Gingerbread Boys
These are the best gingerbread men I've ever eaten. They have a nice light flavor with a hint of orange.
These are the best gingerbread men I've ever eaten. They have a nice light flavor with a hint of orange.
Pretty, and much lighter in color than my usual gingerbread recipe. Very tasty, the orange flavor is surprisingly strong but pleasant. Cookies were fairly easy to roll out, even without chilling. (I always roll dough between two sheets of wax paper. I hate scraping.) NOTE: For the folks who are having problems with cookies spreading too much, you may be using eggs that are too large. I bake constantly and I only use large--never extra large. And with cut-out cookies, sometimes I discard just a little bit of the eggwhite, so that the dough is a little bit drier and easier to roll out. Hope this helps, because this really is a terrific gingerbread recipe.Read More
While the taste of these cookies are execellent (really, they taste great), I had to give the recipe 3 stars. I'm not sure how people can be complaining about this recipe needing less flour as it is completely unusable for cut-outs as is. I ended up adding atleast 1 c. extra flour to keep the cookies from spreading due to the break down of the fat in the recipe (like other reviewers have mentioned). I made enough dough to make a hundred gingerbread men only to find that they spread in the oven into a terrible greasy mess. I then had to add flour to each batch individually to make them usuable. After doing so, the cookies baked beatifully and tasted great. I really hope that this recipe will be updated so that it's great taste wont be overshadowed by it's poor flour ratio. For those looking to still use this recipe for cut-out cookies, continue to add flour(1 cup +) to the dough until it pulls away from the sides of the bowl and it can be handled without sticking to your hands.Read More
Pretty, and much lighter in color than my usual gingerbread recipe. Very tasty, the orange flavor is surprisingly strong but pleasant. Cookies were fairly easy to roll out, even without chilling. (I always roll dough between two sheets of wax paper. I hate scraping.) NOTE: For the folks who are having problems with cookies spreading too much, you may be using eggs that are too large. I bake constantly and I only use large--never extra large. And with cut-out cookies, sometimes I discard just a little bit of the eggwhite, so that the dough is a little bit drier and easier to roll out. Hope this helps, because this really is a terrific gingerbread recipe.
Melt in your mouth good! I made some substitutions: molasses for dark corn syrup and lemon zest for orange, and I added a little more ginger. I read previous reveiws re: the difficulty stirring in the flour so I cut the dry ingredients in with a pastry blender, kneaded it into a ball and it was a breeze. The kids helped decorate and we shared with neighbours. These cookies will become a Christmas tradition.
These were great. I cut the sugar down to 1 cup of brown sugar. The cookies were plenty sweet so I will probably cut more out next time. I also subbed in molasses for corn syrup. Those of you with spreading cookie problems - make sure the dough is cold before you pop them in the oven. That means once you take the dough out of the fridge - work fast and get them in the oven pronto.
I am not that fond of gingerbread cookies but my son insisted that we make some. I searched for a good recipe and thought this one sounded good, so we tried it. It was wonderful!! I could have just eaten the dough. But...I did bake them up and every night my two kids decorate one to eat. However, I prefer my cookies a little chewy so I baked them for only 8 minutes (for a 3"x4" man). Give it a try. You'll love the orange zest in them!
While the taste of these cookies are execellent (really, they taste great), I had to give the recipe 3 stars. I'm not sure how people can be complaining about this recipe needing less flour as it is completely unusable for cut-outs as is. I ended up adding atleast 1 c. extra flour to keep the cookies from spreading due to the break down of the fat in the recipe (like other reviewers have mentioned). I made enough dough to make a hundred gingerbread men only to find that they spread in the oven into a terrible greasy mess. I then had to add flour to each batch individually to make them usuable. After doing so, the cookies baked beatifully and tasted great. I really hope that this recipe will be updated so that it's great taste wont be overshadowed by it's poor flour ratio. For those looking to still use this recipe for cut-out cookies, continue to add flour(1 cup +) to the dough until it pulls away from the sides of the bowl and it can be handled without sticking to your hands.
