Molasses Crinkles

We make these every year for Christmas and are always a sure-to-please treat.

Recipe by Elisa

48
48
Yield:
3 -4 dozen
Ingredients

Directions

  • Cream the shortening and the brown sugar. Stir in the egg and molasses and mix well.

  • Combine the flour, baking soda, salt, cloves, cinnamon, and ginger. Add the flour mixture to the shortening mixture and mix well. Cover and chill dough for at least 2 to 3 hours.

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease cookie sheets.

  • Roll dough into balls the size of large walnuts. Roll balls in sugar and place 3 inches apart on the prepared baking sheets. Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 10 to 12 minutes. Let cool for one minute before transferring to a wire rack to continue cooling.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
79 calories; protein 0.7g; carbohydrates 11.7g; fat 3.4g; cholesterol 3.9mg; sodium 68.1mg. Full Nutrition
