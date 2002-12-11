Molasses Crinkles
We make these every year for Christmas and are always a sure-to-please treat.
This is a helpful hint to everyone that bakes cookies that get hard the second day. It sounds like it won't work but try it and you will be surprised. If you over bake or cookies just get hard put them in an air tight container with a slice of white bread over night. In the morning the cookies will be soft and the bread will be hard. You can throw the bread out then. This is a secret passed down from my great grandmother. A sure way to save your cookies!Read More
I'm not sure what I did wrong, but these did not work for me. I was looking for a think cookie that would spread out, like the photo, but they were lumpy and soft. The flavor was fine, but the texture of the cookie was disappointing.Read More
These are the cookies my grandmother has made for my entire life. They are now my husband's favorite. They are the best, chewiest, spiciest cookies ever. I have made them hundreds of times in my life. If they are puffy, you didn't use enough fat. Stir some more shortening or butter into the batter and try again. Also, NEVER roll the balls in sugar. Simply dip the tops in sugar before placing on the cookie sheet. This way the sugar on the bottom doesn't burn. Finally, after you have pulled them out of the oven,, hold the cookie sheet about 2 feet from the floor and drop it. The cookies will flatten as the extra air leaves them. They will be even more chewy!
I made this recipe for Christmas giveaway - along with several others. I have been asked for this recipe many times in the past few weeks. It was everyone's favorite out of all I made. I made one batch with butter, and one with shortening. The butter batch was by far the best, spreading out perfectly with just the right consistency. Outstanding!
The first time I made these, my husband took one bite and proclaimed them the best cookies I had ever made...and I've made lots of cookies. Definitely would recommend this recipe to anyone wanting a soft molasses cookie.
These were quite good, but with a few changes they were OUTSTANDING. Prepare recipe as stated, but make these slight alterations: 1 cup reg. Crisco shortening (no substitutions), 3/4 cup white sugar (not brown), 1 1/3 cups flour, 1/2 t. salt. No need to grease the cookie sheets with this recipe - save your PAM.
If you have never made this recipe, you will be thrilled with the results! I have been making this recipe every Christmas since my daughter was born (33 years) and now we are making them together for her two little sons. We have always called them Ginger Snaps although instead of crunchy, they are so nice and chewy. I always make at least 2 or 3 batches, as we usually eat one whole recipe while they are still warm. Using Crisco instead of butter is a must. Check oven often--as soon as they crinkle on top, I remove them, (usually 8-10 minutes) so they are chewy. I already made one batch on day before Thanksgiving and they were eaten in 10 minutes!
These were very tasty!! I rolled them in sugar again after they came out of the oven. Made them for Christmas, and I will be making them again!
These cookies were terrific! They are the one and only mlasses cookies I'll ever make. They were fast and easy to mix up and were soft and delicious.
LOVED these cookies, recipe was perfect just the way it was! ( although i did not have cloves on hand so i just put in 1/2 tsp pumpkin spice)
This is a very old recipe. I always drop a few drops of water on them after I roll them in sugar. The sugar crystallizes (sp?) and I bake them 8 minutes at 375.
Of 8 varieties of cookies I made this year for Christmas, this one went the fastest. Everyone REALLY loved them (myself included)! I'll make these again.
This is a great cookie for any time of year! A crisp, melt-in-your-mouth outside hides a soft, chewy center, and they're super flavorful with plenty of spice. I refridgerated my dough overnight as I did other baking after making this dough, and the dough was still easy enough to work with when scooped out with a spoon the next day. Not all of them came out looking perfect, but most of them did, and the slightly melty looking ones are delightfully crispy around the edges. This recipe only made 35 for me at "large-walnut" size. New fave for me, it'll be on my cookie platter every year! Thanks Elisa!
