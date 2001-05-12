Nanaimo Bars II

I followed a previous reviewer's advice of using graham wafer crumbs instead of coconut (my husband is allergic too). I used margarine instead of butter, 1 cup of graham wafer crumbs, and corn syrup instead of the egg. For the filling, I used more like a tablespoon of vanilla. TASTE the filling before spreading it over the base!! If it tastes too much like powdered sugar, add more vanilla! I did just that, and it saved the filling. I doubled the ingredients for the chocolate topping and it was the perfect amount to cover the whole pan. The end result tasted a little different than I'm used to, but I DID have to omit the coconut. Next time, I think I'll add a little cocoa to the base so there's more chocolate flavor, but they DID turn out really tasty. Thanks, Shirly!