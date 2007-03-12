Sand Art Brownies

Mix ingredients in a wide mouth quart size jar, just like sand art that kids make today.

Recipe by Janet

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 - 9x9 inch pan
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix the 5/8 cup of flour with salt. In a clean, wide mouth 1 quart or 1 liter jar, layer the ingredients in the order given. Starting with the flour and salt mixture, and ending with the walnuts.

  • Attach a decorative tag to the out side of the jar with the following directions: Sand Art Brownies: 1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease one 9x9 inch square baking pan. 2. Pour the contents of the jar into a large bowl, and mix well. 3. Stir in 1 teaspoon vanilla, 2/3 cup vegetable oil, and 3 eggs. Beat until just combined. 4. Pour the batter into the prepared pan, and bake in the preheated oven for 25 to 30 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
255 calories; protein 3.3g; carbohydrates 44.7g; fat 8.1g; sodium 171.6mg. Full Nutrition