Yep, these are the best! I was actually looking for a molasses/ginger cookie recipe that I thought might taste like my mom's recipe, and this is the one I thought I'd try. Later I found a copy of my mom's version on a recipe card, and it is almost identical! I like both crunchy and chewy spice cookies, but I like chewy best, and these ARE chewy! I don't care how bad it is for you, it's the shortening that gives the chewiness! One tip: use an air bake sheet or stone for best results. I used air bake for one batch, and an older cookie sheet for the other, and the air bake ones were super chewy! I'll post a pic of them later. Because of course, they are gone!MMMMMMMMM!!!!!
I have been looking for a Molasses Crinkles recipe that is as good as the one my mother used to make years ago. This is it! The cookies are soft, chewy and spicy but not too sweet. Thank you
Wonderful cookie! I made a few minor changes. I put in about half of the ginger and doubled the cinnamon. Then I rolled the balls of dough in a mixture of brown sugar and a little bit of salt. I had to brush off the extra chunks of brown sugar because it clumps a bit. The end result was sooooooo good! The brown sugar melted just a little and provided an extra crunch to the outside of this chewy cookie.
YUM!! I typically HATE most molasses cookies, but these were amazing! I'll make these again! :)
Just finished making a double batch and 3 people ate 6 each before they could cool. I only made 2 small changes: because I absolutely love pieces of ginger in spice cookies, I added 1/2 cup diced crystalized ginger and used half molasses, half honey in the 1/4 cup measure. Excellent recipe.
Yummy. My dad, who really enjoys molasses on his biscuits, thought this was a winner.
These are excellent and easy to make. Just so delicious you will never buy a box of ginger snaps again. Good dunking too!
These cookies are delicious!
I think the words of my husband went something like this..."these are the best cookies ever, they are my favourtie and you and the best wife someone could ever hope for!" I have been looking for a nice chewy soft spice cookie recipe because I loathe cookies that are all crunch. This one fit the bill perfectly, and my new husband is utterly convinced that I am perfect. Great cookie.
this is a very tasty cookie- i just wish they didn't get so hard even in airtight container- but when they are hard they taste absolutely divine dipped in tea!!
Made for Christmas 2009. I made over a dozen cookie varieties, and this was in my top 5. DIP ONLY THE TOPS IN THE SUGAR TO AVOID BOTTOMS BURNING
Yummer nummer! These are beloved by my husband and I. I like to use Turbinado/raw sugar b/c they look so pretty.
I have been making these cookies for 20 years, especially in the fall. People always ask for the recipe.
use fresh grated ginger...
These are absolutely the best molasses cookies ever! All of my family, friends, and neighbors cannot wait until I make these during the holidays and they always ask for the recipe. Mine do not get hard for a few days so I'm not sure why others are on the second day. You can always put a slice of apple in the airtight container to help keep them moist. Anyway, thank you for this delicious recipe!! BTW - this is the same recipe that is on the Betty Crocker website so I think it's been around quite a while.
I made these several times during the holidays and didn't change a thing, although I did press about half to two thirds of the recipe into a parchment paper-lined Wilton gingerbread boy pan in a lame attempt to duplicate Gingy from Shrek :-) Needless to say, the kids gobbled him up!
These were fabulous cookies, and this recipe should be in everyone's recipe box. They are so chewy. I used butter instead of shortning. They spread out just fine, and have the perfect spice that a molasses cookie should have. Thank you so much for this great addition to my Christmas cookie trays!
crispy and chewy and yummy!
These are really delicious! They are easy to make (two 14-year old girls made these with no help!), pretty simple, and it makes a decent amount of cookies. Just remember to save time to refrigerate the dough. We sprinkled water on top of the sugar to make the cookies crinkle in the oven.
These are excellent cookies with great flavor. Will make these again and again. Great with Pumpkin Dip!
Delicious and gorgeous! We make big cookies at the shop, and this recipe was perfect for that. And The whole place smelled wonderful for hours after they baked. People were coming in from the other stores to see what we were making. Thanks, Elisa.
