Amariette Cookies
This is a cookie the Italian's make on festive occasions like weddings, or Christmas. For a festive touch, decorate the top of each cookie with a piece of candied cherry instead of the almond.
Was seeking Italian Cookie called "pizzacotti" and found this. It was a hit at the holiday cookie making party. Doubled the recipe for tons. Great shape, holds form, packs well and YUMMIE. Used almond meal and sweetened dried cranberries for the festive top. Great special occassion cookie and EASY!Read More
Did not care for this cookie. My husband and I both agreed that the flavor was not horrible, but there were way too many nuts, which made them too chewy. Not sweet at all, either. Glad I did a trial run before my cookie exchange!Read More
These are wonderful! I had some egg whites and some sliced almonds I wanted to use. I am so glad I found this recipe. I put my sliced almonds in the blender to grind them and it worked great; the only thing is that my cookie dough was so soft there was no way I could form balls. Dropping the dough by teaspoonfuls onto parchment covered cookie sheets worked very well; since I did not want to roll them in extra sugar anyway. BIG HINT: do not remove the cookies from the parchment paper until they are cool; if not they fall apart! Connie thank you for sharing!
Fantastic cookie! One of my absolute favourites. Decorate with a red candied cherry at Christmas and they look like Rudolph's nose :o)
Fabulous. I made a half batch and I didn't bother to beat the egg whites - just stirred everything together with a rubber spatula and scooped onto a parchment lined cookie sheet. It took about 20 minutes to bake to perfection. I also added some vanilla extract and didn't bother to do the almond on top but I might next time. Tastes like marzipan!
come out real good
I love Italian cookies and as I am not Italian I had asked my girlfriend for her mothers recipe. As I was still waiting I thought I might try these. All I can say is wow! These taste exactly like the ones my friends mom makes (and yes she is 100% Italian; doesn't speak English) I didn't have any almond extract so I decided to use a liqueur. A couple tablespoons of Amaretto did the trick. Firm on the outside, soft on the inside and loads of flavor. I will definitely be making these again.
Loved these cookies. They taste and chew like a traditional Italian cookie "pasta di mandorle" and not "amaretti". In fact, I can't figure out where the name of this recipe came from, but who cares, they are good anyway. I left half of the ground almonds less than fine and we enjoyed the chewy result. The directions of the recipe seem to leave out what to do with the cup of chopped almonds or is it me? Also, it yields about 50 cookies so keep your eye on quantity. Thanks for your recipe Connie.
First time making these. So delicious and quick to make. I cut the sugar down by one cup. Still sweet enough especially when still rolled in sugar before baking. Will definitely make again!!
I baked for 20 minutes and they came out great! Dough was too sticky to be rolled into balls so I chilled it for like 10 minutes and that did the trick1
Not sure what you’re supposed to do with the chopped almonds, so I just left them out. There is also no baking time included with this recipe. I baked the first batch for 25 minutes but that was a bit too long. For me, 20 minutes seemed perfect. These cookies are absolutely delicious, Not too sweet and very chewy.
Delicious and chewy. Followed directions exactly. Baked the cookies for about 15-20 minutes. Extra almonds are to decorate tops of cookies prior to baking.
I made these using pre-ground almond flour. I added flour until the batter was a scoopable consistency. I did not add any sugar to the outside and I was glad. They are plenty sweet! I appreciated the recommendation to leave the cookies on parchment paper until they are fully cool. These turned out great!
This was not good. Waste of time and money. No way this could be rolled into a ball. Just a mess. Had to keep adding ground nuts to thicken it up. No indication of how long to cook them, just had to experiment. Very disappointing.
This was delicious, but.......someone please tell me why my dough was more like a porridge or oatmeal. The cookies just spread out all over the pan. I'm giving this recipe a 5, I can't blame the recipe for something I did.
