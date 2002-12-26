Chocolate Balls

Following the other comments here about refrigerating the mixture before you dip the balls and using powdered sugar on your fingers to keep the balls from sticking to them was very helpful. I thought these tasted great and will definitely make them again. I discovered a few other things while I made this. -I had plenty of graham crackers so I didn't buy graham cracker crumbs. I used Honey Maid Graham Crackers and crushed them myself. 1 cup is 5 sheets (largest rectangles). Put them into a ziploc bag and break them against the counter with the sides of your fists. Then, I was requested to make a recipe that was peanut-free, so came up with the following solution instead of using peanut butter: -4 tbsp unsalted butter -half a bag of marshmallows (total of 4oz) -melt in microwave for 3 min on 60% power, mixing half way through -mix this into the graham cracker crumb and sugar mixture -use graham cracker and sugar mixture to pick up the tacky pieces and form them into balls. If you coat your fingers with the graham cracker crumbs and sugar, you can make little balls without everything getting too sticky And for both types of balls, whether I made peanut butter ones or marshmallow ones, I had a hard time keeping them on a fork or a toothpick when I dipped them. So I would put a few balls into the melted chocolate, spoon chocolate on top of them and then remove them with rubber tipped tongs.