Nanaimo Bars II
A no-bake square, that freezes well. I make these during the year, but they are a must on my Christmas baking list as family and friends look for them. My parents live just outside of Nanaimo, B.C. Canada.
The best Nanaimo bars I have tasted.I had to freeze them right away my husband would of ate the whole batch.These will definately be a hit at Christmas.Thanks Shirly
These are okay. i had a big party & made four different versions of this cookie to see which was the most popular. This recipe was the only batch that had leftovers. The crust never got hard and the middle was too rich and powdered sugary tasting.
I followed a previous reviewer's advice of using graham wafer crumbs instead of coconut (my husband is allergic too). I used margarine instead of butter, 1 cup of graham wafer crumbs, and corn syrup instead of the egg. For the filling, I used more like a tablespoon of vanilla. TASTE the filling before spreading it over the base!! If it tastes too much like powdered sugar, add more vanilla! I did just that, and it saved the filling. I doubled the ingredients for the chocolate topping and it was the perfect amount to cover the whole pan. The end result tasted a little different than I'm used to, but I DID have to omit the coconut. Next time, I think I'll add a little cocoa to the base so there's more chocolate flavor, but they DID turn out really tasty. Thanks, Shirly!
These bars were a hit with everyone! The two batches I made disappeared in no time. The consistency was a little soft though.
I made these and they were yummy but I have a few suggestions. My husband is allergic to coconut so I used mixed nuts and graham cracker crumbs. I also followed the suggestion of another rater and doubled the middle layer. I won't do that again - it came out TOO sweet. I also lined the pan with aluminum foil and greased the foil. Made it much easier to lift out and cut!
I made these for Christmas and they were a BIG hit with everyone. these are more like candy than a cookie so be sure to cut in small pieces.
Delicious! These are served in our local Borders and I think this recipe's version is even better! Make sure to cut in small pieces as they are incredibly rich and scrumptious!
Good but very sweet. I may try milk chocolate next time, and a little less frosting.
This recipie blows it up !!!
I love Nanaimo Bars and thought this was going to be one good one, but it was not. I would not recommend it to anyone.
3 Batches in two days. My husband and his friends are addicted! This is a great one!
Delicious! Just made them and couldn't wait 5 hours for them to harden so we're snacking on them right now =P .... Next time I will definitely double the top layer of chocolate because the recipe doesn't cover the top as written.
excellent. i used this recipe to satisfy my craving for nanaimo bars while i was living in England, and they turned out to be the best i've had. needless to say, the english were very depressed that they don't have such a thing in their country!
From someome whos from Nanaimo, these dont get any better then this!!
I love this recipe and it makes perfect Nanaimo Bars. The only thing I don't add is the walnuts, cause I don't like them, they don't need them!!!!
I remember these from my days as a child growing up in Cananda (Toronto) and now that I am on the east coast no one has heard of them, but everyone sure loved them when I made them. The one with the peanut butter filling is really good too!
This is a tremendous treat. They please any crowd. The first time I made them my aunt, who's a caterer asked for the recipe. She made them for her next event and they were the most praised dish.
These bars are pure heaven! Very sweet & rich, so cut them into small squares, but perfect to satisfy any sweet tooth, any time. I would reccomend that everyone tries these at least once! But be careful, they are addicting!
Very sweet but so good. They take a while to set up, but prep time very minimal. Yummy!
Way to sweet for me.
one batch was ok but the other came out too soft. will double chocolate on top next time and will not melt butter before adding to sugar so that icing is firmer.
Absolutely delicious! My friends look for these whenever they come visit, and I've also found it extremely easy to change around the recipe in order to make new desserts or create variations on the original (like cherry or mint nanaimo bars).
I have been looking for a nanaimo recipe to match the bars at Red Robin. I think I've found my match. This is truly the best cookie ever!
Super recipe! Just like the ones we got from the bakeries in Nanaimo!
they taste just like the nanaimo bars served at the local fair. very simple to make.
i served this to the elderly patients i work with and they gave this a rave review and always ask for seconds. wonderful to take out to functions.
Delicious and so easy to make, first time making these, and new to "baking" so this was very easy to me :)
I live in Nanaimo, so I felt like I should have this dessert in my repertoire. Truly ..... I'm not a huge fan of any Nanaimo bar, but these are as good as they get. Quite different from the "official" recipe, but I prefer this variation. Didn't change anything.