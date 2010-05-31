Ranger Joe Cookies
Rich with peanut butter and the crunch of puffed rice cereal. Kids of all ages love them.
So, usually if I drastically change a recipe I'll wait to review it until I can talk about it as written (or close to), but this is so ridiculously good, it's just not happening this time! As I was pulling the ingredients for this one, the Nutella was right next to the PB, practically staring me down. Once you spot the Nutella, how is regular PB going to satisfy? It's not! So (Nutella in hand), I realize that a little cocoa powder will probably keep the Nutella from getting lost in the other ingredients. Awesome, I had Hershey's Special Dark! I just subbed about 2 Tbsp cocoa powder for that amount of flour and subbed equal parts Nutella for PB. Dang! Using golf-ball sized scoops (flattened slightly works best), I pulled mine at 11 minutes; they were super tender and still moist inside, but with a little chewiness. I love the crunch from the rice crispies, and the slight crackling on the outside. I'm plotting additions of coconut, pecans, maybe even hazelnuts to hang out with the Nutella! Sorry that I don't know how they compare to the as-is version, but Chocolatey Joe is my new best friend.Read More
It was a good recipe. A little crumbly though. I also used cocoa crisps.Read More
9-16-2016 ~The mixing directions for this recipe are very unconventional – but these cookies were so “D” good I won’t hold that against it. First I tried half a cookie, for purposes of writing this review. And then I finished it. And then, throwing caution to the wind, I had another. Yeah, that good. First, they’re pretty; all perfectly round and craggy looking. That’s a plus right from the beginning, as their appearance draws you to them. They are soft and chewy, but with an appealing contrast in texture with the “crisp rice cereal” (aka Rice Krispies) and the oats. By the way, the submitter refers to both “crisp rice cereal” and “puffed rice cereal” in the recipe and of course these are two different things – I assumed her intent to be Rice Krispies. They are buttery, peanut buttery and not too sweet – a good old-fashioned cookie jar cookie. Try eating just one. (Note: I mixed these up using the conventional method – cream the butter and sugars, but not too long or your cookies will turn out flat, add the eggs and vanilla, mix in the flour mixture, to which I added 1/2 tsp. salt, and then the oats and Rice Krispies. Then, chill dough a good hour before dropping on cookie sheets)
I made these just exactly as described, but used Cocoa Krispies as I am in Europe and cannot get regular rice cereal. The result was yummy. My four-year-old son, office mates, family members all devoured them. Lovely mix of flavors and the crispy texture is a sure hit.
these are great. my kids gobbled them up. i added butterscotch chips, chocolate chips and raisins. next time i'll add a bit more rice crispies.
I just put these into the oven and everything looks great! I tasted some of the dough from the bowl and I love it! Thanks for sharing:)
This was a great cookie. I made them 'as is' and they were really good. I added some chopped semi-sweet chocolate to half the batter for myself and it was great addition. This will definetly be a staple cookie for me.
These cookies are delicious. Everybody, especially my husband, loves 'em.
These are great cookies! I have made them two Christmases in a row and no one can get enough when they are around! Thanks!
Yummo! I 4X the recipe, added a 12 ounce bag of semi-sweet chocolate morsels, and exchanged half the all-purpose flour for fresh ground whole wheat flour. Oh, and I made them huge since I was taking them to my son and his college roommates. (1/4 c. dough in each - only fit 6 per cook half sheet.)
These were ok they didn't knock my socks off. Husband loved them but he loves peanut butter so he would.
Great cookies. Everyone has enjoyed them and they keep well.
I wasn't that impressed with the cookie. The texture is not what I had hoped for and the peanut butter taste overwhelms the rest of the ingredients. I will not be making again.
These are really great cookies! Not too peanut buttery, and they have a nice subtle crunch. The only thing I added was a cup of semi-sweet mini chocolate chips. Hello? Peanut butter, chocolate? They're fantastic!
My kids loved these!! I might throw in some chocolate chips next time, or use Cocoa Krispies next time to add a different flavor, but very good as is.
I've had this recipe in my file forever and finally decided to try it since I had rice crispies on hand. My husband has delcared it his all time favorite cookie. That's saying a lot he's a cookie fanatic. (He wanted cookies at our wedding instead of a cake.) I had fan making him guess the mystery ingredient. We both love things that are chewy and crunchy, so these fit the bill. They don't make very many cookies which is actually nice when their are just two of you. I always bake my cookies until just done which makes them chewy and delicious. Thanks for sharing.
Nice and crunchy and peanut buttery. The dough tastes better than the cookie i think! Kids will love them.
These cookies are fantastic! I love the mix of texture and the peanutbuttery flavor. We used chunky peanut butter which added even more crunch. I had to make 2 batches of this for Christmas b/c we ate the first batch and didn't have any left to give out to friends!
Really liked these cookies. I think next time I will add about a 1/2t. of salt as I think it would help bring out the flavor a bit better, (I always bake with unsalted butter). But my kids really liked them. I also think these would be awesome with some type of chips, IE: peanut butter, chocolate chip.
They were ok...I think they would have been better without the rice krispies.
Very tasty and delicate and crispy, though I could not taste the rice crispies. I rolled some in coconut and baked in the top of the oven and they got perfectly toasty. Chocolate chips are good for kids too, as they are just sweet enough.
I loved these cookies! The recipe makes plenty, and they are so good. I will be making them again!
Made these as written. My husband loved them because of the peanut butter and the crunch.
I started with reading the reviews then went on from there. To start with, I used 1/2 c. mashed avocado in place of the butter. I also used large flake oatmeal, Nutella (instesd of PB), added 2 tsp cocoa with the flour, added 1/2 c. chocolate chips, and added approx. 1/3 c. toasted coconut (just because I had some). The outcome? I'd substitute the avocado for the butter in a heartbeat! I think I'd use peanut butter instead of Nutella for the stronger flavor and leave out the cocoa. The chocolate chips and coconut (no need to toast it tho') are a nice surprise. I think adding some sesame seeds might taste pretty good - next time! And there definìtely will be a next time! Pssst, these really needed to be flattened before baking!
We loved these cookies, my husband couldn't stop eating them. The rice cripies added a nice crunch. I will make a double batch next time.
These are good but a bit crumbly. Next time I'll add 1/2 tsp. salt.
My guys all just love this cookie. Great as is, but could add own touches to it.
The kids love these, I always double the batch yet they still don't last.
I didn’t have the rice cereal so I added 1/2 cup each of coconut, chocolate chips, and dried cranberries. Delicious, will definitely make again! Next time with the cereal added.
These were just ok for me. Not bad, not great. I think a little too dry.
