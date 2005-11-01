Lacy Oatmeal Cookies
This dough spreads to make thin, lacy, oatmeal cookies that you peel off the cookie sheet. Great served with ice cream, or rolled into tubes while still warm and dipped in chocolate.
Wow! If you want to impress your friends and family, make these cookies. Here's what I did: I followed the recipe precisely. I used a 1 teaspoon measuring spoon and made sure I just put a teaspoon for each cookie. I actually wound up making 58 cookies from this recipe. Then I melted semi-sweet chocolate chips and spread the chocolate on the flat side of a cookie and put another cookie on top. They turned out very elegant - better than a Pepperidge Farm cookie. Of course, your using two of these cookies to make one big cookie, but it's worth it! I recommend that you use a Silpat baking sheet (I have two). Let the cookies cool well before you take them off the sheet. Cool on wax paper before putting the choclate on them. I am going to use this recipe for special occasions. Your family will think you've attending a french culinary school!Read More
Hold the phone!!! I tried this recipe 3 ways. The only way to get a decent cookie is to double the flour and cook on a non stick baking sheet (ungreased). Let them cool a few minutes and they will pop right off the sheet. Forget the foil-I had to throw that batch away!! They come out very nice when you double the flour.Read More
These are great! Followed recipe as written except I didn't cream the sugar and butter...I combined the dry ingredients and then I added the wet ingredients and mixed everything together. And I used regular rolled oats instead of quick-cooking. I patted down the balls a bit with my fingers before baking them to ensure even baking. I baked them on ungreased silicon mats and they popped right off when I peeled the mat off the pan. They are very sweet - sort of like a very crunchy sugar cookie. Very tasty when sandwiched with whipped cream between two cookies!
These cookies look and taste fantastic. I followed the recipe exactly and my only suggestion is to watch them very closely as they bake. I burned the first batch (typical for me), then I overcompensated and undercooked the second batch (again pretty typical) but for the third batch, i kept my face pressed against the oven window and alas, the perfect cookie! Okay, so maybe you don't need to press your face into hot glass but these cookies do seem to go from undercooked to overcooked in about 30 seconds and it may be just because my brain wa too warm but it seemed like each batch took a different amount of time. Just watch close is all i'm saying. Lol
Everyone who tried these cookies loved them. They were a hit. In my first batch, I followed the recipe exactly and then sprayed a non-stick baking tray with pam, but I had a really hard time getting the cookies off after they cooled. What I ended up doing was adding 1/4 cup more flour. I sprayed the baking sheet with pam, and instead of taking the cookies off when cool, I let them cool only a minute or two, and then took them off while they were still hot. They cooled instantly when off the pan, and came off in one piece. They looked perfect, and tasted even better!
These cookies are excellent! I followed the recipe exactly...the only thing I did different was cooked them on parchment paper. The first batch I did on foil & they turned out okay. The second batch I did right on the greased pan...couldn't even get the cookies off the pan. The third batch I did on parchment paper...& they turned out the best. Thanks for sharing!
These cookies are a family favorite. I generally use a half cup more of the oats called for and they turn out perfect every time. I use parchment paper to bake them on and they slide right off when cooled, much easier than using the foil. Delicate cookie but very much worth the effort!
This recipe has been in my family for 20+ years. It is time consuming to make but worth it! ps. It is suppose to be flat and runny. Only put 1 tsp. of batter on cookie pan. It will spread out. When baked, you peel the cookies off of tin foil(that is what I use) when they are cooled. Or you can peel them off when slightly warm and curl up and dip one end in chocolate. Enjoy!
We love these cookies. Followed the recipe except baked them on an ungreased sil-mat and they were perfect. I found that if you press them down slightly with your fingers before baking, they bake more evenly. Left half of them plain and played around with dipping the rest in chocolate and folding some of them around a wooden spoon handle. They were pretty and tasted so good. These were fun to make and we will enjoy them again. Thanks for sharing!
These cookies are excellent! I used the Reynolds non-stick foil as recommended by another person and that really does work quite well. These cookies didn't slide off the foil like other cookies do, but with just a little effort they came off in one piece. I didn't get quite as many cookies from one batch, about 35 cookies that are about 3 inches across. These really do spread quite a bit so I only placed 6 teaspoons of dough on a cookie sheet. Not only is this a really tasty cookie, they are very delicate and elegant looking. Next batch I'm going to try to form them into bowls by placing the still warm cookie over an upside down glass custard cup, that I will spray with pam ahead of time.
