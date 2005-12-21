Angela's Buckeye Balls
Peanut butter balls dipped in chocolate. They look like buckeye nuts. Absolutely delicious!
Excellent recipe. Since I buy my confectioners sugar in large quantities I will note for others 1 lb confectioners sugar equals 3 and one half cups. I like to make this recipe using 3 and one quarter cups confectioners sugar. The mixmaster really expedites the binding of the ingredients. Also I used the chocolate candy making disks at craft and grocery stores, formed the one inch balls on wax paper on a cookie sheet and put the cookie sheet into my freezer for 30 minutes . I use a long wooden skewer (shishkabob type) or a toothpick for dipping the cold dough balls and they turned out very well. Very professional looking. With the disks they can also easily be made with semi sweet or white chocolate.Read More
I'm not sure if maybe I measured something wrong, but the consistency of these didn't really work. Since they were good I will try making them again, but with a bit more powdered sugar to make them harder. After putting them in the fridge for a few hours I took them out to roll them into balls, and they practically melted in my hands! I put them in the fridge for an hour after that, then tried to dip them. By the time I had done five they were too soft, so I put the dough in the freezer for an hour. FINALLY I was able to dip them. The flavor is wonderful, and they are otherwise great! I took them to a bake sale and they were the first ones sold!Read More
I make these often. Have cut the receipe down because they make so many, I make the balls after I blend the mixture, Then I insert a sturdy toothpick into them and then I put them in the freezer for thirty minutes. This makes the toothpick strong so when you cover in chocolate the toothpick is firm.
Thanks to everyone who reviewed before me, they were a snap to put together, have great consistency and taste absolutely delicious! First of all, I don't know if anyone else has done this, but I used crunchy peanut butter instead of creamy. It was definitely great! (and I didn't have to add anything extra to get the crunch. :) And, thanks to previous reviewers, I creamed together the sugar & peanut butter before mixing in the room-temperature butter (not melted). After adding the butter and mixing around a couple times with my spoon, I put the spoon on the counter and mixed with my hands!! It creamed super fast and well! Then, I rolled the dough into balls and set on wax paper (I put the wax paper in a 16 X 20 pan) and put a toothpick in them before sticking them in the freezer for 15 minutes (which was plenty of time for them to harden). And I don't have a double boiler, so I melted the chocolate chips in the microwave and just made sure I stirred every 30 seconds for the first minute and 1/2, and then every 15 seconds for the next 45 seconds (because they can burn very easily in the microwave). I did have to put the chocolate back in the microwave about 4 times because it kept getting hard. I dipped half the balls in semi-sweet, and half of them in semi-sweet/butterscotch mix. I like the semi-sweet/butterscotch mix, and my husband likes the semi-sweet. So, we're satisfied! I hope these tips help some people, because I think mine turned out just fantastic!
I also used the Dark Chocolate Disks and found it much easier to do. I don't have a double boiler. I bought three bags and just microwaved them! When the chocolate started to cool and harden, I jsut remicrowaved it. Worked like a charm! Also, a tip for the crumbling. REALLY refrigerate them before you dip and right before you dip, give them a quick roll and squeeze in your hands. Out of the two batches I made, I had one break on me!!! Great recipe-my work finshed all two batches in 15 minutes!!!!!
Great recipe! Very sweet and a great consistency. This was the first time I have ever made Buckeyes so I think I made a mistake adding the melted butter directly to the powdered sugar because I had little bits of pure sugar and butter. I will definitely use this recipe in the future! Since my first batch, I have found that if you cream together the peanut butter and powdered sugar before adding the butter it makes it easier to get the butter to mix in.
OUT OF THIS WORLD!! I followed the tip of using 3 cups of powdered sugar. These were disappeared much faster than they should have! This recipe is definitely a keeper!
My family really loves buckeye balls. I make them every year. I really like it when they are really smooth and just melt in your mouth. I used 3 sticks of butter and 2 cups of peanut butter and 5 cups of powdered sugar. I chilled the mixture overnight and used a 1 tbsp cookie scoop to make the 7 dz balls. I stuck the toothpicks in before popping them in the freezer overnight. I also added 1/4- 1/2 bar of gulf wax to the chocolate and put the chocolate in a crock pot for dipping the frozen balls in.
Made these for the holidays and they were a real hit! Everyone who had some asked for more. :-)
Hi this recipe was so easy to make. Everyone loved it, too. My only problem was that they turned out a little dry in the middle. Then I heard that if you want them to be dry you need to use Reduced Fat Peanut Butter which is what I did. So keep that in mind when you are buying the PB!
These came out very tasty, but I had trouble dipping them. They kept sliding off the toothpick.
