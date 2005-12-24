Tiny Tarts
Yummy miniature pecan tarts. Wonderful on holiday cookie trays.
These are divine! Bake in non-stick mini muffin tins and they come out easily. I put little balls of dough in each muffin cup and then use a wooden Pampered Chef tart shaper to form the tart shell. I also add 1 tbsp. of corn syrup to the filling to keep the sugar from crystallizing when tarts are baked. Have been making these to rave reviews for years.Read More
I thought these were pretty good. The filling was tasty- I probably overbaked it b/c the filling was sort of hard (probably should've been much gooier and sticky). I didn't care for the crust- lacked any flavor and it was way too crumbly. It was too much work. I prefer a crust that's more substantial.Read More
I once saw a mini muffin pan which included a wooden tool (like a pestle) to make these kind of tarts. Since I didn't have the tool, I used an empty 35mm film container to press a small ball of dough into the muffin cup. As you push, it forces the dough up the sides of the cup and you just have to finish it a little in the sides with your fingers. It is so much more simple this way. If your cups flare more, experiment with other small bottles/containers...(cover the item with plastic wrap, in case the item isn't food-safe). Pressing all those cups with your fingers is WAY too tedious for me! I hope this helps because these cookies are too good to skip due to all the work.
They were easy to make and I really liked them. I just rolled the dough between two sheets of parchment paper and cut circles with a wine glass - no hustle this way.
I don't even like pecan pie but thought I would add these to my holiday trays for variety...let me tell you these are fantastic! They had just the right amount of sweetness and the pastry comes out very flaky and tender. I added a tsp of vanilla and a dash of cinnamon to my filling, otherwise followed the recipe exactly. These were very easy. The recipe made exactly 24 and I had to go back and make another batch as we ate too many. Definitely a keeper.
i've been wanting to make tarts for a while now and i chose this recipe for my coming out. i made a batch on sunday. after 30 minutes of baking, the tarts were still flat, so i waited another 10-15 minutes. after all that baking, the tarts remained flat. now it's tuesday, and i'm making another one. this batch looks different from the other and i have 15 more minutes until i taste another tart. i can't wait! they're DELICIOUS! (btw, it was too time consuming for me to mold the liners on the side, so i just place all the crust on the bottom.) --- UPDATE --- i've made this about 10 times now. i've tried other recipes but nothing beats this recipe's simplicity. i've also tried different fillings - raisins, walnuts, walnuts with choco chips, cereals - and they're all really good. although, i don't suggest walnuts alone because you can really taste the bitterness, at least i can.
Very yummy! I wouldn't fill the pastry cups completely, they tend to overflow. Also, my first couple batches I was short pecans and they really over flowed so, follow this recipe as exact as possible!
I just made this recipe for the 3rd time. It's awesome and so easy to make! It's replacing my usual pecan pie this T-day. I add an extra 1/4 cup of nuts - yum.
This recipe deserves 10 stars! The tarts are easy to make and taste heavenly. The recipe for the tart crust is so light and flaky. Thank you so much for sharing it.
This recipe has been in my family for years, and it is one of my all time favorites just as it is. My grandma called them Butter Tarts or Pecan Tassies. Over the years I've simplified the preparation. I drop pre-measured scoops of the dough into non-stick mini-muffin tins. Then I use a tamper to mold the dough in the tins. Finally, I put the filling in a pastry bag and fill each cup about two-thirds full. Very quick and easy.
I love these. You want to make sure the filling doesn't touch the muffin pan (only goes in the crust) otherwise they do stick. I also used an extra large egg, let the filling sit a few minutes before filling and I cooked it for 25 minutes. They came out like mini tart pecan pies...yum!
These are quite yummy, and they are not too sweet. I added about 1/4 cup coconut and, 1 Tbls white corn syrup to the filling. I also added 1 Tbls sugar to the dough. However, I really had to scrimp so that all the tart shells had some filling. I pressed the dough into the mini tins by hand, then I took an egg (washed it first) and pressed it into the tart shell to round it off. I cooked them for 25 minutes and then left them sitting in the oven for another five minutes with the temperature control turned off. This recipe is a keeper!
Grandma has made these for years. She puts a whole pecan on top of these yummy tarts while baking, though. Not only do they look prettier, but they taste darn good too!
Takes a little time to assemble but well worth the effort. Will make these again.
Spectacular. My tarts just came out of the oven and they are utterly fantastic. I am amazed at the simplicity of this recipe. I made just three changes: I added 2 tbps icing sugar to the crust and one tbp corn syrup and some dark choc chips to the filling. Oh and I used walnuts because you can't find pecans here is Pakistan when I live. Thank you for this fab recipe, I think I am going to try the tart crust with some savoury fillings as well.