This recipe is taken directly from the Mrs. Field's Best Cookie Book Ever. Good cookies, but that's where the recipe comes from!
These are SOOOOOOO GOOOOOOD!!!!! I love these cookies!!!! Thank you so much for sharing!
WONDERFUL, I love CRUNCH and these cookies have tons of it! Whats even better, I made these wonderfully crispy cruchy cookies using 1/2 splenda in place of 1/2 the sugar and they came out just fine. Based on the type of cookie that they are and that they don't need to rise, it's possible they may come out just fine with totally substituting Splenda for sugar, I'll let ya know it it works. UPDATE: These have become a favorite cookie. I inadvertently discovered a fantastic variation. The error was that I doubled the butter in the recipe and cooked them twice as long - what I got was a caramelized lacy oatmeal cookies. I still substituted half the sugar with splenda. These could also be called "Candied Cookies". Such a versatile cookie, love all the reviews and serving ideas. Update: These cookies can actually be made with 1/3 cup sugar and 2/3 cup Splenda greatly reducing the sugar content, also, use egg substitute to decrease the fat content a bit.... they come out perfectly when made with these substitutes.
These are excellent cookies, very light and crunchy. Try using almond extract instead of vanilla. Very tastey!!
pretty good. i used 1/2 cup of sugar (half of the half was brown sugar, the other white). i added in about a 1/4 cup of coconut flakes....cause i love em. ha ! was very good. though...i found the first batch i made impossible to peel off the parchment paper because they were too big. the following were smaller and very easy to peel off... so... be sure they're small.
Great texture but too sweet. Way. Too. Sweet.
Very delicate, impressive and pretty looking! Tasty and sweet too - perfect with a cup a tea. Followed the recipe perfectly (yes, with the 1/4c of flour). I used a silicone baking sheet, wait until the cookies are cool, and the cookies came off no problem! The silicone baking sheets is easy to bend and pop the cookies off!
These are pretty cool. I wanted to try something that would be impressive and these almost fit the bill. They are time-consuming, but not hard. First of all, for those of you who said they were too salty -yes, using unsalted butter will fix that...in fact, you should always bake with unsalted butter, preferably sweet cream. Second, I baked these on my Silpat and they were so easy to take off. If you don't have a Silpat and bake more than a few times a year (or even then) you NEED one. They aren't expensive, check Amazon, but they will save you from cookie mishaps and you don't have to grease anything! Also, for these to cook evenly, patting them down before they go into the oven is a good idea...just wet your hands and use your finger tips to flatten the dough. And lastly, if you're adding more flour, these aren't supposed to fluff up and be like you think of -say- chocolate chip cookies...they're supposed to be flat and crunchy and see-through. And I do highly recommend using two cookies to sandwich melted chocolate or whipped cream....yum!
Perfectly chewy, crisp, with an almost toffee flavor. I loved these cookies! I followed the recipe, but cut it in half. After Hubby and I polished off nearly all 28 cookies, I wished I made the whole thing. I used parchment paper, and had no issues with removing the cookies from the sheet. Also shortened baking time to about 7 minutes. Thank you Pookie! Will be making this one again and again.
All my friends love these oatmeal lace cookies! Originally I had gotten the recipe from my Grandmother, she always said they were the best and, its true, I have yet to meet a person who hasn't liked them Try them out, they take forever, but they're easily and definitely worth the time and effort
This is a wonderful recipe. My husband and I eat gluten-free, but we can eat oats. With the little flour in this recipe, it works to use a gluten-free all-purpose flour, without hindering the integrity of the cookie. While I love the cookies, my husband is extra delighted with them.
