Sand Art Brownies
Mix ingredients in a wide mouth quart size jar, just like sand art that kids make today.
Mix ingredients in a wide mouth quart size jar, just like sand art that kids make today.
If this is a gift, use a poem for the baking instructions and tape it to the jar. Here’s a little Christmas treat Let’s begin, start with some heat 350 degrees to be exact Grease a pan, 9 inches square, 2 inches flat Find a bowl, and pour the jar out Have some fun and mix it all about Add 1 tsp. vanilla, 2/3 cup oil Beat in 3 eggs, no need to toil Pour in the pan, get ready to wait 25-30 minutes or until bakedRead More
To DECOY (and all): 5/8 cup is 1/2 cup plus 2 Tbsp. Had to figure that one out myself!Read More
To DECOY (and all): 5/8 cup is 1/2 cup plus 2 Tbsp. Had to figure that one out myself!
If this is a gift, use a poem for the baking instructions and tape it to the jar. Here’s a little Christmas treat Let’s begin, start with some heat 350 degrees to be exact Grease a pan, 9 inches square, 2 inches flat Find a bowl, and pour the jar out Have some fun and mix it all about Add 1 tsp. vanilla, 2/3 cup oil Beat in 3 eggs, no need to toil Pour in the pan, get ready to wait 25-30 minutes or until baked
Best brownies ever! is the regular reply I get with this recipe. I also changed the recipe to 1/3 cup oil, and found someone's calculation of 5/8cup = 1/2cup + 2Tbsp very helpful. This has become a regular on my gift giving list.
A chocolate lovers recipe for nirvana! Did this for a church bake & craft sale. Decorated the jar, put it on a tray and surrounded it with baked brownies. Did follow the advice of using 1/3 cup vegtable oil plus 2 tbs. of water. Advice: Tried it with 1 cup of semisweet chocolate chips instead of 1/2 and 1/2 vanilla chips - DON'T. It was way, way to rich. The balance of chocolate and vanilla is perfect!
I gave this to a friend for a wedding shower present. Instead of putting it in a jar I put saran wrap in a 4 Cup measuring cut and put the ingredients in layers as directed. Then I gathered the saran wrap at the top and tied ribbons around it. Then I gave her a brownie pan and utensils. It went over very well, was cheap, easy, and unique.
Okay, can someone tell me where on the measuring cup is 5/8? I am not good at math so I had a hard time figuring out what the exact flour measurement was. It sounds like I'm the only one. The brownies were okay, very sweet.
YUMMY!! Excellent brownie recipe whether you make them as gifts or not. (I did make some as gifts and everyone loved them.) I baked them in an 8 inch square stoneware pan (Pampered Chef. I used 1/2 cup of oil and baked for 35 minutes. Mmmmmm mmmmm. Oh, and when the brown sugar gets dry/hard in the jar, stick it in the microwave with a damp paper towl over the open top of jar and zap for a short time (not too long... don't melt the chocolate chips).
I gave these to my children's teachers for Christmas. I added a wooden spoon from the dollar store and I did it all up with ribbon. They loved it. I also gave one to the principal and vice principal where I work. I added the wooden spoon but also a pyrex baking dish. Everyone who saw it was very impressed. The only difficulty I had was getting everything in and not all over the sides.
Beautiful presentation in the jar! Very good taste. I agree with others that 2/3 c. oil is too much. I tried the recipe with 1/3 c. oil and it's ok. Personally, I liked it made with 1/2 c. oil, and baked it for 28-30 min. for a chewy texture.
These brownies were great! Moist, just right! We used them for a fund raiser. I did modify the instructions to the 1/3 cup oil and 2 tbspns water, we did alot of taste testing before selling the jars, as it would reflect upon the school. One person even ordered 3 more jars after tasting samples we made!
I made these up as last minute Christmas gifts and gave them untested (I did say last minute!) Changed the recipe to 1/3 cup oil, 2 eggs and 2 tbs water. The consenus? We should sell this stuff. I've never been so relieved as when the rave reviews started coming in for these brownies!
I created ten gifts from this recipe. First I tested the recipe with the 2/3 C. oil. Very oily, so I listed 1/3 C. on the instruction cards. I layered the ingredients in a disposable 4-cup Gladware container, tied a Pampered Chef Mini Spatula to the top with a big gold bow, then slid an instruction card onto one of the tails of the bow. Very well received. I made cookie jars last year, and looks like I'll be stuck making jar recipes forever---everyone asks for more!
I made these as holiday gifts and everyone loved them! I split the sugar layers (1/3 white, 1/3 brown, 1/3 white, 1/3 brown) for more visual interest. I made a waxed paper funnel to add the ingredients right to the bottom of the jar, then used a dry pastry brush to clean the inside walls of the jars after the flour and cocoa layers. I hot-glued a 1-ounce packet (or square) of bakers chocolate to the outside of each jar, and revised my instructions to use an 8x8" pan, 1/3 c oil, 2 tablespoons water, the bakers chocolate (melted), 3 eggs and 1 tsp vanilla, using a baking time of 25-35 minutes. (After they cool, sprinkle with confectioners sugar to dress them up a bit!)
