Angela's Buckeye Balls

Always get raving comments and it is always a fight that I don't eat them all. I keep them in the freezer and bring out a few when someone stops over for a visit. Takes a long time to make them, but so worth it. I tried to make peanut butter bars which I thought would be easier to make, but the flavor was not even close. When I make buckeyes, I know that some will come out imperfect and I'll have to eat them:-) These are great for vegans too. Here are some of my notes: Put the peanut balls in the freezer while working and only take out four at a time to dip. Tilt the top of the double boiler to get it deep enough. Then carry with the toothpick over a spoon to catch the drips and place on top of silicone cupcake holders turned upside down. Scrape bottom of drippings before they get hard. I tried putting on silicone sheet and parchment paper but they dripped chocolate and when took I took them off it took off the bottom of the ball. Same with putting it on cookie rack. Next time I will try oiled plastic cutting board sheet in a cookie sheet. Then fold back the sheet to release them to see if that will keep all of the bottoms attached. As I said, these take time, but in a mini cupcake holder they look very elegant. Don't make them too big in order to get the right flavor combo.