Banana Pudding Sugar Cookies
Guaranteed to stay moist as long as you don't leave them out.
Guaranteed to stay moist as long as you don't leave them out.
I normally don't like artificial banana flavoring, but these were delicious!!! Instead of shortening I used 1/3 c butter and 1/3 c oil...and then I used only 2 c flour. I decreased the baking time to 7 mins and they turned out perfectly moist and incredibly yummy!!!Read More
I made these this morning exactly as the recipe specified. These were....different. Kind of like eating banana bread in cookie form. I think the Sugar Cookie Frosting I used made it a little better. Refrigerating this dough is not crucial for making these cookies. This dough was plenty firm enough and I think the refrigeration made them a little more difficult to work with. Make sure you keep an eye on them and not to burn them and you'll have to flatten them with your hand, they don't spread. I'd make these again, only using a different flavor of pudding mix. I bet chocolate would be good. I'd like to work with this recipe and see if I can't make it a little less dry. Not sticking it in the fridge would help and possibly adding half a mashed banana.Read More
Loved them with vanilla pudding and 2 mashed bananas.
With cookie icing it reminded me of cake with banana filling. Family enjoyed them and hubby even asked for them again.
A wonderful cookie! I doubled this recipe. Except I only used only 4 cups of flour (not 5) and rolled the balls in chopped walnuts. They were actually better the day after I made them. Moist and delicious with a hint of banana flavoring. I've already had 5 requests for the recipe.
Nice soft cookie with lots of banana flavor. I rolled them into a log and sliced to bake. I might try a little drizzle or frosting on them next time.
I used cheesecake flavored pudding because I didn't know what else to do with it. They turned out pretty good.
these were really great! my entire family (including two picky boys) loved them. in fact, as soon as my 12yo took a bite he said, "you need to make these more often!" definitely use a stand mixer when making these cookies, and 2 1/4 C. flour is enough. they tasted just like a lighter version of banana pudding. and they were so yummy warm just out of the oven! i can't wait to experiment with other flavors!
You know, this recipe wasn't bad. It definitely has a fake banana taste...but I think with a different flavored pudding it would be fantastic! The cookie itself is nummy...great texture. I would try white chocolate, french vanilla or coconut cream pudding. Also, I used 1/3 cup butter and 1/3 cup shortening and frosted per other reviewers with Sugar Cookie Icing. I will definitely be experimenting with other flavors...oohhh maybe a butterscotch pudding! mmm!
These were very good!! nice an cakey! yummy i did use french vanilla pudding just personal preference.these were easy to make i did only use 2cups of flour any more then that my dough would of been to crumbly! i will defiently use this recipe again!!!
works really great with toasted coconut pudding too!
We didn't care for these at all. We each ate one and fed the rest to the dogs. They loved them!
I made this with french vanilla pudding because I don't like fake bananna. Tasted o.k. could use more flavor... texture was very good.
Wonderful cookie all by itself and fun to change up by adding coconut or your favorite chocolate chips :)
These cookies were a real hit with the family. Simply delicious!
I had high hopes for these cookies. I love banana and the idea just sounded really neat. But... I ended up really disliking the cookies. My grandma was the only one that really liked them, and even then I wonder WHY she liked them. After adding about 1 1/2 or 1 3/4 cup of flour, I liked the consistency of the dough, but it said to add 2 cups of flour and then the extra 1/2 if needed. So I added up to 2 cups of flour, and then it seemed like my dough became too crumbly and the cookies too floury. I hated the fake banana taste of the banana pudding, though the cookies might have been better with another flavour, or if you like the fake banana taste. People said they tasted like sugar cookies, but if this is what sugar cookies taste like, maybe I just really don't like them. I would never make these again.
We already have a great banana sugar cookie recipe, but I was dying to try this recipe, so I used pistachio pudding and added a few finely chopped pistachio nuts. They were great. Thanks, Tina.
I was really excited to bake this cookie because I've been looking for a twist on the normally quite bland sugar cookie. I used vanilla pudding instead of banana for a more traditionally flavored cookie. I also used a bit less flour, as other people have stated. The cookies turned out fine, but I was expecting something more. Icing them with "Sugar Cookie Icing" really added flavor and appeal to the cookies, however. Good recipe, although I'm not sure I'd try them again. Thanks though!
Texture is perfect. I used chocolate pudding mix and added chocolate chips.
wonderful~ I followed recipe using 1/3c.butter and 1/3 c.shortening, (only because I didnt have enough shortening).Im gonna cut the salt to 1/4 teaspoon.. they rolled out nice and I had no problem cutting them with cookie cutters , baked up beautiful without any spreading like many sugar cookies tend to do.I frosted them too~DELISH. This is a keeper recipe! Even my daughter who tends to be very critical of frosted sugar cookies LUVS EM. Thanks for the great recipe :)
The dough was very crumbly so I added 1/4 cup of water and then rolled the dough into a log when i put it into the fridge. So then all i had to do was cut the cookies to bake. But these are very good cookies.
This recipie works great with any flavor of pudding. I've even used pistachio pudding when I was out of everything else. It only changes the color slightly-hardly even noticable.
The recipe worked out as indicated. (I used 2 1/4 cups of flour.) If you like banana pudding, you won't be disappointed.
Excellent cookies. Tasted great right out of the oven. I used 2 1/4 C flour also.
these were great. thinking of trying with another flavor pudding next time. i formed mine into a log and sliced to bake rather than rolling into balls and flattening the balls.
These turned out soft and perfectly cooked; I set the oven to 350° and baked for 10 minutes. I only used 2 cups of flour and did not need to refrigerate the dough. They are bland, with just a hint of fake banana flavor. I put vanilla frosting on them, and my daughter liked them. I used a 1 T cookie scoop and got exactly 24 cookies.
Delicious! I made these last night with VANILLA pudding. They were wonderful! 5 Stars for being able to follow the recipe exactly using 2 1/4 cups flour and for finally finding a sugar cookie that doesn't end up tasting like flour. Iced with "Sugar Cookie Icing" from allrecipe.com to dry hard and beautiful.
Loved these cookies. I made them just as the recipe called was written.