I love the recipe! I have just made my taste test and plan to make the jars for Christmas gifts for my daughters and step-daughters as well as friends. I started out looking for an inexpensive recipe but decided that the presentation of this made it my choice for the gifts. Thanks for sharing your recipe and ideas. I did decrease the oil to 1/3 and the eggs to 2, knowing I don't prefer the cakey type brownie, which eggs make. Delicious! I am anxious for the reviews I get on the gifts after the holiday.
I've used this recipe several times for teacher gifts and it was very popular. It helps to gently tap the jar on the counter after the first 2 or 3 layers to make the contents settle a bit. The jar will be very full.
I made 25 jars with this recipe for Christmas gifts. They went over VERY well. I also made a batch beforehand to make sure they'd be okay -- They were gone in one night!!! Excellent excellent recipe.
I made these brownies for gifts for Christmas. The girl I made them with her husband said they were the best brownies he had ever tasted. I did follow others advice and used 1/3 cup oil and 2 eggs and 2 tbsp water. This has become my brownie recipe of choice. Just double the recipe and make a 9x13 pan. A tasty variation, omit the nuts and substitue the vanilla chips with peanut butter ones, then once they come out of the oven, put Reese mini cups on top. Very tasty combination.
These were great brownies! I made them with my 1st grade Brownie troop as holiday gifts. I used 1/3 cup oil and prepackaged all the layers for the girls. I baked mine in an 8x8 pan for 30 mins. Great gift ideas for teachers & friends -- we would make them again!
I just made this for my Grandma and i'm going to send it to her for Christmas. I reduced both the brown and white sugars to a 1/2 cup to make it a bit less sweet. Also, after reading other reviews I also reduced the oil to a 1/2 cup in the instructions. I love how pretty all the layers of ingrediants look in the jar. She is going to love it!
We had recieved the "jar" of this brownie mix from my roommate's mother for Christmas (same recipe) and made this last night. My boyfriend already ate half the pan so I guess that means they're pretty good. We used chopped walnuts and baked in an 8x8 pan and turned out nice. I'll remember this recipe when I plan to give out similar gifts to my brownie-loving family and friends.
Wow - these are great! I made 9 jars of them to give away at Xmas. I baked a batch for myself and agree with the people who made this change: 1/2 cup oil, 2 eggs and 2 T water. Excellent!!
Very good, chewy and rich. They look great in a jar too.
We had recieved the "jar" of this brownie mix from my roommate's mother for Christmas (same recipe) and made this last night. My boyfriend already ate half the pan so I guess that means they're pretty good. We used chopped walnuts and baked in an 8x8 pan and turned out nice. I'll remember this recipe when I plan to give out similar gifts to my brownie-loving family and friends.
Very good. Much better than others on this site. Sample batch eaten VERY fast. Used 9x13 pan and cooked for 25 min., could have cooked the 30 min. Used 1/3 less oil as others and was FINE, could not have imagined anymore oil than a 1/3 Cup. GREAT BROWNIES
2/3 cup of oil too much, I tried to substitute with applesauce but didn't like the texture, not very brownie like, more cake like. Will try again with less oil the third time. Thanks, Cookiewhiz
These are excellent! My family loves them! I've made them in jars for bake sales and they did great! This is the recipe I use whenever we want brownies at home. A great recipe! Five Stars!
This is an excellent recipe. Made it three times this week for Teacher's Valentine gifts. Followed the advise on 5/8=1/2 cup + 2 tbls. Also added the wooden spoon idea. Very cute and inexpensive idea. Thank you for sharing. :)
My husband and I loved this recipe! I am very picky about Brownies made from scratch but these were great. I too modified the ingredients a bit. I used 1/2 oil, 2 eggs, and 2T water. I tried the 1/3 cup oil like suggested by another person but they mixed up a bit dry.
This recipe is excellent. I used the 1/3 cup of oil and baked for 27 to 30 minutes instead. This makes a great gift. One can substitute peanut butter and butterscotch chips for vanilla chips too!!
I have given these out for Christmas presents and for other little holidays. They are a big hit. My grandparents even said that they didn't want to make them up because they looked so good. Everyone I gave them to said that they were great. I added a few of my own little little things like changing the type of nuts or maybe doing a caramel type thing depending on the person that I am giving it to. A little bit of work to make them look good though...but worth it.
WONDERFUL!!! I had people begging for the recipe!