These were great! Per others' suggestions, I replaced the corn syrup with 3 Tbsp. molasses for a bit stronger taste. Delicious! I also used melted white chips to frost, rather than royal icing -- much easier and tastier! This is a great recipe for GOOD TASTING gingerbread. So many out there focus on the way they look. These look good, too, but they taste GREAT. Thanks for posting this recipe!
EXCELLENT gingerbread cookies! My whole family, from 5 yr old to my teenager, to my husband LOVED them! I did find chilling them for 2 hrs was NOT enough, as the dough was too soft and they fell apart during transfer to cookie sheet. I also discovered, through trial and error, that 1/4 inch thick was the best thickness for keeping their shape before baking and still looking like gingerbread boys after baking. I think rolling them in wax paper is great, but it took me a few times to get the hand of knowing the thickness of the dough while it was between the wax paper. I'm used to the old flour/rolling pin method and it was a little hard to judge thickness at first, but I do like the wax paper much better. I found rolling it out THEN refridgerating made the cookie cutter process go much smoother. All in all, I will HANG ON to this recipe to make again...and again...and again!
I thought I'd try something different this year, since not everyone is crazy about gingerbread men and I feel compelled to make them each Christmas. This recipe was fantastic! The dough worked up as easy or easier than regular gingerbread, they baked light and crispy/chewy, had a beautiful color and a wonderfully light orange taste. Everyone who tried them loved them. I highly recommend them to anyone who marginally likes gingerbread men!
NO SPREAD, PERFECT SHAPE, MIXING, BAKING AND NO-STICK COOKIE CUTTER TIPS. AWESOME! 1)use less butter: 1/2 c butter, melted for no spread 2)1 1/2 c brown sugar-better color/taste 3) 2 tbsp frozen orange juice concentrate - will use 4 tbsp next time. 4) 1/4 c molasses - better color/taste 5) 2 tsp ginger - for more bite 6) Stir then hand knead the dough. Knead until smooth. This IS possible. 7) Divide dough into 3 portions. Use only 1 at a time. Leave others in fridge. 8) Knead dough until it is no longer cool. When dough becomes the slightest bit tacky, flour hands lightly and continue. When dough is just beyond cool, roll dough immediately. 9) Roll dough between 2 sheets of wax paper. Roll dough to 1/8" thickness. Cookies will bake to 1/4" thick. 10) Dip cookie cutter in flour to prevent dough sticking to cutter. Dip spatula in flour when transferring cookies to pan. 11)Cool baking sheets completely. outside? freezer? eliminates spreading 12) there is not too much flour. there is too much butter and no mention of hand kneading or using cooled baking sheets
So yummy, very light and tasty with great orange flavor. I did add some orange juice (about 1/4- 1/2 cup) to the dough during mixing, since it was a little dry for me.. this punched up the orange flavor more than the original recipe. I also substituted maple syrup for the corn syrup. These guys did spread out a lot during baking, but the result was a cute, chubby gingerbread man the kids loved decorating. Too soft to hang on the tree.. just right for eating! Fine by me!
I really liked this recipe. Im an inexperienced cook and this was one of the first recipes i've tried. I wanted to have an old fashioned christmas so I dedided to make popcorn garland and gingerbread men so this recipe was perfect. I think it was extremely hard to stir in the last 3 cups of flour though, its a lot easier if you mix the ingrediants in a fairly large bowl and knead in the flour.
I did this without the zest and exchanging the syrup for molasses as others have suggested. I was using smaller shapes than a traditional gingerbread children so I reduced the time to 8 min. I made the recipe twice: once so I could grind it in a processor for a crust/parfait layer and once as cookies to decorate the top of the parfaits. My husband who normally could care less about gingerbread kept coming into the kitchen to steal the warm ones. Let me just say the extras that didn't go on the parfaits FLEW off the plate when I brought them to work and everyone was raving about them afterwards (Nice and crisp but still easy to munch on and not mushy)
I made this recipe exactly as written and like many others, encountered the problem of crumbling dough because the flour ratio is wrong. I didn't know how to fix it and I didn't want to just throw everything away so I took a chance and added an extra egg for more moisture. It did the trick! My Gingerbread Boys came out absolutely perfect: crisp on the outside/chewy on the inside. Instead of cookie cutters, I used NorPro's gingerbread men cookie pan. Immediately after making the dough mixture, I pressed it into each individual mold of the pan. And then, I refrigerated the pans for 30 minutes. That's all it took. The trick to this seems to be putting COLD dough and a COLD pan into a hot/pre-heated oven. I baked for 11 minutes and the cookies were perfect. For decorations I used white and red icings, white for the eyes and smile ... and red for the three buttons. They were so darn cute. Everyone loved them. They were also very tasty! My husband who doesn't even like gingerbread LOVED these cookies! It's the orange peel that makes the difference -- and the fact that the ginger is not too overwhelming. I will definitely make these again!
