Shells with Bacon and Beef Sauce

This was a good hearty meal. The sauce is four stars as written. After tasting it I added freshly ground black pepper and fresh parsley oregano and basil. Though the directions don't say to I drained most of the grease from the bacon mixture before adding it back into the sauce. I served this with a green salad and Mushroom and Cheddar Batter Bread by Cat Lady Cyndi. Thanks for a tasty recipe!
Thanx to Pam's blog I decided to try this recipe and I must say I'm glad I did! I really liked the sauce it was full of pure flavors the tomatoes the beef the bacon... I gave this recipe 4 stars because it needs a little kick something to spice it up a bit. But definitely added to the recipebook and will make again!
MADE AS PER RECIPE WITH THE EXCEPTION OF ADDING MUSHROOMS... VERY BLAND AS WRITTEN.. ADDED MORE SPICES.. FOR ME 1# OF PASTA IS MORE THAN ENOUGH.. MINE WAS DRYING OUT AND I HAD TO ADD ANOTHER CAN OF TOMATOES TO IT.. OH AND PLAN TO FEED LOTS OF PEOPLE IT MAKES A POT BIG ENOUGH FOR THE SALVATION ARMY.. THANKS FOR LETTING ME TRY YOUR RECIPE.. OTHERS MAY HAVE BETTER LUCK.. SO PLEASE TRY IT YOURSELF...
Quite plain but the family enjoyed it. Kids love pasta. Added an extra tin of tomatoes.
Being big bacon fans I knew I had to try this out on the family. I used sausage instead of ground beef just 28oz crushed tomatoes (no tomato sauce) and added a teaspoon each of parsley and Italian seasoning. Otherwise followed the recipe. Teenagers devoured it. Next time I think I'll add more bacon 'cause can you really ever have too much??
Cooked as the recipe says. When I mixed the pasta together I used less noodles than called for. Turned out great. Liked the sauce! Thanks for the recipe.
This was a great easy dish to make. Made some small modifications. My husband and I like spicy. We cooked the ground beef with red pepper flakes used 6 garlic cloves (fresh not minced) replaced shell noodles with mostaccioli noodles and topped it off with shredded parmesean cheese. It was fantastic!
I added some paprika a bit of cider vinegar and a roux sauce before i added my shells. It is a VERY good "football sunday" meal!!!! I am going to make some jalapeno cornbread to go with it too!
Simple quick and delicious. I had everything on hand and made a fast delicious meal for my family. Thanks!