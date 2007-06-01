Pepper Cookies II

This recipe has been in my family for years. The recipe used to contain black pepper, but we found it spicy enough without it.

By Leah Lyons

Servings:
24
Yield:
4 dozen
Ingredients

24
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Combine the shortening, egg, water and vanilla. Stir in the sugar, flour, baking powder, cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves and salt. Mix to combine. Shape the dough into walnut sized balls. Bake on a ungreased cookie sheet at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 15 minutes. When cool frost with confectioners' sugar or dip into melted white morsels.

Per Serving:
136 calories; protein 2.2g; carbohydrates 21.5g; fat 4.9g; cholesterol 7.8mg; sodium 82.8mg. Full Nutrition