These were absolutley fantastic - they looked just like the picture and tasted great too. They stayed soft for as long as they lasted. I was told they were better than many store-bought bakery cookies out there! Thanks for the recipe!!
Very good and very easy to make, enjoyed the spice flavor.
These were really good. Only complaint is they are not very sweet. Next time I'll add in at least another 1/2 sugar if not even a full 3/4 cup more.
I just made these for Christmas and they are delicious! They are flavorful and chewy, and look great with their cracked tops and sparkling sugar. The only thing I did differently was using butter instead of shortening. Yum! I will definitely make these again!
Very good cookie; however, I didn't find it spicy enough. I think next time I will increase the spice.
I first made these last year with a bunch of other cookies to give to my neighbors at Christmas. We of course saved some for ourselves and ooooh boy were they good. I made them again last month for the teachers at my school and EVERYONE loved them! They are wonderful, wonderful cookies! Can't wait to make them again this Christmas!
These are almost the same as the old Betty Crocker recipe I've used for 30+ years except Betty's has you dab the tops of the unbaked cookie with 2-3 drops of water to make the sugar form a crackly glaze on top of the baked cookie. Also the oven temp is 375 for 10-12 minutes. My family begs me to make these all year long! I usually double the batch as they go fast! Note: you can use white sugar instead of the brown in the recipe if you are out of brown. It works fine.
These cookies are perfect in every way... love them!
Wonderful! Just like I remember! My absolute favortie recipe. Not too hard, not too soft. Just the right amount of spice and they flatten out nicely without being a pancake. I used 6 TBS shortening and 6 TBS canola oil to make it a little more healthy. I will probably try it with some part wheat flour in the future. Perfect! Thank you Elisa!
I'm not a big fan of molasses cookies, but these were awesome! They were nice, and chewy, and not hard as a rock like the batch I made last year! This will be the cookie of choice now. Thanks for sharing this keeper!
WONDERFUL! CHEWY and PERFECT. My husband and kids don't like gingersnap cookies, but these cookies, they devoured them! I ate a few also!
anyone happen to notice this is the same recipe as the Betty Crocker recipe?
These are pretty good for those of us who like a cookie with a really strong molasses flavor. They're fine, just not as FABULOUS as I expected, or as previous reviews seemed to suggest. The adults liked them more than the kids, but other types of cookies on the platter disappeared much faster than these. In fact, these were the only ones remaining at the end of the day.
EXCELLENT FLAVOR. Secret is to not overbake
These are the favorite Christmas cookie in our house. I had to make a second batch because the first batch was gone in 2 days. A few things I do differently: -Refrigerate the dough for a minimum of 2 hours before forming and baking cookies. -Just dip the tops in sugar, do not roll the entire ball in sugar (as others have suggested) -Sprinkle a few drops of water on top of each cookie before baking. (I use a spray bottle and give 2 good spritzes of water over each cookie.) It makes the tops crinkle better. -I bake them at 375 degrees for about 9 - 10 minutes, depending on the baking pan type.
I went to Wal Mart today and bought everything I like in a cookie - cinnamon, ginger, cloves, sugar, flour.. (I'm a student, I had nothing to start with) THEN I proceeded to look for a recipe. Remarkably, this one fit perfectly with the ingredients I bought. Super yummy, nice and chewy, and the sugar coating looks pretty like glitter.
I left out the ginger due to an allergy and added a bit more of the other spices to compensate. Wonderful! They freeze beautifully as well.
These cookies are great! I used margarine instead of shortening and the cookies came out a little on the thin side, (I'm not sure if this is the way they're supposed to be or not, it's my first time making molasses cookies!) but they held their shape well and were nice and chewy. Easy recipe, I'll make them again.
These are so yummy!! My husband and the rest of the family loved them. I will be making them again and again. I shared the recipe with an older gentleman that is a friend of ours and he says they remind him of his Mother's from back in the day. Thanks for sharing.
