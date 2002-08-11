Baker's Clay
Baker's clay is used to make non-edible cookies that make lovely ornaments to hang on your Christmas Tree.
Making Christmas ornaments is my favorite creative endeavor after cooking. However, anyone who makes these, or other food-based ornaments should know that sometimes bugs (or even other attic-dwelling critters!) can ruin your beautiful artwork. To avoid the problem, always store flour-based ornaments in airtight boxes. My favorite storage for these are metal cookie/gift boxes, which also make the cutest type of package if you are giving these ornaments as gifts!Read More
This is a good recipe, tends to puff up unevenly on larger ornaments. Also used this for my daughter's handprints to hang on the wall, just left the clay out to dry, and flipped to dry the otherside. Worked great and didn't have to bake!Read More
I had so much fun making this recipe!! It can be used as play doh or makes fun ornaments I recommed letting them dry out instead of baking otherwise they get puffy.
This is such a fun recipe! I have used it in the past to make handprints of my nieces and nephew when they were 3 and 4 years old and I made a plaque with my baby nieces foot and handprints when she was about 11 months old that we gave to her mom for Mother's Day. I used acrylic paints on them and sprayed with acrylic sealer-matte finish. They still look good almost 5 years later!
For a nice brown shade, try adding instant ice tea instead of costly spices. I use whole cloves for eyes and buttons, they add a nice scent. To foil critters in the attic, spray with a acrylic sealer. I hang them from a dowel inside a big cardboard box so I coat all sides. That will also keep them from bloating if stored somewhere damp. Something else I've tried is to run the dry ingredients through a blender, making the salt finer and thus a smoother dough. I made these for a craft sale and every single one sold.
This recipe has the exact same ingredients as the "Dough Ornament Recipe" and "Ornament Dough" recipes. My suggestions: Note that 5 cups of dough is a lot! I halved the recipe and still had a lot more than I needed. You might as well make a small amount, it is easy to mix up more later if you want. Keep the dough in a bowl covered with a damp dishtowel when you are not working with it. You might find adding a small amount of additional water to the piece you are working with helping. The longer you knead the dough, the better. I tried making 3-D bird ornaments but they ended up cracking as the outside dries long before the inside can. I made flat ones as well and that seems the only way to go. I cooked them at 200 * F (it took several hours) and avoided puffing problems. I submitted photos of my finished product, see additional comments on the one of the birds hanging in the tree. One last thing-- these are fragile! I broke off two of the tails-- but superglue works to put them back together.
I plan on taking some christmas ornaments to my family when I go to visit over the thanksgiving holiday, so I had to make sure this recipe works ahead of time, I love it, my kids really enjoy making them. I crushed whole cloves and cinnimon sticks together and mixed them in the dough.... they smell wonderful, these will definitly be a hit with the relatives
My boyfriend and I had a great time making X-mas decorations. The only thing was that the dough puffed up. We used christmas cookie cut outs which turned out really well. We used acrylic paint and shalacked them afterwards.
This recipe didn't work for me. The just cracked and broke.
This is a fun recipe to make with kids. However, you definitely need to add more water than the recipe states. Also, you might want to bake at a lower temperature than the recipe states -- 350 degrees causes a lot of browning and the ornaments do not stay flat.
This was a great and easy dough. I added brown acrylic paint to the dough along with spices to make it more like gingerbread. I also took the advice of others and let them dry. The color turned out great and they turned out like baked gingerbread so instead of having to cover them in paint, I just decorated them. I am using plain dough to make Christmas presents for the Grandparents and wall plaques for me! The only reason I didn't give it five stars was because it took longer to dry instead of being able to bake them. If you find that dough to be too crumbly, add some more water. I added as much as a third of a cup. The acrylic paint gave the dough a smooth consistancy and is easy to clean up.
This recipe is way off. First of all, I had to add twice the amount of water that is called for. Also, the recipe says that they should be baked for one hour.. after 27 minutes my house filled with smoke. Thanks for nothing!
I made this recipe while teaching a class of young chefs (5-11 yr olds). It was very easy and the consistency turned out excellent for playing with. At home my daughters did bake their own creations at 200 deg. for about 2 hours. Afterward we painted them and hung them for decoration. This was a great recipe for the class because the kids were able to prepare it, play with it, and then bake it at home.