This was great, my kids really loved it. I did not have a double boiler so I made one with a very large pot and a smaller pot it worked very well with no problems. Have a Merry Christmas!
I am a lover of all things Ohio, peanut butter and chocolate. Buckeyes get my vote X3. This recipe and I are best friends. Yummy!
These are yummy. There is a fine line between too much and too little powdered sugar in this one. With the full amount, my dough was a little crumby, so I added more pb. I got a little bored about halfway through dipping all of these, so I rolled the rest in chopped peanuts and sea salt. Both are delicious. Thanks!
This is the exact recipe that I use.....I always use better quality peanut butter. The off-brands are too oily. I also measure the confectioners' sugar - I use 3 1/2 cups (almost 1 lb.) Freeze the rolled balls for at least and hour and they will stay on the toothpick when dipping. Freeze again on parchment paper lined cookie sheet.
I really really enjoyed this recipe, however, I read the reviews, and saw that lots of people used 3 cups of confectioners sugar instead of 1 pound. So I used the 3 cups, it turned out perfect, they were a big hit. Then the next time I made them, I made them with the whole pound of confectioners sugar and they didn't turn out well at all.. They were very crumbly, and I had to add alot more peanut butter to them to make them so you are able to roll them into balls.. But, the taste was great, the whole family really enjoyed these. Thankyou for your recipe!
I make these every christmas at the request of my 6 year old daughter. It use to be a pain to get the balls dipped in the choc. until I stuck them in the freezer for several hours and sometimes overnight. I also use a 1 -2 quart crockpot to melt my choc. and wax/shortening,much easier. I do not like mine dry so I use just enough sugar to bind and then use a cookie scoop to shape them they are really creamy this way.
Delicious! I used Imperial Margarine instead of butter because that is what I had on hand. I used 3 1/2 cups of confectioners sugar and I just realized while writing this that I somehow missed the 1 teaspoon of vanilla extract but don't feel that it needed it because they were delicious without it. I softened the margarine a bit in the microwave before mixing it with the sugar and peanut butter and it all mixed together well. It was firm so I found it easier to mix it all together with my hands, kneeding it like dough. Immediately after mixing it, I rolled it into 1 inch balls and placed them on a cookie sheet lined with waxed paper then put them in the fridge for 1 hour. I used Nestle milk chocolate morsels instead of semisweet and I used my double boiler to melt the chocolate chips and shortening and stuck a toothpick in the balls and dipped them in the chocolate. It was a bit of a pain to get rid of the holes the toothpicks made but all in all this was a very easy recipe and the end results were excellent! I didn't have any problems with my balls crumbling or falling apart. My daughter said they taste like Reese's Peanut Butter Cups only way better!! Thank you for this wonderful recipe! :)
I made these as per the recipe except I decreased the sugar to 3 cups. They turned out perfect and everyone loved them.... including ME. Thanks for the recipe
DELICIOUS WITH EVERYTHING CAPS! :D Thanks for the awesome recipe!
Awesome recipe. I have made these the past three Christmases... THIS recipe. They come out PERFECT. I have no trouble dipping them because I put them into the freezer on a cookie sheet for an hour or so before I dip them. They're nice and hard, and dip very well. EVERYONE in my family will absolutely revolt if I do not make these at Christmas... now a Christmas MUST for us... a TRADITION!!!!!
I made these this past weekend. They turned out very well. I did deviate from the published recipe just a bit, incorporating changes that I have seen reccomeded by others. I used 3 cups of powdered sugar rather than a full pound, and I used 1/3 of a bar a parafin wax instead of shortening in the chocolate. The dough mixed up nicely, I actually rolled out the balls and then chilled them, that way they chilled faster than tying to chill the whole mound of dough at once. They came out well and dipped nicely in the chocolate, you do have to tilt is slightly when removing from the chocalate to keep it on the toothpick, but it's not a big deal at all.
Those of us who are 'old school' will add a bit of paraffin wax to the chocolate as you melt it in a double boiler to help it set better and not melt on your fingers the instant one touches a candy. It sounds bizarre but like I said...most original Ohio Buckeye candy makers do it this way. :)
This was the easiest & best tasting of all the Peanut Butter Ball recipies. I've tried at least 4 others.
I followed directions, but still came out sloppy at the end. THis recipe is not in my Rcipe Box:-(
These are so yummy! My only thing is that they are SO sweet... that I can only eat one! Otherwise, I'd make myself sick.
"They turned out great!! Made 4 dozen...delicious."
SOOO Yummy! I also dipped some pretzels in the melted chocolate!
