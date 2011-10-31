Bourbon Balls I

3 Ratings
  • 5 0
  • 4 2
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Rich little confections with the slight bite of bourbon. Very easy to make and very tasty to eat.

By Sandye

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
36
Yield:
3 dozen
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

36
Original recipe yields 36 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix the butter and the confectioners' sugar until smooth. Stir in the chopped nuts, raisins, cocoa, coconut and bourbon. Refrigerate mixture until firm, about 1 hour.

    Advertisement

  • Shape mixture into small balls and roll in chocolate sprinkles to coat. Work fast, as they can melt in your hands. Chill on a wax paper lined tray. Keep balls refrigerated in a covered container.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
65 calories; protein 0.4g; carbohydrates 6.9g; fat 4.1g; cholesterol 6.8mg; sodium 19.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022