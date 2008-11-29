Magic Cookie Bars III
This one is akin to the seven layer bars, without the butterscotch chips, and an extra layer of sweetened condensed milk.
This one is akin to the seven layer bars, without the butterscotch chips, and an extra layer of sweetened condensed milk.
I've been making these for years...They are much better when you layer as follows: melted butter, sprinkle crushed crackers next, chocolate chips, walnuts, coconut & save the sweetened milk for Last. No need to press them down either. Cook for 28 minutes & you have the best cookie ever!Read More
The came out terrible. Even the guys at work did not eat them. There was no balance between the ingredients - too much crust, not enough chocolate. Parts were so hard they ended up going out to the birds. I was very careful in following the recipe, since this was the first time I had made them. I am no t a novice cook, and yes I do know the difference between evaporated and sweetened-condensed milk.Read More
I've been making these for years...They are much better when you layer as follows: melted butter, sprinkle crushed crackers next, chocolate chips, walnuts, coconut & save the sweetened milk for Last. No need to press them down either. Cook for 28 minutes & you have the best cookie ever!
A family favorite at my house. If you use a glass pan, you need to reduce the temperature by 25 degrees or the outside edge gets very hard.
The came out terrible. Even the guys at work did not eat them. There was no balance between the ingredients - too much crust, not enough chocolate. Parts were so hard they ended up going out to the birds. I was very careful in following the recipe, since this was the first time I had made them. I am no t a novice cook, and yes I do know the difference between evaporated and sweetened-condensed milk.
I usually make half as many of these using a 9X13 pan, and I always toss in a cup of butterscotch chips as well. These are always a favorite!
Excellent, easy treat. I line my pan with parchment paper......bars come out very, very easy....(chill first) Also, I put 1/2 choc chips and 1/2 butterscotch chips on top of the crust, then the nuts, then the coconut......then, I pour the sweetened condensed milk over the top of this..... Works much, much, better.
Looks like the last reviewer used EVAPORATED milk instead of Condensed. Make sure you use condensed or you will have a soupy mess on your hands!!
These needed to harden in the fridge for 24 hours, but they were great, we brought them to my parents for thanksgiving and they were devoured!
My family has enjoyed these for years and years. However, we take out the nuts and coconut flakes. And we sprinkle the chocolate chips on top without pressing them into the condensed milk. One pan is usually gone in a night and there are only 4 of us!
Awesome!! Great big hit when given to friends and family for christmas presents!
These are addictive. I have made them countless times and they always turn out well. Yummmeeeeeeeeeeeeee
I didn't have graham cracker crumbs so I had to use oreo crumbs, but I will agree that they were a bit too greasy. However, everything tasted good together in combination (I think it would have def been better with graham cracker crumbs, less butter or more crumbs to avoid all the greasy texture) Delish otherwise!
I have made this and I have made a easier recipe and they were practically the same! Just make home-aid cookies like you normally do then place them in a pan and sprinkle with nuts and bake! ta-da! so simple.
THE BEST COOKIE EVER...I first made magic bars 20yrs ago... And EVERY Christmas since I make up to 15 pans of them.... THEY have become my signature Christmas cookie..THEY ARE THE BEST.. And oh so easy to bake.....My only problem is trying to find different ways to wrap them every year....
These are my absolute favorite cookies! I make them all the time for family gatherings, and they're always the first thing gone!
Too sweet and wet for my taste - will use less evaporated milk.
I started to make these according to the recipe and realized that there was too much butter for the amount of graham cracker crumbs. I made a second trip to the store to get more graham crackers to soak up the butter. This resulted in too much crust. I used two jelly roll pans. The ingredients boiled over and spilled in the oven, burning and smelling up the house! They tasted fine but would re adjust the butter and use a 9x13 cake pan in the future.
These are SO EASY to make!!! That alone is a good recommendation. I live in Guatemala and don't always have access to all the ingredients, so didn't have nuts to put on it, but I don't think anybody notices, as they were so busy fighting over the left over crumbs. I did have to make a few adjustments. I didn't have enough graham crackers, so added about a cup of oatmeal to the crumbs, and about 1/4 cup of brown sugar to imitate the sweetness of the crackers. I don't have a full sheet cake pan, but cut the recipe in half and it worked well on a regular cookie sheet, lined with parchment paper. These will definitely become favorites in my community. Thank you for an easy, quick and delicious treat.