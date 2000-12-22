Florentines II

4 Ratings
  • 5 2
  • 4 1
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 1

Thin lacey cookie made with whipping cream.

By Robin Evert

Recipe Summary

Servings:
30
Yield:
5 dozen
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

30
Original recipe yields 30 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Blend the sugar and the cream. Stir in the flour, almonds and orange peel. Drop by teaspoonfuls onto a heavily creased and floured cookie sheet. Spread mixture into thin circles with a spatula.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) just until the edges are light brown about 10 to 12 minutes. Let cool a few minutes before removing from the cookie sheet, cool.

  • Chop the chocolate up into small pieces. Melt chocolate over low heat or in the microwave on medium for about 3 minutes. Turn the cooled cookies upside down and spread the bottoms with the melted chocolate. Let cookies stand at room temperature until chocolate is firm, at least 3 hours. Store in a covered container at room temperature or refrigerate.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
106 calories; protein 1.3g; carbohydrates 13.5g; fat 5.8g; cholesterol 8.2mg; sodium 2.3mg. Full Nutrition
