Betz's Good Sugar Cookies

These cookies are WONDERFUL!! I would recommend this recipe to anyone looking for a light and not overly sweet sugar cookie. I read all the reviews before I made these cookies, and all of the negative reviews are ridiculous. So here's a little advice to those people: Everyone should know that a recipe is not set in stone, and never complete. Every recipe needs to be adjusted according to personal taste, and most importantly, elevation and humidity. When baking it is always necessary to pay attention to the amount of flour you're adding to things - and always add flour/dry indredients slowly, as more often than not, you will need add more or less than what is indicated on your recipe. To those who said this dough was gooey and hard to work with, you will probably need to stick to the pre-made dough in the refridgerated section of your grocery store. Because if you had ever worked with dough that would need to be rolled out, you would know that if the dough is gooey before you put it in to be refridgerated, it will still be gooey when it comes time to work with it. Use common sense and add more flour. If it is dry and crumbly, add a little milk and stop adding flour. Sugar cookie doughs are supposed to be soft, but shouldn't stick to your hands. This is one of the best sugar cookie recipes I've come across in a long time!

