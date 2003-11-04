Cookie Press Butter Cookies

This is an old family recipe that makes a very delicious cookie.

Recipe by Laura

Ingredients

Directions

  • Cream together the butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Mix in the egg yolks, 2 tablespoons water, flour, salt and vanilla. Chill the dough.

  • Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (205 degrees C).

  • Fill the cookie press and shape the cookies on an ungreased baking sheet. Brush the top of each cookie with the egg whites mixed with 2 tablespoons of the water. Decorate as desired.

  • Bake at 400 degrees F (205 degrees C) until the cookies are golden brown on top, about 10 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
106 calories; protein 1.3g; carbohydrates 11.7g; fat 6g; cholesterol 23.8mg; sodium 3.7mg. Full Nutrition