12.12.13 ... https://www.allrecipes.com/recipe/11165/gingerbread-boys/ ... I changed the spices some - 1 1/2t ginger, 1 1/2t cinnamon, 1/8t cloves - & I didn't "do" the orange bit; but I'm still gonna rate it. Using the spices as I did, it was a very light gingerbread taste. I don't see how using more cinnamon than ginger would give it a more gingerbread taste (enough to call it gingerbread even). 'Think these are more of a spice cookie. The cookies are fine, but not exactly a great choice for cutouts - as someone else said. They aren't bad, but details blur. Just okay. I didn't have a problem rolling after refrigerating then letting warm up some. I subbed honey for dark corn syrup. If you like the light taste (& color btw), maybe just "log" it & slice. :) A few days later: Just told by the 14yr old boy, I'd have to make 'em again. :? Really?!? Guess I'll be the one using the log & roll tip! :D (Oh, used a simple vanilla glaze with 'em - tasted like the cinnamon roll frosting from Pillsbury) To sum it up, three stars from me; but up to four since the kids actually had a positive comment. :D Big news - well, kind of - there's no need to grease the pan. The flour will keep them from sticking. Greasing the pan will make them spread more. Note4Me: NINJAbread boys - :) By scent, predominant ginger. Can't tell cinnamon really. no molasses, but dark corn syrup
A new holiday favorite! Soft, chewy, and the flavor was definately gingerbread, but not harshly so. =)
These are difficult to roll out. The flavor is really good but it needs more ginger and at least 3 Tbsp real molasses instead of 2 Tbsp corn syrup to make it more like gingerbread. Overall I wouldn't throw the recipe away because it tastes great. But I would use a different recipe if you want to use cookie cutters.
Loved love loved the flavor! But they spread and you coudn't tell what the shape was supposed to be. Maybe they got too warm prior to baking I don't know, but I ended up just making them into circles after the first batch because they spread so much they looked like ginger bread mutants or aliens not boys! I still recommend the recipe though because of the great flavor, not so overpowering like a lot of gingerbread recipes.
Amazing cookies! You will probably need a lot of flour for your counter top. When I only "lightly" floured my counter, the dough stuck something awful. I had to scrape it off with a spatula and re-knead it. It worked well with lots of flour which I brushed off the cookies before I put them on the tray. These would be good with more ginger, especially if you like your cookies spicy. I subbed applesauce for half the butter and everything worked fine! As other reviewers suggested, I used molasses instead of the corn syrup, which I believe is essential to a good gingerbread cookie. Thanks for a great recipe!
These cookies were good. I substituted half of the flour with whole wheat pastry flour, half the butter for margarine (for softer cookies), molasses for corn syrup (all out) and used lemon zest instead of orange (didn't have any). The texture was a little crumbly, but the cookies rolled out okay. The flavor is nice and spicy -- probably more so than the original recipe due to the molasses. The biggest problem I had was that the temperature written in the recipe was too hot at 375 degrees and the time was too long at 13 minutes. My first batch was burnt -- not a pleasant smell, let me tell you. I baked the second batch at 350 for 11 minutes and they came out crispy around the edges and a little soft in the middle. The cookies do spread a lot so you want to leave space between the cookies (In the burnt batch there were plenty of little gingerbread heads fused to gingerbread crotches -- funny, but not exactly Christmas-y). I will continue my search for the perfect gingerbread recipe.
Great flavor! Beware of rolling them too thin! Err on the side of too thick because too thin is way to crispy; as I learned the hard way. Even though mine came out too crispy, the flavor was on point.
