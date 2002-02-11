Betz's Good Sugar Cookies

This recipe has been handed down from my great-great grandmother at least. We're not sure how far it goes back, but does go back to the early 1900's at least.

By Tricia

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large bowl, cream together the butter and sugar until fluffy. Beat in the eggs one at a time, then stir in the vanilla and lemon extracts. Combine the flour, baking powder, and salt; gradually blend into the creamed mixture to form a soft dough. Cover or wrap dough, and refrigerate overnight.

  • Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). On a floured surface, roll the dough out 1/4 inch thick. Cut into desired shapes using cookie cutters. Place cookies 2 inches apart on ungreased cookie sheets.

  • Bake for 10 minutes in the preheated oven, or until lightly browned. Cool on wire racks.

Per Serving:
81 calories; protein 0.8g; carbohydrates 10.3g; fat 4.1g; cholesterol 17.9mg; sodium 40.4mg. Full Nutrition
