Margie's Shortbread Oatmeal Cookies

My husband is from the UK, so I am always looking for a good "Hobnob" recipe! I tried this one, and it is awesome. I used whole wheat flour instead of regular. Since I made these with wheat flour instead of regular, it is a bit drier. Instead of dissolving the soda in 1/2 teaspoon of water, I dissolve it in about 1/4 cup of water. It should be a fairly dry dough, but moist enough to make a ball. Then instead of rolling it out and cutting it with cookie cutters (which is a pain ), I make a small ball for each cookie, then I sort of flatten it out, so it's still thick, but a flattened ball. Bake them until they are a nice brown color, this makes them crispier! Awesome and somewhat healthy! Great with coffee!