I love that the dough popped right out of the cookie cutter and I didn't have to reshape deformed cookies on the sheet! The dough holds up great, is very managable and sturdy. I subbed molasses for corn syrup and will next time add an extra Tbsp, as there wasn't quite enough bite for me. Decorated with Royal Icing I.
This is a truly excellent recipe. The amount of orange zest is just perfect for a hint of citrus along with the spice. I rolled out and baked on parchment paper - easy peasy - and decorated with Sugar Cookie Icing from this site.
These cookies are fantastic!! The orange zest really adds flavor and depth. The only change I did was to substitute molasses for the cornsyrup. MMMM!!!
As someone who isn't a big fan of gingerbread, this recipe completely won me over. I substituted molasses for corn syrup and didn't have any ground cloves, but it was still delicious! Roll the dough thin or thick depending on how chewy/crispy you want them. Mmm. The whole house smelled like Christmas :)
I often shy away from Gingerbread because they are typically very hard cookies. The flavors are often a bit bold for the kids in my family. That being said, this recipe is the exception; very easy to make and they comes out chewy rather than hard. We now make these every Christmas season!
I thought that these cookies tasted good, I like the hint of orange and the fact that they don't need to be frosted. The dough was especially hard to work with as it wanted break up when I tried to roll it out. If I attempted them again I would start with a little less flour.
This was a very good tasty recipe. It isn't the best in the world for making gingerbread houses though and I was far less delighted in how much the cookies swelled and cracked. But if you know how to handle dough and when and when not to work in extra flour it is good for a pinch. Check out my gingerbread house to get an idea.
This is my first experience making gingerbread cookies and I was pleasantly surprised. I was dubious while preparing the dough, because it seemed so light in color, so I made a test cookie before chilling. At 9 minutes I had a wonderful lite cookie that was golden around the edges and slightly chewy in the middle. Yum! ...I don't have kids to test on, but I think they would like this recipe.
THE BEST 4 STARS GINGERBREAD COOKIE RECIPE EVER ! I must of read/reviewed and tasted over 100s of these GB recipes from friends and family over a couple of years and I almost gave up trying out my own. I give this first batch 4 stars only because it was abit bland for me and my husband but perfect for my toddlers.
best gingerbread dough I have ever worked with! Perfect!
This recipe rocks. I'd never made gingerbread before, and not only was this really easy, but the results were delicious - a new favourite, and appeals to both traditional gingerbread fans and those who like cookies but not necessarily traditional gingerbread! Light texture, beautifully spiced, easy to work with and roll out, and the orange peel is a wonderful touch. I substituted brown Demerara sugar for the white sugar and it worked out really well. To answer some earlier comments: a) to roll out after chilling, I found I had to cut the dough into quarters then the small pieces were easier to roll out (while still chilled); b) I had to watch not to roll these too thin (not less than 1/4 in.), and to watch the time and not bake longer than 10 min., or they would singe or get too "crispy" (overdone); c) also by rolling out and using the cookie cutters on only a quarter of the dough at a time, it mostly avoided the problem of the dough getting too warm and soft to roll out/cut since you were always working with dough that was still a bit chilled up until the last few cuts.
Very good. Not too cakey and not too crunchy.
This was my first time making gingerbread anything, so I wasn't sure what to expect. I ended up refrigerating the dough close to 24 hours simply because I had a lot of cookies to bake over the weekend. The cookies turned out delicious, not too crispy and just plain wonderful! All the reviews that complained about them spreading out?! I didn't have any issue with that AT ALL. They stayed true to form and the only thing I will do differently is roll the dough out a little thicker. But even thin, they taste wonderful! GREAT RECIPE!
Perfect just the way they are - no substitutions needed! I was in a rush and didn't have time to chill and they still turned out great.
I liked these a lot first time ever making gingerbread. My guest were half and half some didnt like the orange flavor I loved it.
I've been making Gingerbread Men for over 30 years.I thought I'd try something new this year.I followed everything to the letter.My little niece & I brought the dough out of the fridge one Saturday morning to begin. All I can say is that these are awful !!! They spread all over the pan & make a total mess.They don't taste that great either.I'll never make them again.
