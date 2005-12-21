Angela's Buckeye Balls

220 Ratings
  • 5 163
  • 4 41
  • 3 10
  • 2 4
  • 1 2

Peanut butter balls dipped in chocolate. They look like buckeye nuts. Absolutely delicious!

By Allrecipes Member

Gallery
19 more images

Recipe Summary

Servings:
18
Yield:
3 dozen
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

18
Original recipe yields 18 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine the melted butter or margarine, confectioners' sugar, peanut butter and the vanilla together and mix well. Refrigerate for 1 hour or until firm. Roll into 1 inch balls and place on waxed paper.

    Advertisement

  • In the top half of a double boiler melt the chocolate chips and shortening, stirring constantly. Use a toothpick to dip balls into the melted chocolate, leaving a small uncovered area so balls resemble buckeyes. Place balls on waxed paper. Use fingers to blend in toothpick holes. Refrigerate until chocolate is firm. Enjoy!

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
366 calories; protein 6.2g; carbohydrates 41.1g; fat 22.3g; cholesterol 13.6mg; sodium 137.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 05/27/2022