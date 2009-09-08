Old Fashioned Cookies

This recipe has been in my family for over 150 years. Every one in the family loves them.

Recipe by R Dean

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease two cookie sheets.

  • Cream the sugar with the shortening and the butter or the margarine. Add the baking powder, eggs, milk and flour. Mix until combined.

  • On a lightly floured surface roll out the dough to 1/4 inch thick and cut into desired shapes. Place cookies on the prepared cookie sheets.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) until lightly browned.

299 calories; protein 4.2g; carbohydrates 44.2g; fat 12g; cholesterol 45.1mg; sodium 186.8mg. Full Nutrition
