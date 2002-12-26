Chocolate Balls

50 Ratings
  • 5 28
  • 4 14
  • 3 4
  • 2 3
  • 1 1

This is a peanut butter and graham cracker, chocolate covered treat. My mother made these to send to friends and relatives at Christmas time.

By Cynthia Escalante

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
additional:
15 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
36
Yield:
3 dozen
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

36
Original recipe yields 36 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a medium bowl, mix together the peanut butter and confectioners' sugar until smooth. Stir in graham cracker crumbs until well blended. Form the dough into 1 inch balls by rolling in your hands, or by using a cookie scoop.

    Advertisement

  • Melt the semisweet chocolate chips, semisweet chocolate squares, and the shortening in the top half of a double boiler. Use a fork to dip the balls into the melted chocolate, and place on wax paper to cool until set.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
121 calories; protein 2.5g; carbohydrates 12.9g; fat 7.8g; sodium 48.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022