This is the same recipe my grandmother used years and years ago. I don't know if they are a regional type of cookie from PA or not but that is what I always thought. When my my mother made them she used margarine instead of shortening and they were every bit as good.
My family has loved this cookie for years!! I love it too. But the best thing about this cookie is the cold dough!! It tastes just as great!! And it should be in ice cream too !!
These cookies are amazing!! My family and I ( 3 generations) have decided that they will now become part of our "must have" each and every Christmas. One word of caution though - make WAY more than you think that you will need, they will fly off the cookie tray. Even the children love them.
came out great!
Very high on the YUM meter! The only thing I changed was reducing the amount of cloves and ginder by a pinch because I don't like my cookies too spicy. I also used butter because I never use shortening in my cookies. They worked just fine with butter. Soft cookies if you cook them by the time specified, over cook them and they are nice and crisp (using airbake pan). I like them soft, hubby likes them crispy.
These cookies were perfect with the molasses and touch of ginger flavor in the background. We like crinkle type cookies but do find they can dry out some. Followed the recommendation to "drop" the pan shortly after coming out of the oven. It was fun to watch them deflate and they stayed much moister. This is a definite add to our Christmas cookie list this year.
So disappointed! Mine turned out puffy and cakey. I also overcooked them waiting for them to flatten. I think the shortening is the problem. I’ll look for a recipe made with butter for next time.
These cookies are the BEST!! Delicious!
Just ok...soft but the flavor was ok. I think a butter based recipe will be better.
this is the perfect molasses cookie!!!
My family loved this recipe - we gave them as gifts one Xmas.
Next time I make it, I'll add more brown sugar. Maybe just a quarter cup.
These are so moist and flavorful!! I get tired of the chocolate cookies and these are perfect with a cup of tea.
I love this recipe, quick, easy and no fail. Most importantly they are very tasty and everyone who has tried them loves them.
Great tasting cookie. Not sure why some photos show flat cookies I've done these 3 times always rise somewhat. And as far as chilling dough 2-3 hrs? Did not find it necessary. My bake time 10 1/2 min.
Very good, but they are not the best for high altitudes.
Much easier than making gingerbread cookies, and as good or even better.
These are very good cookies. Rolling them in sugar is a nice touch.
These were good. Very much like ginger crinkles (this sight). Used Crisco and added some crystallized ginger. Shared with friends and they loved them. Flavor was good and will make again.
THE CONSISTENCY OF THIS COOKIE WAS FAIRLY GOOD..SLIGHTLY CRISPY ON THE OUTSIDE, CHEWY ON THE INSIDE, HOWEVER, THE TASTE WAS VERY BLAND. I RECOMMEND DOUBBLING THE SPICES, ADDING 1/2 C. MORE SUGAR AND A TBS MORE MOLASSES. CONSISTENCY STAYED SAME BUT FLAVOR IMPROVED MUCH.
This recipe is a Christmas tradition in my house. I absolutely love them. I bake them as is and have never had any issues. As with all cookie recipes, watch how long you bake them - 9 minutes in my oven is long enough.
Made these molasses crinkle cookies twice now and they are a favourite. I use parchment paper instead of a greased cookie sheet and in my oven I have to bake them at 350 for 14 minutes. I guess every stove is different. I just dip the top of the little ball in sugar, not the whole cookie. Still, I love this recipe. It's one for the cookie exchange for sure.
My oven may run hot but I burned the first pan, so I reduced the baking time to 8 minutes. One recipe made 32 cookies using 24 grams of dough each. I needed 3 dozen for a cookie exchange. I was out of Crisco so I made the second batch with unsalted butter. They came out just as delicious.I used to make these years ago and I will be making them again.
I the flavor is great but mine are flat and didn’t crinkle on top. Followed the recipe exactly.
Great cookie! Soft and chewy just like I like. I added a little allspice to give it an extra kick and they turned out great. I also pressed them down a little instead of leaving them in balls because they dont spread out that much. Thanks!