I bought this recipe in a jar last year and we thought it was the best ever. I haven't tried cutting the oil back to 1/2 c, but will being as I always pick up on that "too much oil" thought. Also, try switching out the white chocolate chips for butterscotch to truly send these babies into orbit. It doesn't rain much here so I make these when it rains; even the neighbors come over!
excellent brownies! I got them as a gift and my family liked them so much we had to find the recipe -- now it's our standard brownie recipe :)
This is excellent if you like decadent, rich, gooey brownies. However, I absolutely could not get the nuts to fit into a standard quart-size jar - be sure you use wide-mouth or 1-liter jar. That's okay, I'm not wild about nuts. I agree that it was way too oily, and will make with 1/3 c. oil and 2 TBSP water next time. Also, try peanut butter chips instead of vanilla chips, and try just 2 eggs for less cake-like brownies. Recipe also works well with 1/3 c. oil and 1/3 c. applesauce.
Excellent brownies, I just tested them for Christmas presents and I am definately going to go ahead and use the recipe. I did reduce the oil a little - to 1/2 cup and kept the number of eggs to 3. Thought it was wonderful.
Just tried this for a special service project for our ladies group at church...Thanks to DCOY for the help with the measurement of flour!!! This is all the craze now at Church! I think everyone is making them for Christmas gifts. Thank you for sharing your ideas.
I sent these out for Christmas this year and everybody said they were the best brownies they'd ever had!! I agree!!
The flavor is good- nice and chocolatey and the chips make it really tasty too. But I agree, waaaay to much oil. I would suggest using only 2 eggs and 1/2 cup oil. they turn out moist and delicious! The best I've ever tasted! *****
A few years ago, I made a ton of these for Christmas and passed them out. It was such a good gift. They look so nice too. I thought that the appearance was a little better than the taste, but they were still good! I still had people call for the recipe!
haven't tried this recipe yet but I see that it calls for flour twice in the ingredients list. I'm going to make some now and will let you know how they turn out.
These are too oily. If using 1/3 C. oil instead, the brownies turn out perfect. No oil sitting on the top.
They were not very tasty and very oily. I don't think I would make them again.
Yup, half the oil should be enough! These are really yummy and make a beautiful gift!
I used a 750 ml jar for these. Such an easy and inexpensive gift!!! Pretty too. Used Callebaut white chocolate chunks instead of vanilla chips.
2 thumbs up ~ I made these as gifts and everyone gave them a rave review!!
Good base, but WAY too much oil. They also had a cake like consistensy. Next time I will make with 1/2 c. oil & 2 eggs. My 2 year old didn't like them.
Great gift and great brownies!
Just tried this recipe over the fastive seaon(theres a batch in the oven as I type this). It makes an really good brownie and is a novel gift idea. If you prefer a cake type brownie add half the oil called for, if you like a moist brownie add the full amount. They take 30 minutes to bake in my oven, I baked one batch for 45 minutes and they were great too.I have found that the brown sugar dries out, nothing that a good wooden spoonwon't fix!! Thanx for the recipe.
After all the good reviews, I thought this was a slam-dunk. Not so. I followed the recipe as-is, except substituted pecans instead of walnuts. My kids took one bite and threw them in the trash. They are way too salty. I would definitely reduce or eliminate the salt. I actually didn't think they were that attractive in the jar either. This one was not for us!
Gave these out for Christmas, and got positive reviews back. Also saved one for myself to try (so I knew what it was I was giving away) and they were R-E-A-L-L-Y good--some of the best brownies I've ever had!
These browinies were so good! We got them as a gift and loved them! They were moist and delicious! We are about to give them as a gift as well:)
These were really good! They cooked through while still staying really moist and chewy! Yum!
A great gift idea. Easy to make and makes yummy brownies.
I can't fairly give this recipe a five because I didn't bake them. They look pretty though. The kids thought they were fun to make.
YUM! I had to make some for myself to taste test before giving out as gifts and these are delicious...and easy too. I may never buy brownie mix in a box again. I made without nuts for gifts as some people don't like nuts or are very allergic. Just as tasty without them.
This makes great gifts. I like to use porcelin paint to decorate the jars. I also have subsituted the vanila baking chips with M&M's for a more colorful presentation.
I substituted apple sauce for the oil. It makes great brownies with less calories. Apple sauce can be substituted in just about any cookie, bread or brownie recipe that calls for oil.
What a quick, wonderful way to make tasty brownies! It looks great in the jar and with a few added ingredients, you will have a yummy morsel in your mouth!
This is a great mix. I used some brightly colored candy coated chocolate morsels for color, and butterscotch chips. I would layer those in a little differently next time for a better effect. I also made a batch for my family to test the mix out and they are really good brownies. Sweet, dense and chewy just like any good brownie should be!
