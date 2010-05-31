Ranger Joe Cookies

35 Ratings
  • 5 20
  • 4 10
  • 3 4
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

Rich with peanut butter and the crunch of puffed rice cereal. Kids of all ages love them.

By Barb

Recipe Summary

Servings:
12
Yield:
2 dozen
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Mix the butter, sugar and egg until smooth and creamy.

  • Sift the flour, baking soda and baking powder. Add this to the butter mixture. Stir in the vanilla, oatmeal, puffed rice cereal, and peanut butter. Mix until combined.

  • Drop by heaping teaspoons onto ungreased baking sheets and bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 10 to 12 minutes or until lightly browned around the edges.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
277 calories; protein 5.4g; carbohydrates 34g; fat 14.1g; cholesterol 35.8mg; sodium 193.3mg. Full Nutrition
