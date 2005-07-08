Gingerbread Boys

These are the best gingerbread men I've ever eaten. They have a nice light flavor with a hint of orange.

By JBS BOX

prep:
15 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 25 mins
Servings:
60
Yield:
5 dozen
Ingredients

Directions

  • Cream the butter and the sugar together. Add the egg and mix well. Mix in the orange peel and dark corn syrup. Add the flour, baking soda, cinnamon, ginger, ground cloves and salt, mixing until well combined. Chill dough for at least 2 hours, I like to chill overnight.

  • Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Grease cookie sheets. On a lightly floured surface, roll dough out to 1/4 inch thick. Cut into desired shapes using cookie cutters. Place cookies 1 inch apart on the prepared cookie sheets.

  • Bake for 10 to 12 minutes in the preheated oven, until cookies are firm and lightly toasted on the edges.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
73 calories; protein 0.8g; carbohydrates 10.4g; fat 3.2g; cholesterol 11.2mg; sodium 85.5mg. Full Nutrition