I made these for a murder mystery dinner party and they were a huge hit. Everyone thought I bought them. :)
5+++ stars. Amazingly awesome!! The only change I made was I used 4 oz. of cream cheese vs. 3 oz., and I added 1 tablespoon of sugar per other reviewer's suggestions. These are always a hit. Make sure to double the recipe because they always go. I didn't grease pastry muffin cups and had no problems with them sticking. Thanks for the great recipe.
Delicious and so easy! I didn't change anything, just followed the recipe.
I have made this recipe several times & always get rave reviews wherever I take them. I made a slight variation to them by adding 1 Tblspoon of sugar to the crust & 1/4 cup mini choc chips to the filling. My family doesn't want me to give them away anymore!
these are always the first to go on cookie trays. getting ready to make these for the fourth holiday season!
These are wonderful! I was leary when I read that the "crust" had no sweetners in it...but it complements wonderfully! I baked some for a cookie exchange and had my "tester" (my husband) try them...he immediately fell in love and bought me 2 more sets of mini muffin pans as a "gift". I had problems getting the little buggers out of the pan however and on the second and third batch sprayed the top lightly with cooking spray. The bottom or crust came out great but the top that spilled over stuck something wicked. GREAT cookie! A new holiday must! Thank you!
These were easy to make and delicious! I followed the recipe to the T and it was not too sweet!
makes about 30...
These are great! Several people have asked for the recipe on these. I only changed one thing, as I had a problem with the sugar crystallizing, so I added about one tbsp corn syrup.
These are good, but they are easy to overfill, thus making it hard to get them out of the pan.
Melt in your mouth - these will become a tradition in our house.
I have this recipe. I make it every year for Christmas and my family loves them. Try adding powdered sugar to the top after they are cooled. It makes them even better.
I thought these were delicious. The only problem I had was the filling seemed airy when you bit into it, rather than solid like pecan pie usually is. Maybe I mixed it too long or something but very tasty.
These are very good! I made them wanting something new to add to my trays for the holidays. I used my small scoop to put the dough into the pans, and then I used it for the filling. This makes things go a little faster.
These are the best! My husband took them to work for a holiday potluck and they were the first to go
These were very good. I made them for my cookie exchange. Everyone liked them. They are a bit time consuming - but easy. The only problem is that I made sooooo many of them, I will probably never do them again...but they are tasty!
These are excellent! however I wouldn't bake them for as long as the recipe states. When I did they were too dark. I shortened the baking time and they came out perfect!
These tarts were fantastic. They did bubble up, but I didn't overfill them, so they didn't overflow. I had a cookie scoop that was the perfect size to measure the filling, so that made it go a lot faster. I loved the dough, I thought it was perfect with the filling. If the dough had been too much sweeter it might have competed with the filling, instead it was a perfect match.
I don't know, I followed the recipe but my family thought they were "alright". I didn't find them time consuming - if you are use to making tarts, but I was dissappointed in the filling. Mine were dry on top and had air pockets in them. I made two batches the first I left in for 25 mintues and they were golden and I thought too well baked. The second batch I baked a little less maybe 20 mintues but they were dry also. I will keep looking for the perfect pecan tart.
These cookies are superb!! I lost my recipe for these so I decided to try Allrecipes version; well these are much better. I was worried about the crust because the batter was very soft; I put in into the frig to chill for awhile before I pressed it into the miny muffin tins. The finished crust is fantastic; delicate, flaky, and it did not stick to the pan at all. The filling is perfect. Thank you so much for this wonderful cookie recipe. It's alot of work but worth it for Christmas cookies.
Fantastic recipe. Always included in my holiday trays. I do not change a thing. Rave reviews each time I make them. Also, doubles beautifully.
Absolutely wonderful cookies! Easy to make and good presentation. I filled some of the dough with apricot all fruit turned out wonderful also.
I have made this recipe several times and they always get rave reviews. I have changed it up also by using cherry pie filling in place of the pecan filling to make little cherry pies. These look great on cookie plates for the holidays.
Followed recipe as is. Turned out great. The filling was more than needed so broke the filling recipe down in half.
Nice dough to work with. They turned out very pretty. The basic dough was pretty flavorless though. Maybe adding a bit of sugar to the batter would be better. I substituted Solo cherry filling due to the comments about the pecan filling. Used some of the dough to make savory tarts. Beat up some eggs, added shredded cheese and bacon bits & poured that into the tart shells and baked as directed for pecan filling - VERY GOOD.
