Spur Sugar Cookies

This was my great-great grandmother's recipe. We make it every year and ice the cookies, rather than sugaring them!

By Kathy

Recipe Summary

Servings:
60
Yield:
3 to 5 dozen
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Cream the sugar with the shortening. Stir in the egg, salt and lemon flavoring.

  • Combine the milk and the evaporated milk. Dissolve the baking soda in the milks. Add this mixture to the creamed mixture and combine well. Stir in enough of the flour to make a stiff dough.

  • You can either roll out the dough and cut with cookie cutters or roll the dough into balls and press flat with the bottom of a glass. If desired sprinkle the cookies with sugar before baking.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees CO for 10 to 12 minutes or until cookies are soft and lightly browned around the edges. Be careful not to overbake!

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
103 calories; protein 1.5g; carbohydrates 15.7g; fat 3.8g; cholesterol 3.9mg; sodium 64.2mg. Full Nutrition
