Snowballs II

570 Ratings
  • 5 479
  • 4 67
  • 3 14
  • 2 5
  • 1 5

These are technically Mexican Wedding Cakes or Russian Teacakes, but my grandmother gave up on us calling them that years ago!

By Allrecipes Member

Gallery

Credit: TummyYummy
74 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
30
Yield:
5 dozen
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

30
Original recipe yields 30 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Cream the butter with 1/2 cup of the confectioners' sugar and the vanilla. Mix in the flour, pecans, and salt. Roll about 1 tablespoon or so of dough into balls and place on an ungreased cookie sheet.

  • Bake in preheated oven until bottoms are golden, about 15 minutes. Do not allow these cookies to get too brown: it's better to undercook them than to overcook them. While cookies are still hot, roll them in confectioners' sugar. Once they have cooled, roll them in confectioners' sugar once more.

Cook's Note:

Variation: sometimes for Christmas, Grandma would also add some crushed candy canes. Add finely crushed candy canes to the confectioners' sugar used for the final dusting.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
135 calories; protein 1.4g; carbohydrates 13g; fat 8.8g; cholesterol 16.3mg; sodium 64mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 06/08/2022