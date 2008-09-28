Margie's Shortbread Oatmeal Cookies
This is our family recipe for shortbread oatmeal cookies, handed down through the Scottish side of the family. There is nothing better. They are definitely not low in fat.
I have a similar recipe passed down in my family as well. Ours has only 2 cups of oatmeal. TIP: I find that oat bran works the best. (The original family recipe used scottish oatmeal and is very coarse) Also decrease the sugar to 3/4 of a cup. Increase the water to 1/3 cup. I think you will find the dough easier to work with. Really a wonderful cookie!Read More
These tasted good, but I must have missed something. Mine turned out crumbly, not at all like a cookie. More like a graham cracker crust. Still, they are tasty.Read More
I was looking for a cookie recipe that would be similar to a "hobnob". This recipe, while less crunchy, was great. I added a 1/2 teaspoon of salt, which I believe is very important to the sweetness of any cookie. I used splenda brown sugar, and only used 1/2 cup. I really like oats, and to be able to chew on them, so I used whole oats, but crushed them a bit with my hands before using them so I wouldn't so much like a barnyard animal while eating the cookie! After I incorporated all the ingredients, I made the dough into balls, then pushed them down with the bottom of a glass. I then sprinkled the dough with coarse sugar. After baking for the full 15 minutes, they turned out wonderful!
Very good recipe. I did add an egg to mine because I do like a nice chewy cookie, and 1 tsp vanilla. I love vanilla in my oatmeal cookies, and they were great, co-workers at work absolutely loved them.
I used cinnamon and apple oats, added 2 beaten eggs,1tsp.vanilla,1tsp. cinnamon,1/2 tsp. nutmeg and 1/2 cup fine chop nuts and followed recipe. and you end up with addictive cookies.thanks Jan for the start of the best cookies.
My eleven yr. old son picked this one because he doesn't like to fuss with a lot of ingredients. They definately taste like shortbread with an oatmeal twist. The only thing he did for the second batch was add a little more butter to keep them from crumbling apart. He generously shares them with his friends who says "they're the BEST"
These were okay, but didn't really taste like a shortbread to me. I had to increase the water to 1/3 cup like the other reviewer suggested to make the dough workable. They remind me of a plain oatmeal cookie.
Great, easy cookies, but not exactly what I'd call shortbread. Taste more like really good granola bars. They were a big hit with my holiday cookie swap and my second batch was even more delicious when I spread a bit of melted chocolate on top as they cooled.
These are incredibly addictive!
Tasty, but a smidgen boring. Mine were crumbly too, they probably do need an egg to hold them together. I wouldn't make them for anyone by following the recipe exactly.
I loved this recipe. It was easy to make and tasted great. My entire family liked it.
These are great. I must mention that I added one egg, 1 t. vanilla and 1/2 t. salt as others recommended, so I didn't make the "exact" recipe. Still, these were very tasty. A little crispy, a little soft. The vanilla really added a nice flavor. I mixed in some cinnamon to some of the dough before I baked the second tray and the cinnamon was a great addition. These will be nice cookies for the lunchboxes this week. And perhaps they are a teeny bit healthy with the oatmeal. ;-)
my brother loved it.
Very simple, very nice. A little bit crumbly to be cutting into shapes, although it held together enough to cut into strips. Good for dunking in tea, and I drizzled some with honey before cooking, which worked quite well. Yum!
Tastes great, and I was able to cut with cookie cutters, but I did have to add more water. I used a total of 2 Tbsp water...
i just found this recipe after having a craving for some shortbread. I made it and it was delicious. will definatley make it again
I added some peanut butter and chopped peanut and cashew nuts - delicious. I am Scottish and give them 4 thumbs up
We also were looking for a HobNobs-type recipe. These aren't exactly the same, but they are quite tasty! I had no trouble working with the dough and only added the 1/2 teaspoon of salt that one reviewer mentioned. I used half quick oats and half old-fashioned since that's what I had on hand. I think all old-fashioned would have been better.
My husband is from the UK, so I am always looking for a good "Hobnob" recipe! I tried this one, and it is awesome. I used whole wheat flour instead of regular. Since I made these with wheat flour instead of regular, it is a bit drier. Instead of dissolving the soda in 1/2 teaspoon of water, I dissolve it in about 1/4 cup of water. It should be a fairly dry dough, but moist enough to make a ball. Then instead of rolling it out and cutting it with cookie cutters (which is a pain ), I make a small ball for each cookie, then I sort of flatten it out, so it's still thick, but a flattened ball. Bake them until they are a nice brown color, this makes them crispier! Awesome and somewhat healthy! Great with coffee!
I partially followed another reviewer of this recipe who used 2 eggs, 1 tsp of cinnamon & 1 tsp of nutmeg. I added that like she did then followed the rest of the instructions on the actual recipe. I found them to be very easy to make. To me they seem like a cross between oatmeal cookies & shortbread cookies. They taste great! I will be making this again!
Very good just as written!
