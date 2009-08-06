Maple Pecan Crisps
This is a light, crisp cookie that tastes just like sugary maple syrup. The aroma that will waft through your house while these are baking is almost as good as the taste!
I agree that these are misnamed as 'crisps', mine came out about the same concistincy of snickerdoodles, chewy. But they, in my opinion, are scrumpylicious.Read More
These didn't turn out crispy for me for some reason. I followed the directions exactly but the cookies came out chewy and a bit floury. It did have good maple flavour, though.Read More
This recipe is brilliant, I use it as the basis for all the cookies I make just by changing what I add at the end, and they always come out perfectly crispy round the edge and a bit squidgy in the middle.
I made these cookies today exactly as described. But, it had very little flavor and was not sweet enough for a cookie. Next, I will increase the Maple extract to 1 tbsp, increase the white sugar to 2 cups, instead of 1 cup. If you want the cookies crisp, place your cookie sheet on the bottom rack with no foil underneath. I also think that using a hand mixer for this recipe is unnecessary. Perhaps that is where I went wrong? In any case, it's not a bad recipe, but it needs tweaking. There just very little flavor and it wasnt sweet for a dessert cookie.
It was good. My daughter liked them because she likes anything with maple. Thought I'd tried this out since I had all the ingredients on hand. These were like a cross between sugar cookies and pecan sandies.
