Stroopwaffels I

Ok. These are wonderful but not as easy to make as some of the better cooks have described. Let me explain my mistakes so anyone else who wants to make these fabulous treats won't do what I did. First, I did not have the ingredients to make the filling, so made the cookies in the pizzelle one day. Splitting them apart is not difficult, but not all the cookies split evenly -- so they did not look very pretty. I put them in a airproof container with a papertowel between layers of cookies. The problem is they harden just a bit once cool. So, when I made the filling today and pressed the top cookie on top of the bottom, the top broke -- on almost all of them. The cookies were not pretty but they sure were tastey. I did follow what one user did and just put two full cookies together -- it was good but too thick and cakey for my taste and not authentic. My dad was born in Holland and I visit family often over there. If anyone has suggestions on how to split the pizzelle's evenly, it would be greatly appreciated! Regardless of how ugly my cookies turned out, the recipe is the real deal and the cookies tasted wonderful!