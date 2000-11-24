Cry Babies I

This was my Grandmother's recipe. It is a molasses cookie with coffee in it.

Recipe by Leslee

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Dissolve the baking soda in the coffee.

  • Cream the shortening with the white sugar. Beat in the eggs, coffee mixture, molasses, vinegar, 1/2 cup of the cocoa powder, spices, and flour. Dough should be thick and slightly sticky. Drop rounded spoonfuls of dough onto a greased cookie sheet.

  • Bake for 10 to 12 minutes. Let cookies cool, then glaze.

  • To Make Glaze: Combine the confectioner's sugar, 1/4 cup cocoa, and enough water to achieve a desired spreading consistency. Beat until smooth.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
317 calories; protein 3.5g; carbohydrates 56.4g; fat 9.6g; cholesterol 15.5mg; sodium 117.3mg. Full Nutrition
