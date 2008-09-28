Margie's Shortbread Oatmeal Cookies

This is our family recipe for shortbread oatmeal cookies, handed down through the Scottish side of the family. There is nothing better. They are definitely not low in fat.

Recipe by Jan Bull

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • Dissolve the baking soda in the water.

  • Combine the oats, flour and brown sugar. Cut in the butter until the mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Stir in the baking soda mixture and form dough into a ball. Either roll dough out to 1/4 inch thick and cut with cookie cutters or press dough into the bottom of one 9x13 inch baking pan.

  • Bake at 375 degrees F (190 degrees C) for 12 to 15 minutes.

Per Serving:
320 calories; protein 3.9g; carbohydrates 39.7g; fat 16.8g; cholesterol 40.7mg; sodium 194.2mg. Full Nutrition
