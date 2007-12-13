Gingerbread Cookie Mix in a Jar

I am giving it out this year in bags! (Added the vinegar to mine too) HERe is a poem I am going to attach with a cookie cutter.Credit to Me (Madeleline McJones mom in the hat) And It happened this way, they will all come to say That mom was cooking, some cookies that day And her daughter was helping, as daughters will do And the cookies were making baking smells too The daughter said something, She said something loud and she said it quite clear. She said “This is the best day I have had all year!” Those few simple words on that baking day Surprised mommy so, she did not know what to say That moment had caught that mom off guard, But since she was busy she did not think on it to hard. Those words that had came out sounded so sincere That mommy replied, “I am proud of you, dear” But from that moment on, to this very day Mommy planned on giving cookie cutters away. So she had been shopping and shopping On, you guessed it, EBAY! So here you go, you may get one or two They my be dingy and old, they may be shiny and new But either way they will make cookies for you Find yourself a friend, any toddler will do Then cook up some cookies, They are good for you! They do not come from a box, a bag, or a store And they do take some time and make a mess on the floor But if you are lucky your partner may say Those words that make that mommy cry to this very day.