Try making these with ricekrispy cereal in the mix there even better
I use Wilton Dark Chocolate Candy Melts melted in the microwave for the dipping chocolate. Doubled the recipe and made the balls about 3/4" - Doubled the recipe easily makes over 9 Dozen Buckeyes! Perfect for giving everyone a little package of them. Great easy recipe!
Ewww, these were way too sweet. I mixed in more peanut butter after trying the first batch to make it less sweet, but that changed its consistency. My husband thought they were fine, but only ate a couple. We threw most of them away.
Extremely yummy! However, I do have a few comments... I'm not sure why the butter has to be melted. I think it would be better to have the butter softened at room temperature - it would make it easier to cream with the sugar for a smoother result. And, then, I don't know what I did right/wrong/or different than anyone else, but I found the dough was just the right consistency after mixing it all together... without chilling in the refrigerator. And, forget using a toothpick! Save yourself the frustration - the rolled ball, after being dipped in chocolate, is too 'heavy' to stay on a toothpick. I ended up using my fingers along with tongs. After rolling the balls, I flattened the bottoms before dipping them in the chocolate, which made them easier to keep in place on wax paper. My first batch rolled all over when I picked up the tray to move to the refrigerator for chilling. All in all, a great recipe... a bit time consuming with the rolling and dipping, but well worth it! My hubby and 10-year old son both gave it a thumbs up!
Just finished making these in the form of small eggs for Easter. Quite sweet, but very tasty. Followed the recipe as written, except that I put the shaped balls of peanut butter filling in the freezer rather than the refrigerator for the chilling step. Didn't use toothpicks for the dipping step as I thought the size of treat I made would have just been too awkward and heavy for a mere toothpick. Dipped them individually and used a fork to scoop them out of the chocolate dip and transfer to wax paper. The filling was very easy to handle, didn't crumble at all. Will make again!
This recipe was amazing. It tasted just like the ones we get in VT, except it cost $4 for 2 dozen instead of $24. I adjusted the measurements since it was a small crowd. This was very time consuming and I found it difficult to get the chocolate to stick without loosing the peanut butter in the chocolate. Once i find a better tool for dipping, I probably will make it again.
loved it great and easy i did add a extra Tbsp of butter to make it easier to work with. and for the dipping sauce i used 2 Tbsp. milk and 2 Tbsp sugar to tame down sweetness its a great recipe thanks
I put the balls outside in my Chicago winter weather for about 20 minutes to firm them up before dipping. If they are too hard it is hard to get a toothpick in them. Also substituting 1/3 of a bar of parafin for the shortening gives the balls glossier finish and makes them easier to handle. Adding dried dates to the peanut butter mix makes them extra yummy!
i turn this recipe into peanut butter squares. its easy
I make 12 doz. of them every year and they still don't last long. Everyone loves them.
These are wonderful, i just made them last week and i'm getting ready to make them again, the only thing i changed is that i prefer milk chocolate chips over the semi sweet
Skip the vanilla, it isn't needed. Also if you freeze the buckeyes before dipping them into the chocolate, they don't fall apart as often during dipping.
I had no idea what shortening is (had to google it!), and can't find it in the stores in South Africa. Left it out and the Buckeye Balls still came out great - tastes just like Reese's Peanut Butter cups!! Can't wait for my mom to taste them!
Well I thought they were pretty good! I used the tip of 3 cups confectioners sugar. Only prob was the p.b. was really stiff and hard to mix. They tasted really good though, I was looking to recreate the taste of the ones you get from Cracker Barrel because they are so expensive and these definately did the trick. My boyfriend said they taste exactly the same.
I remember these as a child on the Easy Coast and couldn't wait to make them for the holidays. I followed others' suggestions, mixing in 3 cups of sugar 1 at a time (with my hands). I also used the micorwave to melt the chocolate and it was fine. I was very lucky and didn't have to refridgerate before forming the balls. EXCELLENT!
You can't go wrong with these. Peanut butter and chocolate...together! I used the microwave to melt my chips like others recommended; it worked great.
Most buckeye recipes require wax or parafin for the chocolate and this one does not. I think that the buckeyes turn out great and taste wonderful!
I was extremely frustrated with this recipe. I could not get the right consistency to make the balls, and keep them together. They would just crumble even before getting them into the chocalate, what a mess. I had to add an additional 1/2 cup of butter to get it right. I reviewed others comments and no one seemed to have this problem. I have no idea what I did wrong but hopefully the extra butter will fix the problem.
This is a great recipe. Every year I make this for our Christmas party and its a huge hit. Have never had a problem with them coming out anything but perfect. I also love how many they make.
