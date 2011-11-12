Dough Ornament Recipe

This was a huge success in my preschool class. It was a very easy, forgiving recipe. We did need a little bit more water than the recipe called for. I found that if the dough is a little wetter/sticky to begin with it turns out smoother. We just sprinkled a little flour on it and kneaded it until it felt right and rolled well. Also, we used cinnamon to roll it out to give it a great smell. I am sure that part of the flour could be substituted with cinnamon, but we did it just for the experience while we were making it, because I am going to seal them and they won't smell anyway. They baked very hard, which is good, but they might be a little fragile. I was only concerned because we made them with 3-5 year olds and when we paint them I fear that they might break if dropped. One thing that I wasn't sure if I liked, was that they definitely do puff up and I cooked mine at 300 degrees for 50 minutes. In some ways I do like the 3d effect, but a few of the ornaments cracked, so I suggest making a few extra just in case.