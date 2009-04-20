Cinnamon Crisps
Very crisp, crunchy and cinnamony.
I'm glad I ignored the prior reviews, I really liked these cookies. I did substitute oat flakes cereal for the cornflakes. The cereal was also a cinnamon flavor with raisins, but the recipe gets a big thumbs up from me.Read More
Yuck! these cookies were horrible. The cinnamon and cornflakes are gross together. I would not recommend this to my worst enemy. (well... maybe I would.)Read More
excellant easy to prepare--use food processor for flakes
The cornflakes kept getting stuck in my teeth when I ate them. They would be great without any cornflakes or with a whole lot more.
