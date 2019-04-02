Easy BBQ Flank Steak with Chipotle Mayo

1 of 72

Rating: 5 stars We LOVE this recipe and I will be making this for years to come! We have made it 3 times, and each time we follow the directions exactly. While the steak is grilling I like to caramelize some onions, then we make steak sandwiches with smoked provolone, caramelized onions & chipotle mayo. Put them under the broiler to melt the cheese and dig in! Thanks for this recipe! Helpful (25)

Rating: 5 stars This was awesome! i let it marinade for 48 hours and then threw it on a hot grill. The steak had wonderful flavor. As far as the mayo I think most people would have better luck if they made it to their own preference. I just took a few spoonfuls of mayo (enough for me my bf and daughter) and then added about 2 chipotles and some sauce and tasted and then added until I had the flavor I liked. My bf LOVED the mayo. If you just take enough mayo to serve the number of people eating and then add a little of the peppers and sauce at a time you will be a lot happier. Too much chipotle can be really hot. I cannot wait to make this again. Helpful (23)

Rating: 5 stars I think that this recipe was AMAZING! I have made this twice and it is fantastic. I do make the sauce a little differently though. I use Sour Cream instead of Mayo. I also add in Salt, Pepper, Garlic Powder, Fresh Oregano and Fresh Cilantro. Absolutely fantastic! Thank you for the wonderful recipe!!!! Helpful (8)

Rating: 5 stars This recipe was a HUGE hit!! My wife is not much for leftovers but she ate this until she was licking out the Tupperware. I've since been conscripted to make this for her Bunko night and another time we had the neighbors over for dinner (mind you this is within 2 weeks). I've found that you can substitued a London Broil if you can't find flank steak and also that there is enough marinade that two pieces of meat can be prepared at one time. As one reviewer noted a cup and a half of mayo is quite a bit of mayo but my family liked it enough that they found other uses for it and it didn't go to waste. Do remember not to overcook the meat because these cuts will tend to get tough quickly so if you like well done this may not be the recipe for your and also cut the meat on a bias and across the grain and you'll have an excellent meal... I've had nothing but rave reviews to date and this recipe is getting a workout. Helpful (5)

Rating: 5 stars This was excellent!! I didn't have any honey so I used about 1/4 cup of brown sugar and I marinated the steak for 36 hours. The dipping sauce was very good and so easy. I will definitely be using this recipe again! Helpful (5)

Rating: 5 stars This was amazing. I used expensive flank steak (it was for a dinner party) and we used butter knives to cut the steak. I said it was the best steak that I have ever had. My fiance loved the chiptole mayo but if you don't make it you don' t even need it. I would not modify the recipe at all. Truly could not have asked for a better steak dish! Helpful (4)

Rating: 5 stars Excellent! Made for a big family dinner and everyone raved! Will be making for Christmas dinner because it was so good and so much easier to prepare than turkey. I only had time to let this marinade for about four hours and it was still tenderr and flavorful. The sauce is great too. The only change I made was to add a bit more honey - probably about 2 T more. Helpful (4)

Rating: 5 stars Great recipe! No problem with the Steak Marinade I had all the ingredients for it and only marinated for 1 hours and then broiled it. For the Chipotle Mayo I didn t have any chipotle peppers in adobo sauce NO PROBLEM! I used can green chilies 1 tablespoon pimentos a couple shakes of Habanera Pepper sauce plus capful of liquid smoke then pureed together in a small food processor and it made a nice pinkish sauce with green specks (2 servings). Used it not only for the steak I added it to a baked potato and used left-over s to make sandwiches with. Then made another batch and add EVOO to it to make a nice creamy salad dressing. The steak came out great but my husband said the mayo was better than the steak. I served the steak with a baked potato and green salad with olive oil/vinegar/garlic vinaigrette. Helpful (4)

Rating: 5 stars I was very skeptical about this recipe. I thought it sounded like an odd combination of flavors. I was influenced by the other reviewers though. Boy was I pleasantly surprised when I took my first bite. It was delicious! I followed the recipe exactly except for two things. I didn't have any fresh rosemary so I used dry instead. I can see how this would be so much better with fresh rosemary but my plants aren't that far along yet. Also I didn't have any canned chipotle peppers so I used some chipotle hot sauce instead. I just mixed it with the mayo until it had the right bite I was looking for. So so good! My husband loved it too! Helpful (4)