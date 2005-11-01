Lacy Oatmeal Cookies

This dough spreads to make thin, lacy, oatmeal cookies that you peel off the cookie sheet. Great served with ice cream, or rolled into tubes while still warm and dipped in chocolate.

Recipe by Pookie

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
48
Yield:
4 dozen
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C). Cover baking sheets with foil, then coat the foil with a non-stick cooking spray.

  • In a medium bowl, combine oats, flour, salt, and baking powder. In a large bowl, cream sugar and butter until fluffy. Beat in egg and vanilla. Mix in the flour and oat mixture until just combined. Drop dough by teaspoonfuls onto the prepared baking sheets, 2 1/2 inches apart.

  • Bake at 325 degrees F (165 degrees C) for 10 to 12 minutes, or until edges turn golden. Cool, then peel cookies off with your fingers. Be sure to re-spray baking sheets with non-stick cooking spray between batches.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
44 calories; protein 0.4g; carbohydrates 5.9g; fat 2.1g; cholesterol 9mg; sodium 54.7mg. Full Nutrition
