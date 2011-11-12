Dough Ornament Recipe

4.2
101 Ratings
  • 5 60
  • 4 24
  • 3 10
  • 2 1
  • 1 6

Salt dough ornaments are a fun project to make with kids. This easy, 3-ingredient salt dough ornament recipe comes together in no time. Use any size or shape cookie cutters, and decorate the ornaments with paint and craft varnish to keep them for holidays to come. Caution: this dough is not edible!

Recipe by Phyllis

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
20 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Yield:
15 to 30 ornaments
Advertisement

Ingredients

Original recipe yields servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Whisk together flour and salt in a mixing bowl until well combined. Gradually stir in water, about 1/2 cup at a time, until a dough forms. When it gets too difficult to stir with a spoon, use your hands to mix it.

  • Transfer dough to a floured work surface and knead until soft and pliable. Roll out to a thickness of 1/8 inch; cut desired shapes with cookie cutters. Transfer dough shapes to ungreased cookie sheets; use a toothpick to make a hole in each ornament for hanging.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until hard, about 1 hour, switching racks halfway through.

  • Remove from the oven and let cool to room temperature. Decorate as desired with acrylic paint and craft varnish to preserve. Thread a string through each hole.

Tips

Yield will vary based on the size of the cookie cutters you use.

Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 08/18/2022