Theses are DELICIOUS!!!!!!!! so easy and so good. They are going to make the perfect addition to my christmas baskets, ill just dip them in white chocolate and milk chocolate. i want to add i cooked mine on a silpat, i love that thing, i made another batch on parchment paper and its not the same at all. Thanks ETA: i am addicted to these, i have made them everyday they are so freaking good and i love them more cuz they are not that bad for you, only bad when you eat the whole batch lol
I had different expectations for these cookies. But I enjoyed them. They Are very light and crispy. On the other hand I didnt like that I could taste the sugar... thats why I gave it 4 stars. Update: made them again. To half of the batter I added finely ground walnuts. They became thicker, but tastes great too.
awesome! i made ice-cream sandwiches with them
I have a similar recipe, but the difference is that I use only 1/8 tsp. of baking powder and 1/4 tsp. of salt. I use parchment or a Silpat silicone mat, which is perfect for baking these, and I bake them at 350 for 8 to 10 minutes. You do not want them to burn, but they shoud be brown at the edges for extra crispness. Let them cool for just a minute or until they can be removed with a spatula. cool them on a rack because they will get soggy if you don't.
This recipe is DELICIOUS and fun to make, however, I agree that more flour should be added. Our first batch "melted" over the entire cookie sheet but was good broken into pieces when it cooled. We tried another batch with twice the amount of flour and it was more like cookies! YUMMY
These are my mom's absolute favorite cookie.Whenever I am home from college she asks me to make her a batch and I double it so I can make these thin cookies into sandwiches with a basic vanilla frosting in the middle. I think it is really important for you to work with softened butter for this recipe (NOT MELTED) to maintain the proper consistency of the batter. The absolute best thing to cook these cookies on, is parchment paper. They are so delicate, but slide off very easily when baked on parchment. And one more thing...because this recipe yields a good bit of cookies and you find it hard to finish a whole batch, the cookies hold up really well in the freezer and last for a long time. If you like baking, these take a long time and effort to handle the cookies gently, but they're fun to make.
Followed this recipe to the T except for using parchment paper instead of foil! Hats off to the best oat cookie I've ever eaten! N what's better is alot of people don't seem to realize they're oat cookies unless I tell them! Like a reviewer suggested, I used a 1 teaspoon measuring spoon to drop them on the paper. They baked for about 13 minutes. Next time the only thing I'd like to change is to cut down the sugar to perhaps 3/4 cup coz these are quite sweet. Which is alright except I didn't get to dip them in melted chocolate lest them become too sweet for some! Also as another reviewer suggested, I waited for a minute after pulling the cookies out of the oven and then peeled them off and let them cool on their own. THANKS Pookie for the lovely cookies!! :)
Really good, and quick to mix up. I used Reynolds quick release w/o spray, and it worked beautifully. I used a leveled tsp for each cookie, and they came out just about the right size. I also used two different types of cookie sheets, and that made a HUGE difference in the time it took to cook, so if you're having problems, try another kind of sheet. For one type I only had to cook them about 6-7 minutes. Every couple of batches, I'd stop and let the oven heat up again for 5 minutes or so. Delicious!
Excellent tasting treat. As a variation I half dip these in white or dark chocolate. I didn't have cooking spray so I just used canola oil on the foil. Use a generous amount and it works best.
I haven't had these in a few year. I still love them! First time my boyfriend had them and he practically ate them all. Great recipe!
I followed the recipe exactly and got yellowy, sticky, ugly cookies that I could barely pull from the sheet when fully cooled. They also tasted too salty.
My family and I thought these were just OK. I made them exactly as the recipe states, even using the foil sprayed with PAM. I had no problems peeling the cookies off of the foil once completely cooled. I made some plain and some I dipped the edges in melted chocolate. They were just kind of plain tasting. I have a recipe for thin, crispy oatmeal cookies that we prefer to this one...I'll try to post it! Thanks just the same for posting, though!
Big hit in my house. I did reduce the sugar to 1/2 cup and added 1/4 cup of sweetened coconut. I also did not bother with the creaming of butter and sugar. I just melted the butter in the microwave and added it to the other ingredients. I used a 1 tsp measuring spoon which produced abt 40 2inch cookies. Next time I'll reduce the sugar even more and dip them in some dark chocolate.
I take these cookies to potlucks and serve them to company, and they're always a hugh hit. Instead of foil, I just line the cookie sheets with parchment paper--no cooking spray needed. They are then easy to remove with a spatula. You can use one piece of paper for all the batches. The cookies freeze well. Thanks for this great recipe.
I must have made a big mistake by adding a splash a milk. I have learned to folllow the recipe. woow!!
These lace cookies are so much simpler than the ones made with nuts, lower in fat and a huge hit. They are especially elegant when made into sandwich cookies filled with melted chocolate and the "laciness" of the texture is highlighted.
