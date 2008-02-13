Banana Pudding Sugar Cookies

Guaranteed to stay moist as long as you don't leave them out.

By Tina Grinnell

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
2 hrs 10 mins
total:
2 hrs 35 mins
Servings:
30
Yield:
2 1/2 dozen
Ingredients

30
Original recipe yields 30 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a medium bowl, cream together shortening and sugar until light and fluffy. Beat in eggs one at a time. Stir in vanilla extract, baking powder, salt, and instant banana pudding mix. Mix in 2 cups flour. Gradually mix in remaining 1/2 cup flour as needed to form a workable dough. Cover, and chill in the refrigerator at least 2 hours.

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Grease baking sheets. Shape dough into walnut sized balls, and place 2 inches apart on the prepared baking sheets. Flatten balls to a thickness of about 1/4 inch.

  • Bake 8 to 10 minutes in the preheated oven, or until lightly browned.