This is the best gingerbread recipe I have ever tasted or baked. Prior to this receipe, I had not been a fan of gingerbread but baked it for my youngest child. This year when I volunteered to make 9" cookies for decorating in school I decided it was time for a new recipe. This one mixed up wonderfully and everyone, I mean everyone loved the flavor. I found by slightly melting the butter (rather than just softening it) I didn't have a problem mixing in all the flour. I and 26 kids thank you!
Delicious. These cookies turned out great. Omitted the orange zest and used half brown sugar and half white sugar. Nice and subtle spice flavour that seemed to get more intense as they sat. My brother who does not like gingerbread devoured four of these in one sitting.
A holiday must in my house! We make these each year, no matter where we are staying (I've even brought the supplies when we've gone vacationing in a cabin or condo over Christmas break!) I send some to family out of state because everyone likes them so much! I sub molasses and cut down the sugar as others have suggested. My favorite way to enjoy is without any decorations, early in the morning with a hot cup of coffee. Preferably with carols playing in the background.
OUTSTANDING! I did alter the recipe but it was still SOOOO GOOOD! The first gingerbread men I ever made and the whole family enjoyed them.
My daughter informed me at the last minute that she wanted to take gingerbread men to school for her Christmas party...and I "hate" gingerbread nearly as much as I hate trying to roll out cookie dough. NEVER FEAR!! These cookies mix and roll out like a dream! And the bit of orange zest really adds another dimension to the flavor. I can't wait to eat one of these babies with a cup of tea. I followed the recipe as written with 3 small exceptions: used light corn syrup instead of dark, chilled dough in fridge for only 3 hours, and baked for only . They did spread a bit while baking, but the taste was good enough to overlook that! Used Janice's Sugar Cookie Icing on this site with geat success too! Thanks Janice! Edited 1/12/06 to say that although these cookies are delicious, I have decided that they just spread way too much for cut-out cookies. I make them into logs and chill the dough, then "slice & bake" for a nice treat.
I have never made gingerbread cookies before. These turned out great & all my family loves them..they are very easy to work with. Enjoy!!
This is the first time I have ever made ginger bread men. This dough is very easy to make but is rock hard as soon as it comes out of the fridge also, when it becomes soft its simply too fragile!!! You'll need to roll the dough out between two sheets of baking paper to make your life easy. Next time I make this I will add in a little less sugar and a little less bi-carb cause I could slightly taste the bitterness from the bi-carb when they came out of the oven. Other than all this the cookies were wonderful... crispy just the way I like them. Made a heart shaped one for our anniversary, my boyfriend liked it!!!
A good recipe for people who don't like gingerbread. I live in Hong Kong and this is the only gingerbread cookie recipe I've found that many family and friends actually like - not too spicy for local tastes but just spicy enough for a gingerbread cookie lover. The orange peel is the trick, I think...
So delicious. It really helps to only have the dough out right before rolling and cutting and to keep it in the fridge for as long as possible in between. It really helps to keep the dough moldable and keep its structure while baking.
While the taste and consistency were terrific, I had such a difficult time rolling the dough because it was so sticky. Also, the cutouts spread a little bit so they weren't as cute as another recipe. I really want to make these again and I'm hoping that someone can tell me what I can do to make the dough more cooperative. I would've added more flour, but the previous reviews kept complaining that they were having a hard time working in so much flour.
Great recipe! I substituted 3 Tbs. molasses for the corn syrup, as others suggested. They didn't plump up as much as some cookies do, so you have to roll the dough a little thicker if you want a thicker cookie. Also, they spread out quite a bit, so you have to allow extra space between the cookies when you place them on the pan. This will be my go-to gingerbread cookie recipe from now on. Thank you!
This is the best gingerbread cookie recipe I have ever made. I subsituted molasses for the dark corn syrup like other reviews suggested and they turned out great. I didn't have any orange but I added extra cloves and they had a nice spicy flavor. They were the only thing that ran out at my parent's Christmas party... people couldn't stop grabbing them! Thanks for the great recipe!
