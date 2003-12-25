Spur Sugar Cookies
This was my great-great grandmother's recipe. We make it every year and ice the cookies, rather than sugaring them!
This was my great-great grandmother's recipe. We make it every year and ice the cookies, rather than sugaring them!
An excellent cookie [chilling the dough does allow for an even "shorter" cookie. Thanks for a great recipe Note; If you are using smaller or complex cookie cutters this cookie will not lose the shape!Read More
My family really didn't care for these. We won't make again.Read More
An excellent cookie [chilling the dough does allow for an even "shorter" cookie. Thanks for a great recipe Note; If you are using smaller or complex cookie cutters this cookie will not lose the shape!
This will be the sugar cookie recipe that I use from now on. You know the Loft House Cookies that you can buy in the grocery store, that is what these are like. They were soft and tasted great. My husband did not care for the lemon flavoring, said he would prefer an orange or vanilla. But it did not stop him from eating 10 before they were frosted. I made christmas cut outs and the recipe made 63 cookies. Awesome recipe, thanks for posting it.
This is a great recipe for cut out cookies. The dough is very easy to work with. Although I usually like a sugar cookie to taste more buttery, these are very tasty. I used almond extract instead of lemon- very good!
very good for cookie cutter type sugar cookies. lemon flavor nice surprise
Very good!! easy to handle and held up well during cutouts. liked the slight lemon taste.
Very yummy!!! Mine were a bit sticky at first... perhaps because I was using 1% milk... I just added a bit more flour and it was fine!
These were fantastic, reminded me of my great grandmother's sugar cookies. I will be making them again. I also made a batch with almond flavoring, also very good.
I'd Love your icing recipe. :)
My family really didn't care for these. We won't make again.
I'm not sure what I did wrong but mine turned out like little lemon flavored hockey pucks.
I had a hard time with this recipe. It did not make a solid enough dough to roll out and then when I gave up on that and just tried making round cookies they turned out really heavy and not tasty. Not sure if it was the recipe or me, but I tried another sugar cookie the same night and it turned out amazing!
Warning to all curious bakers: tastes like pure flour. Thats it.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections