Cookie Press Butter Cookies
This is an old family recipe that makes a very delicious cookie.
I have a really hard time finding a recipe that will work with my Pampered Chef cookie press but this is the best one I've tried so far.Read More
The texture of the dough came out fine, but the end result were cookies that weren't at all sweet, which is fine if you're going to frost/decorate them heavily. But even w/ my ultra-sweet royal icing, it still (to me) didn't balance out the blandness of the cookie and sweetness of the frosting. I'm not even sure if that makes sense, but all I know is I've had better, and will try a shortbread cookie recipe next time.Read More
After trying many different recipes, I decided to try this one --- OUTRAGEOUS! I love it! My kids (4 1/2 & 6) had a ball making these with me. Not much of a mess at all. I won't even give my friends the recipe (I want my cookies to be the best). I was unsure as to how long to chill the dough before filling the press so I only left it in the fridge for an hour and was surprised as to how easy the dough was to work with. Thanks for making my cookies a hit at my son's pre-school --- Michelle
My favorite cookie press recipe of all. My 6 year old loves to help with these...he's the official decorator. I don't chill the dough and it works beautifully. Kids and adults both love these cookies. Thanks for sharing!
This recipe is superb!!! I have tried so many recipes and this is the best so far. I always make a batch of these when we go to parties to take and they always go down so well.
This was a really nice dough to work with refrigerate it for about 30 mins. My kids had a ball helping
The dough was very difficult and stiff to work with. It is also very picky and has to be chilled just right, but not too much or it wont work with the cookie press. I wasn't too satisfied with the flavor, too dry and bland (even after adding an extra 1/4 cup of sugar). To sweeten things up a bit, I sprinkled more sugar along the tops before baking.
Although these cookies were fun to make and fairly easy...they didn't taste that great! They were perfect for my mom who likes to dunk them in coffee but to just eat as a snack...they weren't all that great!~
This is just like my family's recipe, which I could not find for the life of me. Thank you for sharing.
The FIRST recipe I've been successful with for my cookie press... it's a keeper!
This was a good recipe. Tho I substituted white sugar with brown for a more softer cookie. Everybody loved it.
This recipe tastes just like the one my mom made for years, except that it was even nicer to work with (I think my mom's recipe used margarine because it was stickier). Anyway, for the reviewers who thought the cookies were too bland: I added the zest of one orange as per family tradition and that added a nice flavor and an extra something special. Then we added cinnamon candies and colored sprinkles and it was just like home!
Excellent recipe. My husband couldn't stop eating them. The dough was perfect for my Pampered Chef cookie press. Will definitely make again!
The cookies are great, but the dough was much too stiff after chilling to use in a cookie press. (Another reviewer said it worked in her Pampered Chef press. It certainly didn't work in mine.) I ended up molding cookie patties by hand and baking them. The resulting cookies, though ugly, tasted just great.
Fun and easy to work with. I didn't even refrigerate the dough. The only thing I changed was to add almond flavoring. A great way to spend a cold February afternoon - with cookies and your kids!
These had great flavor, to me, but the end texture was strange to me...almost pasty. I never have very good luck with a cookie press and this recipe wasn't really any easier to work with than past recipes.
I tried this recipe and, although it was tasty batter, it was way too firm to press out. It jammed my cookie press and I had to give up and just form the dough into balls to bake. They were yummy, but not what I'd planned to make.
Fabulous! These were very delicious and easy to make, and they were very cute with the presses I used. This recipe definitely deserves 5 stars :)!
A little bland.
I LOVE this recipe. The only changes that I made to the recipe was I used salted butter, and I did not chill the dough at all. I thought I'd try this recipe for a Christmas Cookie Exchange I'm attending tonight. I couldn't help but eat more than I needed. Thank you for the recipe. As for flavor, I'm not sure what the complaint was about. These are VERY buttery and they just melt in your mouth.
I have been trying all day to make these cookies. I think the problem I am having is I chilled the dough making it way to stiff to work with. I have the pampered chef cookie press and I am thinking its a piece of garbage, my williams sonoma one was so much better. The dough doesnt taste that great...and its way too stiff to come out of the press...
I loved this recipe. A little on the sweet side, but the batter is simple and it presses out easily. I didn't even need to chill the dough although it calls for it which made it even quicker.
Easy recipe!!! Tastes amazingly delicious!!! I did had a problem pushing a few of the cookies out but you just have to make sure the dough is cold otherwise it wont stay on the sheet :) Great recipe!!!
