Cookie Press Butter Cookies

Not bad at all! I use only organic ingredients (except for sprinkles on top, which look so cute!) - I find that organic stuff just tastes better. I also didn't separate the eggs, maybe I should try, but they tasted wonderful blended in as is. I also used half whole wheat flour for a little more body and substance, so they don't taste like "just cookies". One other change is the butter - I used salted, I always find with unsalted butter the result is kind of bland. The batter didn't even need to be refrigerated for the first batch, but I stored it in the fridge while a batch is baking! Very easy, very quick, I might try a bit more sugar next time (or maybe some brown sugar would give it a little more zing). I know it sounds like quite a few substitutions were made, but I never make anything strictly by the recipe. This is a great base to add your own changes!