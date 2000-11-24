Cry Babies I
This was my Grandmother's recipe. It is a molasses cookie with coffee in it.
Oh my Gosh... I am 45 years old. My Grandmother used to make these cookies when I was little (they were my favorite) Unfortunately when she passed away the recipe died with her. Finally after all these years thanks to you I have found the recipe and made some today. They taste exactly the way Grandma's used to. Now I can pass these on to my children. Again many thanks!!!!Read More
Unfortunately, this is not what I was looking for. I was expecting a spicy sweet cookie, however my friend and I did not find the cookie to be spicy or sweet. We were also rather disappointed in the texture, which was very spongy. If you are looking for a cookie that is not very sweet, this may be something you would like.Read More
these are good, the longer they sit, the better they taste. Very cakey texture and I enjoyed the flavour, not overly sweet which is nice. Thanks for the recipe
I made these for my father in law who wanted to recreate his mom's recipie. They turned out perfect! I used Splenda in place of the sugar. Of course, it didn't cream real well and I thought they were ruined. But, as soon as I added the flour they were fine. Also, I did not have ground cloves so I ground whole cloves in a coffee grinder. This made the clove flavor a little strong. I'll just use a little less next time. They have a great soft, chewy texter and hold their shape when they cook. I didn't even bother with the frosting since they were very good without. Great recipie.
I really liked this recipe. the only thing i did different was add a little more flour.
I thought this recipe was easy and tasted great, the coffee added zing and the frosting added just the right amount of sweet to the spice...kudos! My only suggestion is, it is a full flavor molasses cookie, so use a quality molasses to get optimal flavor. Enjoy!
The submitter said the dough should be sticky so I wasn't concerned by it's little too wet appearance. Unfortunately, my first batch was flat and shiny. I added 1/4-1/3 cup more flour and the next batch was much, much better. Also, my cookies took about 20 minutes per batch to bake! I also found the flavor weird, too many tastes competing, is it chocolate, is it molasses, etc? My husband just said they were ok, so after all that work, I doubt I'll make again.