I loved these cookies! They are so light and just the right amount of sweetness. The only reason I put 4 stars is b/c the dough was very fussy about being the right tempt for the press. But, they were worth it!
Cookies tasted very bland and "flour-y" great consistency for cookie press, might be OK if decorating with icing for a little extra sweetness.
these are good. easy. made NO changes
I really enjoyed this recipe! It was VERY easy to make. My husband LOVES them!
I was not a fan... the dough came out far too stiff for my cookie press and I ended up making cookie balls and pressing them by hand. I sprinkled caramel sprinkle sugar on top and baked... just tasted one and it's pretty bland. Maybe too much flour?
i tried it cos i got a new cookie press, and the cookies were so good, the dough was easy to handle after being chilled.
Not really what I thought of when I thought butter cookies. This recipe is VERY bland and not very good at all....I had to put frosting on the cookies to even make them eatable...The texture is more like a pastry than a cookie
Although it was easy, I think only putting egg yolks in really made it drier.
I read the other reviews and this worked well for me: 1. I increased the white sugar to 1 1/3 c plus 1/4 c powdered sugar. 2. Used one whole egg and one yoke, with no 2T of water. 3. Added 1/4 t of both nutmeg and cinnamon. 4. Added 2 t of butter flavoring. 5. Specifically did not chill the dough. I have a Pampered Chef cookie press and the dough has to be a uniform, sticky texture. If this dough is chilled (like, if you have something better to do first) then make sure you work the dough with your hands to make sure it is all smooth before using. 6. I don't like putting egg whites on the tops of cookies, so remember that if you don't do this, the cookies will not turn brown on top. So don't wait for that to happen before taking them out.
Great recipe for cookie press and easy to assemble. I used a recently acquired old Mirro 358 cookie press that came without instructions/recipes. I had to make minor adjustments with the bake time & temperature but made no change in the ingredients. Great cookie for afternoon tea. Thanks for sharing.
I used this recipe and some of the other review ideas. they tasted very good. i was not able to use the cookie press because it was very firm.
My kids love these. It didn't work for me with my cookie press (it's broken) so I used cookie cutters and it was fine. I make these often so the kids can decorate them.
I found the recipe to be okay, a little bland, but with a butter icing for sugar cookies, some colorful decorating sugar, and Cake-mate Scribblers, these are definatley delicious. A few things I did differently: recipe needed a little more butter, a little less flour, and about 1/4 cup more sugar. I cut them with cookie cutters but made them very thick, baked them for less time 7-10 minutes. Didnt use the 2 tbsp. water in the egg whites, and sprinkled granulated sugar on top before baking. They were really good like that but I would never make them with no icing--> too bland.
I loved it, but it could use some gingerbread spice.
Laura, these cookies were so simple and wonderful. Very light. My family loved them. I cannot believe how simple these were to make! Thank you...... Cristi White, Phoenix, AZ
Taste was rather bland. Definitely too much flour for my taste. Also did not work well in my Wilton cookie press.
i was happy with the results of the cookies. i made them with my boyfriend and we had so much fun. i took the other reviews into consdieration and i added an extra 1 cup of sugar and they came out perfect. not too sweet and not tasting like a diet food. i really enjoyed making these.
These were very tasy, but I had a hard time using a cookie press with them...but then again, I don't have much experience w/ it. I added a 1/2 tsp of mint extract to give them a hint of mint for the holidays:)
This recipe worked well in my cookie press and came out tasting delicious! I loved the buttery taste of these cookies.
dry, crumbly, bland, good definition in the cookies but dough very stiff and was difficult to press. Chef Marian Thompson
These cookies worked really good in the cookie press. I didn't even have to chill the dough. They taste great too.
Not bad at all! I use only organic ingredients (except for sprinkles on top, which look so cute!) - I find that organic stuff just tastes better. I also didn't separate the eggs, maybe I should try, but they tasted wonderful blended in as is. I also used half whole wheat flour for a little more body and substance, so they don't taste like "just cookies". One other change is the butter - I used salted, I always find with unsalted butter the result is kind of bland. The batter didn't even need to be refrigerated for the first batch, but I stored it in the fridge while a batch is baking! Very easy, very quick, I might try a bit more sugar next time (or maybe some brown sugar would give it a little more zing). I know it sounds like quite a few substitutions were made, but I never make anything strictly by the recipe. This is a great base to add your own changes!
I loved the flavor of this cookie. Again, I used Madagascar Vanilla and not supermarket vanilla, i think it makes a difference. The only thing I had a problem with was the cookie press. I would rather have gone through chinese water torture. That is not the recipes fault though.
The dough worked great on my cookie press without chilling it. The only complaint was the taste. It wasnt as sweet as I would have hoped. Going to alter it a bit and see the outcome.
Absolutely delicious. I Have been looking for a good recipe to use with my cookie recipe. They are all too floury. This was the BEST! Light and buttery, not too sweet, and NOT floury at all. I substituted the water with buttermilk, and added 1/4 cup of sugar. Be sure to refrigerate to stiffen dough if you want your dough to hold the shape from the press. Thank you so much! This is the best cookie recipe for my press so far! I will be making these alot with 6 kids in my house!
These were amazing, thank you so much for sharing
Followed the recipe pretty much exactly (except didn't brush tops with egg white/water mix) and these are buttery and easy to use with my pampered chef cookie press. This is thrilling! They are not an overly sweet cookie, but that is how spritz cookies are and how I like them. These are light and delicate, and even the shapes that usually fall apart didn't. Easy to decorate too with sprinkles or sugar. I did not chill the dough at all, just mixed and started pressing, then decorated and baked for 12 minutes on my PC stones. My husband taste-tested the dough and couldn't stop. I don't have a heavy-duty mixer, so it was a little tough doubling the recipe with my standard size bowl and mixer. I will probably use a larger size bowl or do two separate batches next time. I couldn't find my usual recipe and chose this one from the reviews - I think I've found my new go-to spritz cookie recipe! Thank you!
teast good but didn't work for pamper chef
I made this recipe exactly as written. Very good tasting, and very easy to work through my press. I have an old cookie press from 1970 - made by Sears. This will be my go to spritz recipe.
I am hugely disappointed with this recipe. I followed it exactly and the dough was impossible to work with. The taste was just okay. We ended up with one ugly batch of cookies that wouldn't come off my cookie sheets. Will have to dig up my mom's recipe from when I was a kid - those were delicious.
I don't have a cookie press, but i formed my shapes with cookie cutters and at first i didn't have high hopes because mine didn't turn out so "pretty", but they were absolutely delicious!! i normally can stop at one cookie, but i had 3!!
These were really bland and the dough was quite stubborn.
I made this recipe as an entry for the fair and I brought home a blue ribbon!! This recipe is staying in my family now. I didn't make any changes to it although I did use my electric mixer and mixed the butter and sugar until they were nice and fluffy and then did so with the rest of the ingredients. I refrigerated to dough for two hours before baking. This is a great recipe!! Thanks for sharing!
It tasted raw and took forever to cook it needs more flavor there was too much flour along with it.
these were very easy to make, and worked well with my cookie press.We didn't care for the first batch.They looked perfect, they just weren't sweet cookies.We made a second batch and frosted them,it was just what we wanted.
Sorry, I didn't care for these cookies -- maybe they need a flavored icing, because they just didn't have any taste on their own?
While the finished product was delicious, the recipe didn't specify time in fridge before baking. Mine was in for a couple hours and even after letting it sit to soften, was very difficult to press. To the point that I stopped trying! I rolled balls and make thumbprint cookies with the remaining dough.
very dry dough.
loved these. soo easy to make and worked great with my press. will be making these in the future from now on.
Worked great in the press. Needs a bit more flavor
This is not a good cookie press recipe. The dough is very hard to work with. Was unable to use this in my cookie press and it is a very bland recipe. These would be great for frosted/decorated cookies. I will not be using this recipe in the future
I separated the dough and added food coloring for colored cookies. Just like my grandmas
Recipe was alright. Little bland but good for tea or coffee dunking. will probably add more sugar next time. Worked will with my OXO cookie press but word of warning: if you have an OXO this makes WAY TOO MUCH dough. "Makes 48" turned into "makes 100+"
I couldn’t get this dough to go through my new cookie press! I tried both room
These turned out very nice, but making them was quite a challenge. The batter was very dry even before adding the flour. After the flour was added, I had dry crumbles. My sister looked up what to do with dry cookie batter on the internet! It did say, not to worry, all was not lost! I added a small amount of water and the dough took shape. It was not necessary to refrigerate. They went through my Mother's 50 year old press without a problem. Other than the batter problem, they had a very good flavor and texture.
Taste just like my Mother's and Grandmother's. Also had a fun time with my daughter making these. love them and will definitely be making every year
OMG this is the BEST butter cookies I ever made and that's my husband's response when he tried one. Thanks for sharing