I actually altered this recipe to make for a vegan friend. I replaced the butter for dairy free spread and used no-egg egg replacer. They turned out perfect and many vegan/vegetarian friends didn't believe they were vegan. Four pointers: 1. If using egg replacer, because this is a very soft dough I would recommend minimising the water you use to mix with the powder. 2. Also I refrigerated the dough overnight, but still kept portions in the freezer as I was rolling them to ensure they were ultra chilled and as firm as they could be. 3. Don't be put off by soft dough, they are perfect and worth the difficult handling, if you add too much extra flour...THEY WILL BE FLOURY! 4. Finally, I am impatient and clumsy so instead of using a rolling pin, I used a tortilla press and two sheets of baking paper to 'roll' the dough.
My kids were eating these cookies as fast as I was making them! I did leave out the orange zest due to allergies, and I substituted molasses for the corn syrup. I used half butter and half vegetable shortening, and I used liquid egg substitute instead of the regular egg. The result was the best gingerbread cookies I have ever made! Absolutely fabulous!
I loved the flavor of these boys. However they were really flat, too crisp, and didn't hold the shape very well. I think next time I'll bake them at a little lower temperature. Any other advice to solve this problem?
Made a double batch for a cookie exchange and got rave reviews. Modified the recipe as follows: used half brown sugar, half white sugar, didn't have an orange so used orange juice instead of orange zest, used fancy molasses instead of corn syrup, and decreased the cloves by 1/4 tsp, increased cinnamon by 1/4 tsp. The consistency of this dough is great for rolling out - very easy to work with. A double batch will fit fine in a Kitchenaid mixer. Use the flat beater on speed 2 or 3. Made me 88 medium sized gingerbread men. These are some of the best tasting gingerbread I've ever had.
Got rave reviews from my Grandma, and she's extremely picky! Though they did spread a bit much, so I'm going to reduce the egg a lil bit as another reviewer had suggested.
This was okay. Not my favorite. Did not like the orange, wanted molasses and found they didn't rise well. I won't make these again.
Easy recipe & tastes great. The recipe yielded enough for 1 large gingerbread housse.
Very tasty, and so easy to make! Rolled out like a charm, no cracks or anything, which for me is a great accomplishment! The orange zest definitely gives them wonderful flavor. Perfect amount of spices too. Delicious and fool proof.
Exactly what I wanted. Nice soft cookies if you roll them thicker or nice crispy cookies if you roll them thinner. Dough does NEED to be chilled.
Wow! We made these more just because of Christmas, Santa, etc... but my husband and I tasted them and decided they were the best Gingerbread Man cookies we have ever had. The only modification we made was 1 T molasses in lieu of 1 T of corn syrup. The dough worked very nicely. These will definitely not go to waste!
This is my 3rd year making these. They are delicious! For a more manageable dough, I substitute 3tbsp molasses for the dark corn syrup.
ate these as they came out of the oven and had very few left when we were finished cooking. no clove in it as I dont have any ground clove, and i used light syrup instead of dark. still very good.
This is seriously the best gingerbread I have had! I hated to give them away they were so good. The orange zest is really subtle but really puts this cookie above all the rest.
Great! For our own preference, I used half King Arthur white/whole wheat flour, and half King Arthur unbleached all-purpose. I used 1 cup organic white sugar, and 1/2 cup regular golden brown sugar. Grandma's molasses instead of dark corn syrup. And I divided the batch into 3, made into disks, wrapped in plastic wrap and chilled for 2 hours. Easy to roll, perfect soft texture, mild flavor. I would prefer them spicier, but they're good as is too.
The children and I made these for Christmas 08 after my DD10 kept asking to make gingerbread. Having no recipe from scratch, I turned to here. These were great! The only thing we omitted was the ground cloves because I didn't have any - other than that, and the fact that I left the dough in the fridge for 2 days instead of a few hours to chill, they were not much variation from the original. They were sweet but not over-powering, and nice and crispy. Word to the wise - the "boys" spread out while baking, so leave plenty of room on the pan between boys or they will blend into one another, take it from me, LOL.
Really yummy! I used black strap molasses instead of the corn syrup and it definitely helped the flavor. Skipped the orange because we don't like that.
