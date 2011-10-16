Nut Filling for Kolacky Cookies

4.8
7 Ratings
  • 5 6
  • 4 1
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Delicious walnut filling for Kolacky Cookies.

Recipe by ewurd

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
24
Yield:
1 -1/2 cups
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Beat the egg whites and add the ground walnuts and white sugar. Mix well. Place about 1 teaspoon of filling on each square.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
79 calories; protein 1.7g; carbohydrates 5.5g; fat 6.2g; sodium 4.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 08/10/2022