Amariette Cookies

This is a cookie the Italian's make on festive occasions like weddings, or Christmas. For a festive touch, decorate the top of each cookie with a piece of candied cherry instead of the almond.

By Connie Alexander

Recipe Summary

Servings:
24
Yield:
4 dozen
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Beat egg whites and sugar until fluffy. Add the ground almond and almond extract, mixing well. Shape dough into walnut sized balls, roll in sugar and put a piece of almond or candied cherry on top.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees F) until firm. Bottom should be light brown.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
341 calories; protein 9.9g; carbohydrates 31.9g; fat 21.2g; sodium 16.6mg. Full Nutrition
