Shells with Bacon and Beef Sauce

Rating: 4.08 stars
12 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 4
  • 4 star values: 5
  • 3 star values: 3
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Very simple and tasty. The addition of bacon adds a ton of flavor to a basic meat sauce.

By Alle G.

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat the olive oil in a large saucepan over low heat. Cook the bacon in the oil until it just begins to crisp. Stir in the onion. Cook and stir until bacon is crisp and onion is soft. Stir in the garlic and cook for 30 seconds. Remove the bacon mixture from the pan and reserve.

  • Brown the ground beef in the saucepan; drain. Stir the bacon mixture, crushed tomatoes, and tomato sauce into the beef. Season with salt to taste. Simmer over low heat while pasta is cooking.

  • Bring a pot of salted water to a boil over high heat. Stir in the shell pasta, and return to a boil. Cook the pasta until cooked through but still firm to the bite, 8 to 10 minutes. Drain.

  • Toss hot pasta with bacon and beef sauce to serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
539 calories; protein 26.6g; carbohydrates 73.2g; fat 16.7g; cholesterol 45mg; sodium 656mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (16)

Most helpful positive review

Pam Ziegler Lutz
Rating: 4 stars
08/16/2010
This was a good hearty meal. The sauce is four stars as written. After tasting it I added freshly ground black pepper and fresh parsley oregano and basil. Though the directions don't say to I drained most of the grease from the bacon mixture before adding it back into the sauce. I served this with a green salad and Mushroom and Cheddar Batter Bread by Cat Lady Cyndi. Thanks for a tasty recipe! Read More
Helpful
(10)

Most helpful critical review

Wiser1
Rating: 3 stars
08/18/2010
MADE AS PER RECIPE WITH THE EXCEPTION OF ADDING MUSHROOMS... VERY BLAND AS WRITTEN.. ADDED MORE SPICES.. FOR ME 1# OF PASTA IS MORE THAN ENOUGH.. MINE WAS DRYING OUT AND I HAD TO ADD ANOTHER CAN OF TOMATOES TO IT.. OH AND PLAN TO FEED LOTS OF PEOPLE IT MAKES A POT BIG ENOUGH FOR THE SALVATION ARMY.. THANKS FOR LETTING ME TRY YOUR RECIPE.. OTHERS MAY HAVE BETTER LUCK.. SO PLEASE TRY IT YOURSELF... Read More
Helpful
(4)
Reviews:
I=Cookie
Rating: 4 stars
10/05/2010
Thanx to Pam's blog I decided to try this recipe and I must say I'm glad I did! I really liked the sauce it was full of pure flavors the tomatoes the beef the bacon... I gave this recipe 4 stars because it needs a little kick something to spice it up a bit. But definitely added to the recipebook and will make again! Read More
Helpful
(5)
nikki
Rating: 3 stars
03/30/2011
Quite plain but the family enjoyed it. Kids love pasta. Added an extra tin of tomatoes. Read More
Helpful
(2)
AMJcooks
Rating: 4 stars
08/19/2016
Being big bacon fans I knew I had to try this out on the family. I used sausage instead of ground beef just 28oz crushed tomatoes (no tomato sauce) and added a teaspoon each of parsley and Italian seasoning. Otherwise followed the recipe. Teenagers devoured it. Next time I think I'll add more bacon 'cause can you really ever have too much?? Read More
Helpful
(1)
Kevin hall
Rating: 5 stars
11/16/2014
Cooked as the recipe says. When I mixed the pasta together I used less noodles than called for. Turned out great. Liked the sauce! Thanks for the recipe. Read More
ebroussard
Rating: 5 stars
02/08/2017
This was a great easy dish to make. Made some small modifications. My husband and I like spicy. We cooked the ground beef with red pepper flakes used 6 garlic cloves (fresh not minced) replaced shell noodles with mostaccioli noodles and topped it off with shredded parmesean cheese. It was fantastic! Read More
AngelaO
Rating: 4 stars
10/23/2011
I added some paprika a bit of cider vinegar and a roux sauce before i added my shells. It is a VERY good "football sunday" meal!!!! I am going to make some jalapeno cornbread to go with it too! Read More
Dr. G.
Rating: 5 stars
02/25/2013
Simple quick and delicious. I had everything on hand and made a fast delicious meal for my family. Thanks! Read More
