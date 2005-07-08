12.12.13 ... https://www.allrecipes.com/recipe/11165/gingerbread-boys/ ... I changed the spices some - 1 1/2t ginger, 1 1/2t cinnamon, 1/8t cloves - & I didn't "do" the orange bit; but I'm still gonna rate it. Using the spices as I did, it was a very light gingerbread taste. I don't see how using more cinnamon than ginger would give it a more gingerbread taste (enough to call it gingerbread even). 'Think these are more of a spice cookie. The cookies are fine, but not exactly a great choice for cutouts - as someone else said. They aren't bad, but details blur. Just okay. I didn't have a problem rolling after refrigerating then letting warm up some. I subbed honey for dark corn syrup. If you like the light taste (& color btw), maybe just "log" it & slice. :) A few days later: Just told by the 14yr old boy, I'd have to make 'em again. :? Really?!? Guess I'll be the one using the log & roll tip! :D (Oh, used a simple vanilla glaze with 'em - tasted like the cinnamon roll frosting from Pillsbury) To sum it up, three stars from me; but up to four since the kids actually had a positive comment. :D Big news - well, kind of - there's no need to grease the pan. The flour will keep them from sticking. Greasing the pan will make them spread more. Note4Me: NINJAbread boys - :) By scent, predominant ginger. Can't tell cinnamon really. no molasses, but dark corn syrup