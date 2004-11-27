Snowballs II

These cookies are awesome, a real throw-back to when I was a kid! I sized them exactly as the recipe directed - one tablespoon - and I got about 4 dozen cookies. I am quite meticulous about cookies and weighed each dough ball out so every single cookie was exactly the same size...15 grams each. I rolled them into balls and spaced them about 1.5" apart on parchment paper, they do not spread much at all. They have to come out of the oven before they look done, I baked them for 12 minutes at 350. THE KEY TO THE COOKIE IS THIS: as soon as the cookie has cooled enough to handle but still hot, they must be rolled in powdered sugar. I used a container with a cup or more of powdered sugar in it; I placed several cookies in the container at one time, put the lid on, and gently turned the container over and around until the cookies were coated. I took them out of the container and put them in a single layer in a 9x13 pan to cool entirely. When completely cool, I put the cookies into a gallon-sized ziplock sealed with plenty of trapped air (so it’s like a pillow) and I gently turned the bag over and again to re-coat the cookies with powdered sugar. COATING THEM TWICE IS A MUST!! Those people who complained about the cookies being dry (you overbaked them!!) or bland (you didn’t coat them twice with powdered sugar!)…you must follow the directions exactly as written and you will be rewarded with a delightful, tasty, perfect holiday cookie! Thanks for the fabulous recipe!!