This was a PERFECT cookie - I followed the recipe to a "T" - no changes. As for baking directions, I did use parchment paper and it was flawless. The measuring teaspoon size scoops are essential - it doesn't seem like much at all, but the batter spreads beautifully, and if you use an actual measuring teaspoon the cookies come out uniform. Make sure and leave plenty of space between cookies -2 - 3" or so. And, yes, check the first batch after 8 minutes or so in the oven - edges should be golden, and the middle firms up as they cool. Mine were great between 8-10 minutes. These are delicious, fast, easy and beautiful. I got rave reviews, some even said it was their new favorite cookie. A friend's mom made these for me 30 years ago and I've always remembered them. I finally searched for the recipe. I'm so glad I found this one!
Baked them today to exact recipe except used a half cup of flower.Reminded me a lot of Pepridge Farm cookies.Very light and airy and crispy.Wonderful with coffee or tea.Parchment paper works the best I think and you really have to watch the time,A really good cookie.Really surprised by how many cookies I got.
These were excellent cookies!!! I followed the recipe exactly and got perfect results. A definite keeper to add to the my family recipes. Thanks for sharing it.
Fabulous cookies! I've been looking for a recipe just like this. It's very similar to the oat crisp cookies you can buy at IKEA. Made according to directions. Measured each scoop of batter to 1 tsp. exactly. Baked on aluminum cookie sheet lined with parchment paper. As soon as I took them out of the oven I slid the parchment paper onto the counter, let cool for 5 minutes and the cookies popped right off. They were crispy and perfect!
I remember my Mom making these when I was little. I made them exactly as the recipe stated and they came out perfectly. They are "to die for" good and I don't have any other comments because they are perfect as is! Oh and if you bake them on parchment (as I do everything I bake) the cookies just slide right off.
TOO MUCH SALT. Made these twice now....very good. But way too salty. I cut the salt in half and it was perfect. Maybe if you use salt free butter it would be okay...
I made these by doubling the amount of flour as others had suggested and maybe I should have just followed the recipe exactly because I wasn't very impressed. The vanilla flavor seemed way too strong plus my recipe made a little over a dozen--I have no idea how you could make 4 dozen cookies out of 1 cup of oats--and I considered the cookies I made small! The taste was "ok" but not all that great. I may try the recipe again, but without the extra flour to see if that makes a difference.
These were very good and fun to make. I added an extra half cup flour to help them keep their shape a little more while baking. I melted chocolate and spread it between two cookies- very good!
These just started coming out of the oven and they are sooo good! As one reviewer mentioned, you must wait until they cool to peel off of the foil!!! Otherwise it is a crumbly mess. (but still tasty) Will make again, I bet they're delicious with melted chocolate but I don't have any chocolate chips at the moment.
These are the best cookies I have ever had!
Fast, easy and great tasting, my whole family loves them!!!
These cookie are gorgeous! Very sweet, almost like a candy cookie, but oh so delicious. If you're looking for a traditional oatmeal cookie, this is not it. Think of these as a rich, high class cousin. A few tips: (1) Use a silicone baking mat. If you don't own one, get one. If you can, get two. They're worth every penny. I tried using parchment and they stuck to the stuff. (2) If you use a very thin (preferably metal) spatula, you'll be able to transfer these cookies to a cooling rack only a couple of minutes after they come out of the oven without damaging their perfect edges. (3) Use quick oats. The resulting cookie will be oh so lacy and beautiful. (People will ask what kind of cookie they are because they don't look anything like oatmeal cookies.)
OMG! I made a triple batch of this recipe two days ago and have only a few left! Almost impossible to stop eating these. My grown son's have been back to our house twice to get another tray! Like another reviewer, I added 1/2 c more oats and 1/8 c more flour. I only put 1 tsp. of the dough on the parchment lined cookie sheets and pressed them down a little. I baked them for around 8-9 min, depending on if I had one large cookie sheet or two smaller cookie sheets in the oven. I immediately removed them from the paper and let them cool on wax papered lined platters. It would be very easy to mold them into shapes as mentioned by other reviewers. I have already been asked for this recipe by several friends who I had given them to as gifts and who are already asking for more! Thanks so much for this recipe and I will be making these frequently. I always keep cookie dough made up in the freezer so that I can have them ready in a minutes notice. I hope this will freeze well!
I am addicted to these cookies! They are the best ever!
