Maple Pecan Crisps

This is a light, crisp cookie that tastes just like sugary maple syrup. The aroma that will waft through your house while these are baking is almost as good as the taste!

By Carrie

Servings:
24
Yield:
4 dozen
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • Cream the butter with the brown sugar and 3/4 cup of the white sugar. Mix in the vanilla and maple extract and beat for 1 minute. Beat in the egg until just blended. Add the pecans, mixing at low speed until the pecans are evenly distributed throughout the batter. Add the flour and mix at medium speed until the flour is thoroughly incorporated.

  • Shape the dough into 1 1/2 inch to 2 inch balls. Roll the balls in the extra white sugar. Place the balls on ungreased cookie sheets leaving about 2 inches between balls. Flatten ball to about 1/4 inch thick with your hand or a cookie stamp. Bake cookies for 7 to 9 minutes or until the edges are slightly browned. Let cookies cool on baking sheet for 1 to 2 minutes before transferring them to a wire rack to finish cooling.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
193 calories; protein 1.9g; carbohydrates 25.4g; fat 9.6g; cholesterol 28.1mg; sodium 59.6mg. Full Nutrition