I have a delicious gingerman recipe that I have used year after year, but after reading these glowing reviews, I had to try this one. Hmmm...not sure what the fuss is about. The taste is very good, but I half'd the recipe and am baking them now. The taste is OK, but they spread so much that they lose their shape in baking. The dough becomes too soft to work with very quickly, so I am constantly putting it back into the fridge and having to wait to roll out more than 2 pans of 6. I have also had to cut the oven temp and time way back. The original recipe says 190 C, but I cut it back to 180 when the first pan came out almost burned. I also cut the time back to 6-8 minutes. To be fair, I'll try this again with the measurements as listed, but am not convinced that I will see different results.
very good, i like the taste of orange in there too
Review by Owen 6 years old "These are awesome cookies" with a little wiggly dance that goes with the awesome rating. Having never made shape cookies before i found it a little tricky but they are tasty.
Fantastic gingerbread taste (I, too, substituted molasses for corn syrup). Light and perfect. For chewy cookies, roll 1/4" at least, for crisp, roll thinner. I found they were perfect at 8 minutes. I'm throwing away all my other gingerbread recipes. This will be my go-to recipe from now on for the taste alone!
Am I the only one who ended up with "batter" instead of dough?? It was so runny...Did i Beat the butter too long?? So weird---smelled good, but what a mess!! Im sure it was my fault but I went over again and again and I have no idea what went wrong.
Got a lot of rave reviews, lots of people asked to take them home. Made for our Oktoberfest party in heart shapes. Put them out undecorated and left icing with them and kids had a great time decorating the cookies themselves...kept them busy! Like others, I left out the orange zest and corn syrup, but added 3 tablespoons molasses.
"a hint of orange." Actually the orange is totally overwhelming. It kids cereal. I wanted to make gingerbread cookies, instead I made orange flavored cookies.. the orange zest should be greatly lessened or optional.... also not enough dark syrup or spice in this recipe. I do not understand why this recipe got such high ratings unless its by people who dont like real gingerbread cookies. My husband liked them anyways, although I wasnt really in the mood for orange flavored cookies :(
Great tasting recipe. Like others, I used molasses instead of corn syrup (because that's all I had). I also cut down the recipe to only make 20 cookies and that worked out well. I really like the "light" taste. They remind me of a gingersnap cookie. My whole family enjoyed them. Thank you!
This was my first attempt at making gingerbread cookies. I was alittle worried about the dough it was so sticky and soft. i wrapped my dough in plastic wrap that was sprayed with pam and let sit over night. I found you need to have your cutting board really well floured as to stop the dough from sticking. I divided the dough into pieces and kept what I was not using in the freezer. These turned out great and I got about 4 dozen. My boyfriend enjoyed them and so did his co-workers. will def. use this easy recipe again
These were just okay. I added double the amount of corn syrup and ginger. Did not have that much taste in my opinion. Probaly would not make again.
This recipe is awesome. I made the dough with my kids this morning and let it sit in the fridge for about 2 hours. It rolls out beautifully and does not spread when baking. The flavor is mild and all of my kids liked the dough and the cookies. I did add a splash of vanilla and used nutmeg instead of cloves. Thanks for the new recipe we will use for years to come!!!
This is the gingerbread recipe my Mother first started using in the early 1960's! Since then, we have made them every year at Christmas. They do spread somewhat when cooked, but I'd take taste over looks any day!
These were good but need more spice flavor. I even added nutmeg and cardamon and doubled the molasses ( instead of corn syrup). I loved the dough. It was very easy to work with. They just didn't taste like a GINGERbread cookie. I'll keep looking for the perfect one for me. Sorry.
i used 1 c white sugar, and .5 c brown sugar (b/c i ran out of white). seems fine. i subbed molasses for dark corn syrup. i also left out cloves. i might have rolled out too thin, b/c they were done after 8 mins. when i made them thicker, and let the dough warm up, the men bloated.
I used this recipe to make gingerbread men with my 5 year old grandson so he could take them to school. I found the recipe fairly easy to make, however, on the second batch I decreased the flour to 2 2/3 cups to make it easier to work with. I also baked them for about 6-8 minutes to make a chewy cookie. Both batches were delicious. My grandson loved helping.
They were ok for me. I found the orange flavor a little overpowering and somewhat unexpected in a ginger bread cookie. Texture was good although I should have minced my zest more as sometimes I found it obvious in the batter. I have an orange oil from WilliamsSonoma that I would use instead next time or half the amount of zest. Still a good cookie.
