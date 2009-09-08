Old Fashioned Cookies

I usually look at the reviews and make the recipe based on that. So I saw some great reviews. I love the dough and how easy it is to work with but I gave it 3 stars based on the taste and not as soft as I like my cut out cookies. I like a soft cookie and this is somewhat soft. The sides of the cookie were on the hard side while the middle was softer. I even baked them less time than I normally bake these as there really wasn't a time on it. I really wished I could of given this 5 stars but not going to happen on this recipe. If your thinking it's my oven, I don't have this with any other cookies. And I bake a lot. Just couldn't find my usual cut out recipe. I will find it now.

Read More