I don't have a double boiler so I used a med pot and put a glass bowl on top and melted the chocolate in that. It worked perfect!
These worked out great for me! Everyone loved them. The only change that I made was adding 1/4 block of Gulfwax to the chocolate chips instead of the shortening. Wax thins the chocolate to the perfect consistency for dipping, sets up quicker and gives the coating a shiny appearance. This recipe is a keeper.
my bunch loves these...I doubled the recipe tonight & instead of getting 72, I got 101 (I used a small melon scoop)
peanut butter mix was too soft. i'll definitely add more powdered sugar or use less peanut butter next time! but overall, these were great!
Good recipe, but I think when making it for a large crowd one should separate the batches into two big bowls. A bit messy but overall very good.
I used the Wilton dark chocolate candy disks and they worked out perfectly. Pretty easy to make but the rolling/dipping is a little bit of a pain in the butt. I didn't have any of the candy crumbling problems that others spoke of so I was a happy camper!
This is a really tasty recipe but watch those penut butter balls when ya stick the toothpick in and dip um'....they like to fall off the toothpick into the chocolate, but very good when there done. ;-)
Good recipe.. I use less conf sugar and add Rice Krispies for a fun crunch. My son insists on these every year at Christmas. These freeze well too!
I've enjoyed these since I was about 12. They satisfy both my love of chocolate and peanut butter. Try adding some Rice Krispies to the peanut butter mixture. It adds a fun crunch!
VERY good,VERY creamy, VERY easy, thank you!!!!!!!!!!!
Great recipe. The whole office loved them! I will be making them again. Thanks.
I used to make these a long time ago, but I couldn't find my recipe. This recipe is perfect! I even make these as presents for people in my department and they absolutely love them!
Very fun and easy to make! I made a double batch and dipped half in dark chocolate and half in white chocolate.
Smooth, creamy, sweet & a little salty. Used Hershey's milk chocolate chips and set tray on snowy, ice cold front porch to harden. These are soooo yummy. Want them out of the house so we don't eat them before Christmas!
Delicious and Easy to make. They freeze well too.
These are the best buckeyes!! The peanut butter mixture is not overly sweet but it IS super creamy!!! (I use 3 cups of powered sugar) Everyone loves them!! I do always seem to use more milk chocolate chips and butter flavored shortening than called for (doesn't hurt my feelings) Thanks for the AWESOME recipe!!!
These are delicious! Instead of dipping I spooned the chocolate over top of pb balls. They turned out to be more 'acorn' than 'buckeye' but they were awesome.
GREAT RECIPE!
First time making this recipe and it was really good and easy to make! My husbands guy friends came over and ate them all! I was told that they were so good, too bad I did not get to taste them. Defiantly will make this again!
A little difficult to dip in the chocolate but now I have a nifty tool which eliminates the toothpick and is much simpler to use. We absolutely LOVE them!!
Dry and a bit too dense
this is an excellent recipe, hint for those like me who have trouble dipping with a tooth pick, freeze the balls until very firm, use a fondue fork to dip with, works like a charm
Very good, easy recipe. I already have friends asking for it! I, like others, used only 3 cups of powdered sugar. I would also recommend rolling the PB in balls first, THEN freeze for an hour and then dip. Can't stop eating these. Also, I used a third of a bar of parafin wax instead of the shortening...I think this makes the chocolate stick better and also gives it a pretty candy-like shell.
Had to add a little more peanut butter to get the right consistency (although I did use reduced fat). Also would have used MORE chocolate next time - mine was pretty thick so it went on heavy which turned out great but I didn't have enough.
Perfect recipe for exactly how Buckeyes are supposed to be. But I'll cut the recipe in half next time.
I love making these they are super yummy and are a great treat to bring around work during the holiday season. This recipe makes A LOT though so be careful if you don't want these in your fridge for a month cut it in half.
I love these things. This recipe is perfect. Just make sure the peanut butter mix is well-refridgerated before rolling and dipping them in the chocolate, because they'll fall right off the toothpick and start a mess. It is difficult to make them as pretty as they are when store-bought, but they're just as tasty!
I think I would prefer these with milk chocolate instead of semi-sweet chips, or a 50/50 mixture of the two. The inside was easy to make, but dipping in chocolate was a little difficult since I don't have a double-broiler. I couldn't get the coating thin enough on the balls, so the coating came out a little heavier than I would have liked. But that's just my problem, the recipe was excellent!
Very Very Very good!! Only thing better is more of em!!
This recipe was excellent! I wouldn't change a thing.
WOW!!!!!!!!!!!! This recipe is sensational. I thought they were a little sweet but great texture and very smooth!!!!
I made these last christmas and they were great! I love peanut butter and chocolate and they really hit the spot!
I read the recipe wrong and melted the butter with the peanut butter. When I mixed the powder sugar into the melted mixture I was left with what resembled a crumb top. I added one and a half more cups of peanut butter to the mixture. Everything came together and tasted great. I brought these buckeyes to work and had a lot of rave reviews. Thanks for a great recipe even though I had to tweak it.
good recipe, good taste, hard to make it look like picture, tried again and made into balls, put in freezer for 40 minutes and then rolled in chocolate
FANTASTIC!! Everyone loved them. I've made them many times with different recipes and this was by far the best.
Love this recipe...made these for a few people and now I have almost 8 request to make these...I myself am not a chocolate and peanut butter fan but let's just now I love the two together.
Great recipe. I made 2 batches. The first batch my butter was just melted down, the second batch I wasn't paying attention and the butter got really hot. This caused the peanut butter to stick more, not as smooth. I used 3.5 cups of sugar and 2 cups of peanut butter. I used Wilton milk candy melts which made a perfect chocolate shell
Always get raving comments and it is always a fight that I don't eat them all. I keep them in the freezer and bring out a few when someone stops over for a visit. Takes a long time to make them, but so worth it. I tried to make peanut butter bars which I thought would be easier to make, but the flavor was not even close. When I make buckeyes, I know that some will come out imperfect and I'll have to eat them:-) These are great for vegans too. Here are some of my notes: Put the peanut balls in the freezer while working and only take out four at a time to dip. Tilt the top of the double boiler to get it deep enough. Then carry with the toothpick over a spoon to catch the drips and place on top of silicone cupcake holders turned upside down. Scrape bottom of drippings before they get hard. I tried putting on silicone sheet and parchment paper but they dripped chocolate and when took I took them off it took off the bottom of the ball. Same with putting it on cookie rack. Next time I will try oiled plastic cutting board sheet in a cookie sheet. Then fold back the sheet to release them to see if that will keep all of the bottoms attached. As I said, these take time, but in a mini cupcake holder they look very elegant. Don't make them too big in order to get the right flavor combo.
Amazing and very easy!!!
Yum!! I made this the filling for a giant peanut butter cup. I lined an 8 in cake pan with foil, put down a layer of the melted chocolate (I used one bag of chips and almost 1 tbs of butter, since I did not have shortning in the house), then pressed the filling into a disk and placed it on top. I poured the rest of the chocolate over the top. What a cool recipe! Very easy to make. As for the powdered sugar, I used about 3 cups, but I did it by eye, without measuring. The filling is soft, but that's what I'm looking for.
I made these over Christmas. I ended up making many many batches ??, I don't like peanut butter but these were amazing! one thing I did was left them in the freezer for 8 to 10 hours. I had to make them around my work schedule. they turned out great. I also used the chocolate bark. fantastic, definitely make again
Super sweet!
I had to add a little more powder sugar but this was a very good recipe to start with really.depends on the butter and creamy peanut butter you start with it's all in the maker they should mix it till it's a caky dry mix you should be able to dig out a little bit and roll into a ball and it not stick to you I it dose mix a little bit more sugar also. I used my left over sugar from my butter cream icing. So I sifted the sugar and dumped out the balls. This may help. I am so ready to eat these.
I have made these cookies for years and they have always been a secsess.
it was my first time making these but they came out great. my kids were even able to help them. Super easy and fun to make. the only thing is dipping them in the chocolate took a while. will make again in the future.
I had to edit the recipe since it was so dry, had to add extra butter and peanutbutter by a half cup. If you up the butter and peanutbutter by a half cup then it comes out perfect like the Buckeyes I grew up with.
I can't make enough of these during the holiday! My sister starts asking for them the day after Thanksgiving.
This was an excellent recipe! I ended up using less sugar when I made it the second time and it was not as sugary and had more of a peanut butter flavor!
I make these 8-10 times a year. They are delicious! I only add enough powdered sugar to get the consistency and flavor I want, usually 2 1/2 to 3 1/2 cups...varies with brand of peanut butter. (The all natural peanut butter needed extra sugar.) I also used 2 Tbsp coconut oil as its healthier than shortening,
I thought the recipe needed less powdered sugar. I will and have made it more than once. P.S. Be prepared to use lots of powdered sugar!
My son has a peanut allergy so we use wow butter turns out great...
I have been making these for Christmas since I was a student at Ohio State many, many years ago. Right after Thanksgiving, my kids start bugging me: "Mom! When are we gonna make the BUCKEYES?!?!" They are quite the tradition in our household because they are just so sinfully delicious!
