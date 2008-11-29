Magic Cookie Bars III

This one is akin to the seven layer bars, without the butterscotch chips, and an extra layer of sweetened condensed milk.

By Sudie

Servings:
96
Yield:
96 -2x2 inch bars
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Combine the graham cracker crumbs and melted butter, mix well an press mixture into the bottom of one 18x26 inch pan. Pour the sweetened condensed milk over the crust. Layer the chocolate chips, coconut and nuts on top. Press down gently into the "goo".

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 25 to 30 minutes or until lightly brown. Let cookies cool completely before cutting into 2x2 inch squares.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
153 calories; protein 2.1g; carbohydrates 15.9g; fat 9.8g; cholesterol 14.3mg; sodium 83.3mg. Full Nutrition
