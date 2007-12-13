Gingerbread Cookie Mix in a Jar

Gingerbread Cookie Mix layered in a one quart canning jar. Great Christmas gift. Place a circle of gingerbread fabric between lid and ring and tie a gingerbread man cookie cutter onto jar with ribbon!

By Staci

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
18
Yield:
1 1/2 dozen
Ingredients

18
Original recipe yields 18 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix 2 cups of the flour with the baking soda and baking powder. Mix the remaining 1 1/2 cups flour with the ginger, cloves, cinnamon, and allspice. In a 1 quart, wide mouth canning jar, layer the ingredients starting with the flour and baking powder mixture, then the brown sugar, and finally the flour and spice mixture. Pack firmly between layers.

  • Attach a card to the jar with the following directions: Gingerbread Cookies 1. Empty contents of jar into a large mixing bowl. Stir to blend together. Mix in 1/2 cup softened butter or margarine, 3/4 cup molasses, and 1 slightly beaten egg. Dough will be very stiff, so you may need to use your hands. Cover, and refrigerate for 1 hour. 2. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). 3. Roll dough to 1/4 inch thick on a lightly floured surface. Cut into shapes with a cookie cutter. Place cookies on a lightly greased cookie sheet about 2 inches apart. 4. Bake for 10 to 12 minutes in preheated oven. Decorate as desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
137 calories; protein 2.6g; carbohydrates 31g; fat 0.3g; sodium 101.4mg. Full Nutrition