This cookie is AMAZING! My mother has childhood memories of this cookie and I made it a mission to find a match. And I did! I baked it for 15 minutes and then put them immediately in the freezer for about 5 minutes. It made them perfectly easy to peel off the foil.
Wonderful cookies! Try melting milk chocolate and spreading a thin layer between two of the cookies. Awesome
I have made this recipe many times, and these cookies are not the easiest to make, but definately the tastiest!! Everyone who tries them loves them. I recently took them to a bridal shower, and everyone (my mother-in-law included) thought I had made them wrong. But the second they tried them, everyone wanted to recipe. These are the cookies I make when I want to impress people, and it always works!!
So I'm in the middle of my second batch and still smiling. The recipe is right on. Parchment paper is the way to go. Non stick reynolds wrap was a diaster. I tried to take them off right away / let them cool / and in the refridgerator and nothing worked on the foil. Still using the same two pieces of paper and its smooth sailing. Flat tsp of dough makes a 2- 2 1/2 inch cookie. I changed the temp to 350 and 9 minutes. Thanks for the recipe.
These tasted good but i would probably not make again. It was hard getting the timing right. I didn't dare leave the oven after the first 3 batches didn't come out quite right.
These cookies were delicious! The one problem was getting them off the cookie sheet, i used aluminum foil ungreased, maybe that was the problem. Next time i will try it without foil. They also spread out a lot, so use little teaspoons of dough far apart from each other. some of mine that were closer together stuck and melted into one big cookie! this was really hard to rip off the cookie sheet! Overall, these were very nice cookies will make again next time will try dipping in CHOCOLATE :D
A friend's mother used to make these cookies for us when I was a little girl. I have been looking for this recipe for years. Thank you, they are just as good as I've always remembered.
These are excellent!I followed the recipe exactly and they came out great. My mom used to make ones like this but they also had coconut. I did not grease or use foil or parchment-I have a non-stick silicone bakers sheet that I put on my cookie sheet. The cookies come off very easily. I found these simple and quick to make.
These were the BEST cookies EVER!!! I will never want to make another kind of cookie ever again!! The only way I diverted from the recipe was to follow advise to use greased wax paper instead of directly dropping cookies on the baking sheets. Amazing recipe....they might last until the kids get home from school, but then again...they might not!!
waste of time and food will never try it again
Flavor was excellent, but cookies were difficult to get off of the foil, even with nonstick spray.
These turned out as thin as crepes and tasted more like sugar cookies than oatmeal.
I make these every year for holiday gifting. I'm in Calgary (3000 ft above sea level) so I modify slightly. I add 2 add'l tbsp. of flour, bake @ 350 for 9 minutes, turning the pan halfway through. (I like them a little brown on the edges)I also add 1/2 tsp of cinnamon, just a personal preference. I use a small scoop to ensure they're exactly the same size then I put melted semi-sweet chocolate chips between 2 cookies. These cookies are amazing.
I made the mistake of putting the dough on the pan 2 1/2 centimetres apart instead of inches. After everyone quit laughing at my giant cookie, I quickly cut it into smaller squares while it was still warm. No one laughed then because they were all busy devouring them!
I really, really liked this cookie - much to my surprise. I left the 1/4 cup flour (as stated in the recip) and it worked great! They do spread out really thin. Took mine 12 minutes to bake, then you absolutely have to let them cool or they won't peel off the foil at all - just stick and crumble. I haven't figured out yet the perfect time to roll them up and dip in chocolate, but that's okay because I think I like them best plain - a sort of delicious, crunchy-chewy cookie with an almost toffeelike flavor. As a matter of fact, I think I may try adding just a few toffeebar crumbles next time I make these. YUM!
Excellent cookies!
I followed this recipe almost exactly, I only used parchment paper instead of tinfoil and they turned out perfectly!
They are amazing I wanted thin and they were thinnnn!!!!! They are sooooooo addicting!!!!!!! they are perfect for my kid's school bake sale!!!!!! :)
this is one of my favorite cookies, i switch the vanilla extract for orange or almond for a change of pace. Huge find this year is the Reynolds Quick Release Foil. The cookies slid right off! I couldn't believe it as I have had to scrape cookies off the foil in the past. Will do these again and again.
I made this and they came out all runny. I just threw them away.
