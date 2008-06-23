Stroopwaffels I
A wonderful very-difficult-to-find Dutch recipe from a Dutch friend of mine. Delicious and addicting.
I tried these in Denmark and loved them so I was delighted to come upon this recipe. These were very good, easy to make. I did not cut the cookies in half to put the filling in- I used two and made it a sandwich cookie with the filling. They taste just like the ones I brought home (I saved a few to compare). I added cinnamon to the dough and only made 2/3 of the filling. I also substituted one cup of whole wheat flour to make the dough a little darker and heartier. Excellent!Read More
Delicious! They can be made in a waffle cone maker and cut with a round cookie cutter. I yielded 24 three-inch waffels and about 8 2-inch waffels, which helps bring the calorie count way down. These are a lot of fun to make, and I think they're going to make a nice Christmas gift.
Ok. These are wonderful but not as easy to make as some of the better cooks have described. Let me explain my mistakes so anyone else who wants to make these fabulous treats won't do what I did. First, I did not have the ingredients to make the filling, so made the cookies in the pizzelle one day. Splitting them apart is not difficult, but not all the cookies split evenly -- so they did not look very pretty. I put them in a airproof container with a papertowel between layers of cookies. The problem is they harden just a bit once cool. So, when I made the filling today and pressed the top cookie on top of the bottom, the top broke -- on almost all of them. The cookies were not pretty but they sure were tastey. I did follow what one user did and just put two full cookies together -- it was good but too thick and cakey for my taste and not authentic. My dad was born in Holland and I visit family often over there. If anyone has suggestions on how to split the pizzelle's evenly, it would be greatly appreciated! Regardless of how ugly my cookies turned out, the recipe is the real deal and the cookies tasted wonderful!
This recipe is a very good one. Just be careful not to overboil the filling. I share this recipe with my co-workers and they love it. It takes a little bit of time to make it but it is well worth it. My wife and Daughter really love it. And Yes, I do normally do most of the cooking at my house.
20 years ago I spent time in the Netherlands, and ever since then I have searched for a stroopwaffels recipe. I was thrilled to find this; and these cookies are just like the real thing in Holland!! Now my family loves them as much as I do.
I want to ask if anyone has ever tried making the cookie in just a fry pan? I do not have a Pizelle or a waffle cone maker either and NO money to buy one. I have been wanting MORE of these cookies for years. A chat friend brought me a package of them when he came to visit me. Well, when I took my first bite (not expecting much) I was so in love with them I did not stop eating till they were gone. Then I thought I would cry. Thank you so much for this recipe. My Dutch friends sent me a recipe, but to translate it into US measurements was not really clear (treacle) and such.
I took these to a meeting, they were just great ! I did add some ground walnuts and some coconut. Not a lot, but enough to boost the caramel flavor up a notch !
I haven't tried making these yet, but I just love Stroopwaffels from Holland! My Aunt went there and brought home two small boxes. I fell in love with them straight away! Never thought of finding a recipe, then lo! and behold, here's one!
this was exactly the recipe I needed. Really good!
Made these cookies today. Easy to make used my stand mixer. Used a Pizelle maker to bake cookies. When they were just out of the maker I split them with a filet knife. Be careful as they still will be quite hot to touch. Insert blade in cookie and give it a turn as your cutting them in half. Cooled down cookie on a wire rack while making filling and let that cool prior to adding to cookie. We are celebrating the Netherlands this Thursday. My daughter in law home schools 2 out of their 4 children and every week we go to another country and cook a complete meal for lunch. Tasted a broken one, wonderful!!
I made these tonight for my son's school project. He had to bring a dutch dish to school. I didn't have a Prizelle or a Waffle Cone Iron, I only have a regular waffle iron. I went on a search in town for the other types but had no luck so I figured I'd just give it a go regardless. They are delicious. I had to cut the waffle in half with a knife as they aren't as thin as they would be with the proper iron but the general idea of them is the same and I imagine the taste is the same as well. Anyone wondering if you HAVE to have the proper iron.. no.. but I'm sure they would be even better if done properly.
While I tried using my bacon press and it didn’t work, I made them like pancakes. I rolled them out like little pie crusts. They were very tasty. I used the Caramel to just poured over top.
So yummy! Made them for my neighbors and everyone raved.
So delicious! I used this recipe as is for the cookie part, and used Chef John's recipe for salted caramel sauce for the caramel filling. I added freshly grated cinnamon instead of salt to the caramel sauce. Great recipe, thank you!
Recently visited Amsterdam and had to figure out how to make these at home. This was the third recipe I tried and it’s spot on. Cutting with a large biscuit cutter is a must to achieve splitting. Good hot and after cooling down. I’ll definitely use this recipe again and again.
Taste exactly like what you would buy in the Netherlands! I used a normal waffle pan and divided it into segment, I ended up with triangular shaped stroopwafels and they were thicker than the traditional waffles, but tasted amazing!!
