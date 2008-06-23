Stroopwaffels I

4.9
18 Ratings
  • 5 17
  • 4 1
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

A wonderful very-difficult-to-find Dutch recipe from a Dutch friend of mine. Delicious and addicting.

Recipe by Julie

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
12
Yield:
24 cookies
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Dissolve the yeast in the warm water.

    Advertisement

  • Cut 1cup of the butter into the flour. Mix in the sugar, eggs and yeast mixture. Mix well and set aside to rise for 30 to 60 minutes.

  • Roll dough into balls and bake in a pizelle iron.

  • To Make Filling: In a saucepan boil the brown sugar, 1 cup of the butter, cinnamon and dark corn syrup until it reaches the soft ball stage (234-240 degrees F 112 -115 degrees C).

  • Split waffles in half and spread cut sides with the warm filling. Then put the halves back together.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
602 calories; protein 5.9g; carbohydrates 75.3g; fat 32g; cholesterol 112.3mg; sodium 253.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022