Simple fabulous pecan tarts! A big hit in my house and a new family favorite!!
These are the BOMB
These are delicious. I personally like the little air pocket it leaves. A little time consuming, nothing to complain about. Thanks!
This recipe was wonderful. I remember my mom making these for me when I was younger and now I can make them on my own. They came out perfect and looked just like the picture shown. I made no changes and loved the recipe just the way it was written. I plan on making these for potlucks and gatherings. Thank you!
Actually, I have a question. Is the creme cheese amount correct? 1 (3oz) pkg. I can't find any in that size. Of course, I can use a larger size but I was wandering if it's suppose to be 1-8 oz pkg. ?? Thanks!
these were perfect. I made them and my boyfriend who loves pecan pie really loved them. Also my mother in law raved about them and wants to make more now and took the recipe. I used regular muffin cups as that is what I had and they turned out fine. I also put them in muffin cups xmas ones and they peeled out nicely. Will make again..today!!!
Easy & delish. Filled some w pecan filling & some w cherry pie filling. Taste & lunch looked great
Delicious! I added 1 tsp of vanilla and a dash of cinnamon to the filling and refrigerated the pastry while I made the filling. Took exactly 30 min to bake. I ended up using a children's Tylenol bottle to form the tart shells.
Great recipe that doesn't require a lot of ingredients. Next time I might use a piping bag with a small tip to fill the cups as I found using a teaspoon a little messy.
I will make these delicious tarts again. The crust is light but crisp and flakey when you bite into them. The filling is perfect sweetness. I followed the recipe exactly as written. I had exactly 24 mini tarts and the amounts of filling to pastry was exact.
I just got done making these, and they are almost gone!! These are so good. I took advice from others and added the 1 teaspoon of corn syrup to the filling, and I made mine in a non stick mini muffin pan, they came out so easily. I would only consider very little time consuming, not bad at all. But these are just terrific and will make these for my gift trays and according to hubby, I will be making these alot-LOL!!!
these tasted really good, but like another reviewer, the tops got holes in them, and they were VERY GREASY. they took a long time to make to.
very nice! I added 1tbs. of corn syrup, 1tsp of vanilla extract, and dash of cinnamon as suggested by the other reviewers.
I am a little disappointed with these. I just made them and they are cooling right now. They were a bit of an effort to make but it wasn't terrible to make just one batch. However, I am a little disappointed in the finished product. They just don't seem sweet enough to me and not enough filling. The crust over-powers them. I followed the recipe exactly and had no problem removing them from the pan. I was just expecting a "gooer" filling more like pecan pie. I probably won't make again.
super easy and super yummy!
Absolutely wonderful! They are delicious! Will be making these every year from now on.
These are the best- just sprinkle some confectioners sugar on top... pretty and so good.
Very good! Easy except it took awhile to fit the dough in the pastry tin.
Yes, these tarts were time consuming to make, but well worth it ! The crust is buttery. The filling makes a nice crust on top but remains soft in the middle with crunchy pecan pieces. I made no changes to the recipe, but found, it made it easier to have a small bowl of water next to you to dip your finger in as you press the dough balls into the mini muffin pan. It took only 25 minutes for my tarts to be golden.
These were delicious, but slightly time-consuming just to make two batches. Once cool, they popped right out of the muffin tin and stayed together nicely. They tasted great, although the crust was slightly overpowering, but I did notice that the filling had puffed up and left an air pocket inside. Nevertheless, they were a great treat for the holidays.
I made it for Christmas...big hit!!
I made these last night as a pre-test for thanksgiving day. They are delicious followed the recipe.. but did need to add more pecans toward the end of filling.. but there was enough egg & brown sugar mix to throw another 1/4 cup of pecans in & cover them with the mixture. Will use more pecans from the start next time 3/4-1 cup. Used a 24 mini muffin pan, worked perfectly. These will be on the table for thanksgiving but I will drizzle with chocolate ganache & pipe some beautiful fresh whipped cream sprinkled with cinnamon. My husband liked them so much he filled a bowl with vanilla ice cream sliced the pecan tarts over the ice cream, drizzled with chocolate syrup added fresh whipped cream and ran in the living room like a very happy child. These will be a new staple recipe in our house. Going to try another reviewers suggestion next time to roll the dough btwn parchment & cut circles with cookie cutters should be easier than pressing dough into muffin pan by hand. Thanks these are easy & delicious, they were just the right crispy on the outside & soft on the inside.