I came looking for suggestions or tweaks for my current recipe that I got from a friend that seems to be temperamental in regards to how they rise. The recipe I followed is very similar with two exceptions it calls for 1/2 cup of oil instead of shortening and 2 cups instead of 2 1/4 of flour. I am going to try using extra flour. The smaller cookie is what I like them to end up as and the 2nd is what most of my batches end up like. I made the first batch (small cookies) earlier in the day and the change I made was an extra 1/4 tsp of baking soda and did not level the flour (2 cups). Later I replicated it and ended up with the larger cookie. Both cooked at 350 for 10 minutes on the same cookie sheet with the same type of parchment. I have made these about 7 times and tries 5&6 made small cookies but attempt 7 made the large ones. I will be trying again tomorrow with the extra 1/4 of flour instead of not leveling the flour.
I add a bag of white chocolate chips and always get asked the recipe for these when I put them in my Christmas cookie tins.
They always seem to come out great for me, although I normally only get about 2 dozen (larger cookies). There have been times when I skipped the 2 hour refrigeration, and it didn't seem to matter much.
This is the same recipe (almost) that we've had in our family for generations. We double the amount of ginger given and one neat trick is that once you roll your cookie in the sugar, you sprinkle 2 to 3 drops of water on top - it make the cookie crackle on to top when baking. Love these cookies with hot tea in the winter!
My family loved them! One of my husband’s favorites. I used only 1/4th tsp of cloves and added 1/4th tsp of nutmeg.
These cookies were great. Soft and chewy, not too sweet- a little bit of baking soda flavor but I LOVED these!
wonderful recipe
all time favorite molasses cookie recipe. i have been making these for years and everyone loves them. highly recommended.
For our annual Christmas cookie baking day, the three of us bakers in the kitchen agreed, these cookies smelled the best with all the wonderful spices! I did make the butter substitution and the cookies are soft, very tasty and a classic choice.
Great cookies! They are a hit every time. My coworkers asks for them on a regular basis! I accidentally dumped too much clove in my first batch, but it gave them a deep, rich color and a zing to the flavor.
Hmmmm...not sure about this cookie. The flavor was good...it's a spicy, dark cookie which is what I wanted, BUT... these cookies didn't spread out at ALL. They came out of the oven as little round balls. NOT what I wanted. I tried flattening them before baking with the tines of a fork and they were great as long as the cookie was warm. Once they cooled, they were hard as rocks. I think I'll stick with my family molasses cookie recipe.
These are the BEST molasses cookies! Better than the original from Grandma's Molasses, the ones I won a ribbon at the NYS Fair!!
This recipe is fantastic, these cookies are scrumptious and easy to make!
These cookies are fantastic! I followed the recipe exactly, wouldn’t change a thing. These are going to become a Christmas staple in my house.
Wow, these are wonderful! I received lots of complements; they are my boyfriends favorites!
make again. smash down top with fork next time.
These are great! They were easy to make, I took the advice from the review and smushed the top with raw sugar. They turned out fabulous, straight to my recipe box, thanks!
These cookies were pretty good, although I'm still seaching for that true molasses cookie. They reminded more of a ginger cookie than molasses. It also made a pretty small batch of cookies, so next time I'll double the recipe. Overall, I would make these again.
These have great flavor and are super easy to make.
The only thing I changed is the cooking temperature, to 325. I started checking after 15 minutes and keep checking every 3. I didn't read the reviews until I had had them in for 15 minutes at 350. They DID spread but I will say what spread is pretty delicious caramel. Read the reviews, I do think chilling will help. Mine are still delish, but lower and slower will be perfection! FWIW, I ama pretty seasoned baker and should have known better.
These were really simple to make and they tasted great. I used coarse crystal sugar to roll them in, and it added a little bit of a crunch to the outside--very nice.