Excellent and perfectly easy recipe. I love how thin the cookies are and the texture and taste wonderful!!
I just made these cookies for Christmas and they are show-stoppers. I followed the recipe with on exception - I added in cinnamon chips for a little twist. They are FANTASTIC! In my oven they only needed about 8 minutes, so keep a close eye on them. Thanks for a great cookie recipe that from now on will be a holiday tradition in my family!
These are great. I made these exactly as directed they came out perfect, just drizzel on some melted chocalate and you good to go.
Really yummy! We all loved it & I will most definitely be making it again... I struggled to get the cookies rolled so we turned some of the crumbles into the most fabulous ice cream toppers! So tasty!! The rest are beautiful lace like buttery goodness, melt in your mouth cookies!!
This is a great recipe! It is crunchy and sweet. It sticks a little to the pan, so you need to grease the cookie sheet a bit.
These cookies were great, my whole family LOVED them!!!
this recipe is great! I tried expirimenting with it, I want to keep the same ingredients and have the exact same delicious taste as the original recipe but can anyone help me change the recipe a little to make a fluffier doughier cookie that rises and is loaded with oats. one thing I'd like to add is maybe cinnamon n raisins....please help me!
They are thin, so I thought they wouldn't be that great. But they are AMAZING!
These cookies have potential (taste wise) but it was impossible for me to remove them from the pan without crumbling and breaking each one. Maybe i'm just using the wrong pan(?).
Too gritty!
These are very good and they were easy to make. My husband really enjoyed them.
This recipe does not call for enough flour! Maybe a miss print!
Love these cookies! They bring back so many wonderful memories of coming home from school to a warm hug from mum and a chat over cookies and milk. Thank you !
This is a nice crisp cookie. NOTE: this is NOT a normal oatmeal cookie. It is SUPPOSED to be paper thin with crisp edges and a slightly chewy center. If you want a normal, chewy oatmeal cookie this is not your recipe. I followed the recipe as is, except used almond extract instead of vanilla (just b/c I love almond flavoring). My cookies took around 15 minutes to bake. The cookies are super sweet, almost too sweet. They taste like angel food cake batter tastes, if that makes any sense, lol! They are really yummy and would pair wonderfully with coffee. They are easy, delicious, and I will definitely make these again.
Wonderful! If you cook them a little shorter time these are a fabulous soft gooie thin treat.
Amazing! Use parchment paper! And watch carefully, cook times vary!
Good light crisp cookie but skip the chocolate-- They just break when you try to dip them (They are very fragile)
well, i didnt much care for them, so i meade them again and tried to add 1 cup krispy rice cearl, then my husband loved them and my daughter, but i still didn't like them, if you aren't in mood for crisp cookies then make something else.
addictive! just make sure the butter is extra softened to get the lacy effect
2nd review. discovered peeling foil from cookie rather than cookie from foil works! I need to use less spray tho kinda slimy.
This is a good, quick and easy recipe. Except I felt it needed more flour. I also used parchment paper rather than foil with the other batches. I found the cookies were extremely hard to take off the foil even though they were sprayed with pam.
EXCELLENT! Very easy to make, and they turned out perfectly. Crispy, and a good-looking cookie as well.
I added a tablespoon of cinnamon.... tasted exactly like cinnamon toast crunch
Too buttery and sweet for my taste but was still clearly a decent cookie. The teaspoon drops I used I guess were a bit too large because my cookies ended up being too thick. I made the amounts as indicated (didn't halve or double the recipe) and fit all of the dough onto two large baking sheets - now I'm thinking I should've used four baking sheets instead to get the right cookie thickness. The cookies really do spread a lot. I probably won't make them again but we enjoyed them enough while they lasted.
Not sure what some people are doing wrong, but these are awesome! people always ask me how I made them and for the recipe. Its a little too sweet for my taste though. Not sure if the results would as good if I decreased the sugar...
These cookies are lots of fun! I took one of the other suggestions and put two together w/ chocolate in the middle...it's a bit sweet (even w/o the chocolate)...I would recommend using 1/4 less sugar, particularly if you're using chocolate. I couldn't roll them very well...they would break apart, but the sandwiches look just lovely. These would be great with coffee or tea.
Wonderful flavor ! I rolled theses quickly after baking & when cooled, I dipped one end in milk chocolate. Got rave reviews. Thanks for sharing this recipe !
