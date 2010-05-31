Ranger Joe Cookies

9-16-2016 ~The mixing directions for this recipe are very unconventional – but these cookies were so “D” good I won’t hold that against it. First I tried half a cookie, for purposes of writing this review. And then I finished it. And then, throwing caution to the wind, I had another. Yeah, that good. First, they’re pretty; all perfectly round and craggy looking. That’s a plus right from the beginning, as their appearance draws you to them. They are soft and chewy, but with an appealing contrast in texture with the “crisp rice cereal” (aka Rice Krispies) and the oats. By the way, the submitter refers to both “crisp rice cereal” and “puffed rice cereal” in the recipe and of course these are two different things – I assumed her intent to be Rice Krispies. They are buttery, peanut buttery and not too sweet – a good old-fashioned cookie jar cookie. Try eating just one. (Note: I mixed these up using the conventional method – cream the butter and sugars, but not too long or your cookies will turn out flat, add the eggs and vanilla, mix in the flour mixture, to which I added 1/2 tsp. salt, and then the oats and Rice Krispies. Then, chill dough a good hour before dropping on cookie sheets)