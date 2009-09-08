Old Fashioned Cookies
This recipe has been in my family for over 150 years. Every one in the family loves them.
Excellent texture ... moist, but firm enough to put in a lunchbox without it crumbling ... not overly sweet ... I didn't change a thing, except for scaling the recipe by half ... still got 18 cookies ... I just scooped them out by tablespoons and flattened them, but they would have been excellent "cutter cookies" ... thanks!Read More
I usually look at the reviews and make the recipe based on that. So I saw some great reviews. I love the dough and how easy it is to work with but I gave it 3 stars based on the taste and not as soft as I like my cut out cookies. I like a soft cookie and this is somewhat soft. The sides of the cookie were on the hard side while the middle was softer. I even baked them less time than I normally bake these as there really wasn't a time on it. I really wished I could of given this 5 stars but not going to happen on this recipe. If your thinking it's my oven, I don't have this with any other cookies. And I bake a lot. Just couldn't find my usual cut out recipe. I will find it now.Read More
Wonderful tasting soft cut out cookie! I did have a little trouble with rolling and cutting, the dough definitely needs to be chilled in between batches. The husband and kids loved them, they made halloween cut outs and decorated with frosting and sprinkles. Very good recipe!
Good cookies. They puffed up a little bit more than I would have liked but they tasted great. I did sub 50% wheat flour.
Just like Grandma's lost sugar cookie recipe that I've searched for years to find. These cookies are perfect with a cup a coffee, tea or hot cocoa. They are not overly sweet. The texture is puffy but firm. I tried this recipe with no changes but found the dough a little sticky to roll and added bout 1 cup more flour. They were great. Next batch I added 1 teaspoon of vanilla extract and chilled dough before rolling. Wow! Just like grandma's. Yields approximately 3 dozen cookies with an average 3" cookie cutter. Of course this will vary depending on cutter size. I've tried these with and without sprinkling sugar on top before baking and enjoy them both. For a sweeter holiday décor try cookie icing on the tops after cooling. This one is a pleaser of children and adults and you will find the cookie jar empty in no time at all.
I have made these cookies for years without changing anything. They are a great tasting soft cut out cookie! They are one of my families favorites.
