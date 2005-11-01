Lacy Oatmeal Cookies

These are pretty cool. I wanted to try something that would be impressive and these almost fit the bill. They are time-consuming, but not hard. First of all, for those of you who said they were too salty -yes, using unsalted butter will fix that...in fact, you should always bake with unsalted butter, preferably sweet cream. Second, I baked these on my Silpat and they were so easy to take off. If you don't have a Silpat and bake more than a few times a year (or even then) you NEED one. They aren't expensive, check Amazon, but they will save you from cookie mishaps and you don't have to grease anything! Also, for these to cook evenly, patting them down before they go into the oven is a good idea...just wet your hands and use your finger tips to flatten the dough. And lastly, if you're adding more flour, these aren't supposed to fluff up and be like you think of -say- chocolate chip cookies...they're supposed to be flat and crunchy and see-through. And I do highly recommend using two cookies to sandwich melted chocolate or whipped cream....yum!