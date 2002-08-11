Baker's Clay

This recipe has the exact same ingredients as the "Dough Ornament Recipe" and "Ornament Dough" recipes. My suggestions: Note that 5 cups of dough is a lot! I halved the recipe and still had a lot more than I needed. You might as well make a small amount, it is easy to mix up more later if you want. Keep the dough in a bowl covered with a damp dishtowel when you are not working with it. You might find adding a small amount of additional water to the piece you are working with helping. The longer you knead the dough, the better. I tried making 3-D bird ornaments but they ended up cracking as the outside dries long before the inside can. I made flat ones as well and that seems the only way to go. I cooked them at 200 * F (it took several hours) and avoided puffing problems. I submitted photos of my finished product, see additional comments on the one of the birds hanging in the tree. One last thing-- these are fragile! I broke off two of the tails-- but superglue works to put them back together.