Florentines II
Thin lacey cookie made with whipping cream.
Thin lacey cookie made with whipping cream.
A must for your holiday cookies. Worth the time!Read More
Good grief! Get this recipe off the website, it's all wrong, terrible. My batter was SOUP and I realized after the fact, when looking at other Florentine cookie recipes, that the heavy cream is never more than a few tablespoons, not almost a cup!!!!!! NO NO NO. I had to throw it all out, wasted perfectly good ingredients, and start all over again...made Florentine cookies from the Foodnetwork, perfect.Read More
Good grief! Get this recipe off the website, it's all wrong, terrible. My batter was SOUP and I realized after the fact, when looking at other Florentine cookie recipes, that the heavy cream is never more than a few tablespoons, not almost a cup!!!!!! NO NO NO. I had to throw it all out, wasted perfectly good ingredients, and start all over again...made Florentine cookies from the Foodnetwork, perfect.
A must for your holiday cookies. Worth the time!
Is white sugar powdered sugar or granulated sugar? This recipe looks great!
was really good but had to make a few changes such as: not cook as long and thicken the batter a little
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections