Banana Pudding Sugar Cookies

I had high hopes for these cookies. I love banana and the idea just sounded really neat. But... I ended up really disliking the cookies. My grandma was the only one that really liked them, and even then I wonder WHY she liked them. After adding about 1 1/2 or 1 3/4 cup of flour, I liked the consistency of the dough, but it said to add 2 cups of flour and then the extra 1/2 if needed. So I added up to 2 cups of flour, and then it seemed like my dough became too crumbly and the cookies too floury. I hated the fake banana taste of the banana pudding, though the cookies might have been better with another flavour, or if you like the fake banana taste. People said they tasted like sugar cookies, but if this is what sugar cookies taste like, maybe I just really don't like them. I would never make these again.