This was an easy and good recipe for ornament clay. I would recommend eiither air-drying the shapes over night or baking for only 30-40 minutes. After this time, my shapes started to get brown. At 30 minutes, they still stayed relatively light-colored. Also, make sure you roll it thin because otherwise it puffs up as it bakes.
My grandmother used to do up this recipe for all the grandchildren. We loved decorating them and hanging them on the Christmas tree. She baked them at 200 degrees for about 2 hours, checking them every half hour to make sure they weren't turning brown. To not get puffy ones, she set another cookie sheet on top of the ornaments before baking. Be sure and use parchment between cookie sheet and ornaments. It keeps them flat and they turn out very well. What a wonderful memory. This year I'm making them with my grandchildren and great-grandchildren!! Oh, and make sure you knead it very well, adding a little more water if needed. The kneading helps to keep it from cracking while baking. Have fun!!!
Very Fun! Be careful...it does like to puff up! Thanks!
i am a brownie troop leader and we have used this recipe several times to make different simple and inexpensive crafts for various holidays with cutouts glue and imagination
Where we live there aren't any craft stores easily accessible so this worked well when my son came home and needed to create a visual book report in two days (kids!)...anyway, I made this and colored with food coloring. When the kids were done making their art, we put it by the woodstove instead of baking. It got a little "puffy" but just enhanced the look! Make extra and seal in a zip lock bag, great for a rainy day!
I am so glad to find this recipe my mom has always made this for me as a child its so nice to have it now for my kids
I cooked these for 30 min. at 250 degrees. I should have cooked them longer for they curled up after sitting out. The kids loved making them either way!
This was a great project to do with the kids. Since the dough likes to puff up I tried baking it at 250 degrees for about 1-2 hours (depending on how thick the cookie was) and they did not seem to puff up. Thanks for the great recipe!!!
it was ok! VERY hard to mix! And it looked raW after cooking.
To avoid the dough getting poofy when baked, poke some small holes over the top of the craft you are making. The holes do not have to be deep. I made hand prints with my two boys for Mothers day presents for their Grandmas and they loved it! I made sure to poke around the outside and inside of the prints and after baking you couldn't even tell I had done so, and they turned out perfect.
Excellent for any type of arts and crafts, plus very kid friendly!!!
I used to make this for my kids when they were little. My granddaughter and I are going to mix this up today...it's funny to see the reviews claiming they were too sweet! LOL it's clay not a cookie to eat!!!
My kids loved decorating these for the christmas tree.
This was fun to do.My kids had a blast with it and everyone enjoyed getting the ornaments!!
The high rating says it all!
Easy and fun to make with the children!
Great craft to make and take to school to decorate!!!!!
This is a GREAT project clay for anyone. Very easy to make and use. Better than playdough anyday!! My family enjoyed making ornaments with this.
Easy to make... but super sticky... not easy for kids. :( Not sure if it was me or just they way these recipes work.
it worked fine
I should have read the reviews first :( just spent all morning doing my baby and toddlers footprints and handprints and put them in the oven. Went to check on them and they were puffed up like huge balloons. Waaaay to hot of a temp!
The clay is great its very soft its very easy to mold and if you're going to make something bigger I would use some aluminum foil for the base. (its a frog btw)
really fun
Cooking directions TERRIBLE!!!! 350 DEGREES FOR AN HOUR is way too long and hot. I wish I had looked at the reviews first. I made several ornaments with my seven and three year old (including handprints) and they all turned out puffy and brown. I normally check reviews, but with two little ones and making dinner at the same time - I just didn't take the time. My mistake. Cook lower and slower.
Loved it! Made little necklaces with it, reccomend adding 6 cups flour.
Went to make this..put it in the oven..my office gave a code error of 2 (oven too high) and door locked! It would have burnt my oven out! Please post next time, that maybe convection ovens need to have it much lower? 350F seems way too high even for regular oven.
This is great project for kids. Except for the baking portion of the recipe they can do it by themselves. Great idea.
It did not work out puffed up and did not take as long as said in the recipe would not recommend this to anyone
Really good recipe.
