy of having 2 dozen. Other then that this recipe will stay with me forever.
These were good. I like the candy cane idea, but the topping didn't stick well with the candy cane bits in it. I would either make them very FINELY crushed (i.e. candy cane dust) or maybe try putting the crushed candy in the cookies...
These showballs are wonderful. I made them last Christmas with my mother in law- she said it was just like her mother's old recipe that was lost... this is a keeper. Everyone loved them- i'm making them again for next Christmas :)
This is a classic. Great, "melt in your mouth," taste.
I made these cookies for a wedding and they were more than delicious. I had a professional baker approach me asking for the recipe. These cookies have a rich buttery-nutty flavor and just the right amount of sweetness to compliment taste. My suggestion is to cook at 350 for 9-10 minutes..NO MORE. Enjoy! I still have people calling me for this recipe 6 months later. BTW-I did not use candy canes. In my opinion it takes away from the deep, rich flavors that make this cookie very special!
Perfection. I halved it and found that I needed a bit more butter to keep the balls together. The tip about underdoneness - VERY useful. My oven tends to be hot so I took them out at 6 Mins for the first batch then turned it down to 350 and baked them til 8.
I've been making this for years (it's in the old version of the Betty Crocker cookbook - from the early 70's and probably earlier) My aunt would make these when I was girl and shape into crescents -- I make them like the recipe calls for (balls) and often use Walnuts (cheaper)! Even though these don't spread - DON'T crowd the cookie sheet - if you do they won't bake right - (dry or undercooked) ... follow this exactly and you will have a melt-in-your-mouth morsel of yummy! Love these!
I have been looking for a recipe like this for years and have finally found it! These are delicious. I make them at Christmas time and they always receive compliments. If you are searching for the perfect snowball cookie then look no further!
These are really tasty. They are also really easy to overcook. I would recommend an air bake pan, and also, don't make the balls smaller than the recipe states unless you are prepared to check them every minute!
I made a batch last might. My friend usually makes them and brings in a bagful for my 'Christmas' present..which I look forward to every year. I decided to try for myself..so EASY. I only used 1/2 C chopped pecans. I don't want 'pecan' cookies. They came out GREAT. The dough is supposed to be crumbly, but sticks together when you shape into a ball due to the butter. I baked them at 350 for 15 min, no problems, not underdone or overcooked. I made smaller ones, less than a tbsp each and cooked those for 12 min. I think the smaller the less time you need to bake them. I would recommend everyone make these they are easy and delicious. Hopefully my friend keeps making them for Christmas I do not mind receiving them! :)