The absolutely best ever gingerbread cookies! The addition of orange zest is culinary genius, it really does set the cookie apart. I also substituted molasses for the corn syrup. The only other thing I did differently was to cut the butter in half and add one more egg. I thought that might help the spreading problem other reviewers had written about. It didn't. They do spread, be warned and pick a very simple cookie cutter design and space them out well on the cookie sheet. Or roll them into little balls and moosh them flat a little- they make beautiful gingersnaps that way.
These turned out great, I'm not a huge fan of gingerbread cookies, but they looked beautiful. perfect for decorating.
We had fun with these Gingerbread Boys! We personalized all the cookies when we decorated them and became attached to them, which made us hesitant to eat them. But, as you can guess, we overcame that obstacle rather quickly--they were delicious, may they rest in peace.
Very yummy and easy to work with! Just watch the time in the oven, I over-baked the first batch. 8 minutes was good.
These were easy to make and turned out delicious! Best gingerbread men recipe I've tried.
Great recipe. I thought it wasn't going to turn out b/c the dough was very crumbly after being chilled. But you have to be patient and let the dough warm up, then knead it to get it back into shape.
This was my first time making gingerbread and I found this recipe to be a good starting point. I wanted a more traditional taste, so I used 2tbs molasses and no orange zest and also omitted the cloves because I didn't have any. It might be my oven, but I baked my first batch for 9 minutes at 375 and the burnt BAD...so I did the rest fr about 6 minutes and they turned out firm but still a little chewy. Good spicy (spice-y?) flavor, not terribly strong so I may add more ginger and cinnamon next time. Or maybe just go buy the cloves lol...This recipe made 36 large star shaped cookies so I'm not convinced it would make SIXTY men unless they were very tiny...but overall this is a great starter recipe.
This recipe was great, except it needed a little bit of molasses. After adding 2 T. Molasses, they were just PERFECT!! Absolutely delicious!! Thanks, Janice.
Amazing! the citrus flavor completely cancels out the weird aftertaste that most gingerbread cookies have. I made these for Christmas and everyone wanted the recipe!
These cookies are great! The orange rind puts them over the top!
I too substituted molasses for the corn syrup and left out the orange zest (just didn't have any). These cookies are yummy but if you want them to keep their shape then roll them quite thin.
My 7 year old is going to review for me. The gingerbread boys were good and we only chilled in freezer for 20 minutes.They were the best gingerbread I ever had!! I can't wait to make and review more cookies.
These were delicious and so crisp. I did substituted molasses in for the corn syrup. The orange zest adds just enough zip to the cookies. Wonderful recipe.
This was an absolutely fantastic gingerbread cookie recipe. I did use the molasses instead of the corn syrup, eliminated the orange zest, and added a little more ginger, but it turned out fabulous. My cooks (ie. the kids) kept wanting to eat them when they came out. Other recipes I have tried the cookies broke or were bland. This one, they all stayed together and tasted great!
Yes, I have to agree that this recipe is a good one. I made some substitutions: used orange juice instead of the zest, and molasses instead of dark corn syrup. You couldn't really taste the orange flavor, but they turned out well anyway. I'd like to remind future users to not roll the dough too thin, as this makes the cookies too crisp and easy to burn. Good luck!
We love this gingerbread recipe. Light and really yummy!
After I got these cookies to work, they became one of my favorites. However, it took three batches before they were enjoyable. This recipe is absolutely unusable with it's current flour content and cooking time; I ended up having to use another whole cup of flour, and decreased baking time to about eight minutes. The flavor of the dough, however, is incomparable. The combination of light orange flavor and spices were a delicious combination, and I didn't miss the molasses at all.
These cookies turned out perfect. The dough was a little crumbly, but it rolled out fine. The cookies are light and full of flavor, but not too spicy. Highly recommend this recipe exactly as it is written.
I made this with xylitol and agave nectar instead of sugar and corn syrup. It turned out great. Quite delicious. The batter was a little dry but I haven't tried the recipe "as is" yet to compare, to see if the substitution was the culprit. Will be using this recipe for Christmas gifts so hopefully will be able to compare soon.