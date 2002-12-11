Molasses Crinkles

I came looking for suggestions or tweaks for my current recipe that I got from a friend that seems to be temperamental in regards to how they rise. The recipe I followed is very similar with two exceptions it calls for 1/2 cup of oil instead of shortening and 2 cups instead of 2 1/4 of flour. I am going to try using extra flour. The smaller cookie is what I like them to end up as and the 2nd is what most of my batches end up like. I made the first batch (small cookies) earlier in the day and the change I made was an extra 1/4 tsp of baking soda and did not level the flour (2 cups). Later I replicated it and ended up with the larger cookie. Both cooked at 350 for 10 minutes on the same cookie sheet with the same type of parchment. I have made these about 7 times and tries 5&6 made small cookies but attempt 7 made the large ones. I will be trying again tomorrow with the extra 1/4 of flour instead of not leveling the flour.