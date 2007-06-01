Pepper Cookies II
This recipe has been in my family for years. The recipe used to contain black pepper, but we found it spicy enough without it.
This recipe was a hit with my Italian family. I added 1/2 cup raisons (boiled first), 1/2 cup of chopped walnuts, and 1/2 cup semisweet chocolate chips. When the cookies were cooled I dipped them in an icing of confectioners sugar and water. Very yummy!Read More
They taste just like my Grandmothers pepper cookies. I love them !
These cookies are good but I exspected more spice. Next time I will add more pepper.
