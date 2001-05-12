Nanaimo Bars II

34 Ratings
  • 5 23
  • 4 5
  • 3 5
  • 2 0
  • 1 1

A no-bake square, that freezes well. I make these during the year, but they are a must on my Christmas baking list as family and friends look for them. My parents live just outside of Nanaimo, B.C. Canada.

By S. Millar

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
30 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
6 hrs 30 mins
total:
7 hrs 10 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
1 - 9x9 inch pan
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a saucepan, melt 1/2 cup butter or margarine with 2 squares chocolate. Remove from the heat, and stir in white sugar, egg, rolled oats, coconut, chopped nuts, and 1 teaspoon vanilla extract. Press mixture into a greased 9 inch square pan, and chill for 1 hour.

    Advertisement

  • Combine confectioners' sugar with 3 tablespoons softened butter, 1/2 teaspoon of the vanilla, and milk. Mix until it has an icing-like consistency, and spread it over the oat mixture in the pan. Chill for 1/2 hour.

  • Melt remaining 1 tablespoon butter or margarine with remaining 2 squares chocolate. Spread over the top of the bars. Chill for 4 to 5 hours.

  • Cut into squares using a hot knife; dip knife in hot water, and let it melt through the chocolate.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
266 calories; protein 2.3g; carbohydrates 30.8g; fat 15.8g; cholesterol 28.4mg; sodium 84.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 02/17/2022