Tiny Tarts

I made these last night as a pre-test for thanksgiving day. They are delicious followed the recipe.. but did need to add more pecans toward the end of filling.. but there was enough egg & brown sugar mix to throw another 1/4 cup of pecans in & cover them with the mixture. Will use more pecans from the start next time 3/4-1 cup. Used a 24 mini muffin pan, worked perfectly. These will be on the table for thanksgiving but I will drizzle with chocolate ganache & pipe some beautiful fresh whipped cream sprinkled with cinnamon. My husband liked them so much he filled a bowl with vanilla ice cream sliced the pecan tarts over the ice cream, drizzled with chocolate syrup added fresh whipped cream and ran in the living room like a very happy child. These will be a new staple recipe in our house. Going to try another reviewers suggestion next time to roll the dough btwn parchment & cut circles with cookie cutters should be easier than pressing dough into muffin pan by hand. Thanks these are easy & delicious, they were just the right crispy on the outside & soft on the inside.