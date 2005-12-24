Tiny Tarts

Yummy miniature pecan tarts. Wonderful on holiday cookie trays.

Recipe by M R Hayes

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven toe 325 degrees F (165 degrees C).

  • Beat softened margarine or butter and cream cheese until thoroughly combined. Stir in flour.

  • Using 24 ungreased 1 3/4 inch mini muffin cups, press a rounded teaspoon of pastry evenly into the bottom and up the sides of each cup.

  • To Make The Filling: Beat the egg and mix in the brown sugar, melted margarine or butter and the chopped pecans.

  • Fill each pastry-lined muffin cup with about 1 heaping teaspoon of pecan filling. Bake at 325 degrees F (165 degrees C) for about 30 minutes or until pastry is golden and filling is puffed. Cool slightly in the muffin cups, then remove and cool completely on a wire rack.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
228 calories; protein 2.7g; carbohydrates 22.3g; fat 14.8g; cholesterol 43.6mg; sodium 95.7mg. Full Nutrition
