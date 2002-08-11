Baker's Clay

Baker's clay is used to make non-edible cookies that make lovely ornaments to hang on your Christmas Tree.

Recipe by Johanna

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Yield:
15 ornaments
Ingredients

Original recipe yields servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Mix flour, water, and salt together in a large bowl; knead dough until smooth.

  • Roll out dough on floured surface about 1/8-inch thick. Cut shapes with cookie cutters. Place on cookie sheets. Make a hole with a toothpick in the top of the ornament for hanging with a ribbon.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 1 hour. Cool completely; decorate with paint and varnish to preserve, if desired.