I received as a Christmas gift from my sis-in-law, reviewer CPHOGO, a couple reviews below mine. I don't know if it was the changes in the measurements of the wet ingredients or my brand new oven, but I had to bake them longer than 30 minutes. They were very rich, dense, indulgent and yummy. If I were to make them, I'd use 3 eggs instead of 2 to make them a little more cake-like, and omit the nuts. My family enjoyed them warm with a nice tall glass of milk!
I tried making these before giving them as a gift, and I used 1/2 cup of oil, 2 eggs, and 2 T of water. I think that it could be cut down to 1/3 cup, because they were a bit oily. I baked them about 28 minutes and they looked done, but they came out very gooey and I had to throw away some of the brownies in the middle of the pan since they weren't fully cooked. But, the feedback on the cooked ones was wonderful! Great recipe. And the jar was beautiful when put together. I used m&ms instead of the nuts.
This makes a great brownie and a great gift idea. I almsot doubled the recipe (x1 1/2) because the jars I got where bigger than a quart, and I baked it in a 9 x 13 pan and they came out great. I also used a little less oil as a lot of others had said.
We tried these brownies for Thanksgiving. We were planning to give them as gifts for Christmas. We first made these and put them in a 9x13 pan. They were much too thin although the kids liked them! I then made a second batch and baked in a 8x8. Much thicker and moist this time. I dropped the oil down to 1/2 a cup based on previous reviews. They definatley get points for easy baking. They were super quick to put together! However I am more of a fudge brownie kinda girl. I was expecting a richer brownie I guess. The vanilla chips never completely melted either. But I will try these again and may still give them out as gifts.
I anticipated making these this year for gifts, so I tested a batch out at a meeting about "Gifts From the Heart" and they were a hit! Couldn't find vanilla baking chips (I assume white choc. chips would work,) so I used butterscotch and milk choc. chips, as well as pecans instead of walnuts. I used a little over 1/3 c. oil, and will cook it 25 min next time (cooked the full 30, b/c at 25, they still seemed too oily, but in retrospect, 25 min. would have worked a little better - I like my brownies almost wet!)
Great recipe! A lot of people said this was the best brownie they've ever had!
These were excellent! Everyone loved them and they are extremely easy to make.
I love this recipe and have gotten rave reviews! I love the brown sugar flavor that is missing from other brownie mixes. My recommendation is to use DARK brown sugar - as it adds a much better flavor. Although I didn't really consider it until I read the comments of other reveiwers, it is a bit greasy - and I may try a bit less oil, but I love gooey brownies - plus the moisture extends the "shelf-life" - if they last that long!
I gave these as Christmas gifts and got rave reviews. It had an assembly line on my kitchen table and was done in minutes.
Most excellent! After experimenting with the oil and eggs, we decided we liked the brownies with 2 eggs and 1/3 cup + 2 tbsp oil. I used milk chocolate and peanut butter chips.
I am making these jars for Christmas this year. Made some myself first and they're great! They look great in the jar as well!!
These brownies are delicious. I wanted to try them out before I give them for gifts. I am excited to make them for christmas this year dor friends and teachers. I followed other people's suggestions. I only used 1/3 cup oil and I baked them in a 9x13 pan. They turned out perfect.
Great jar recipe, very well received by all my friends at Christmas this year. My sons took them as teacher gifts also and they loved it! Very pretty presentation, and yummy too! Good recipe to get the kids involved in the kitchen! Thanks for a change from the ordinary cookie in a jar recipe!
I made these up for teacher's gifts for X-mas, and had a couple of the teaches asked for the recipe. These are very good. I love the combo of white and chocolate chips. I used 1/3 cup of oil as suggested by many others, and that amount was perfect.
These didn't work for me. They came out very, very heavy.
I used the plain chocolate chips and added Skor Toffee Bits to the recipe along with less oil. They were delicious!
I made some as gifts and baked a pan to try. It was yummy! Very moist and tasty.
Very rich and flavorful. Crisp on the outside and moist and chewy on the inside. I highly recommend this recipe. My kids love to make them and we all love to eat them.
I made these last christmas for presants and they turned out flat. There is no baking powder in the recipe for them to rise.
This is a great recipe! The brownies were chewy and delicious. I did however, substitute butter for the oil and used about 1 stick plus 2 T. I've always made brownies with real butter, it's nothing against the recipe. This is definitely a keeper. Thanks for sharing!!
We made these for Christmas gifts this year. They looked so great-we had to try one. Not only do they look great, they taste wonderful! I would recommend sealing the jars very tightly however. We made-up our jars last week and the brown sugar was already hard.
Had the students in my Foods and Nutrition classes make these for Christmas gifts. Everyone loved them. As recommended by other raters, I also cut back on fat in recipe. I used 1/2 cup melted margarine in place of the 2/3 cup of oil and it worked out great!!
These make a wonderful gift. I made them for Christmas and now everyone want the recpie so they can make them this year!! I recommend using a wide-mouth funnel to aid in filling the jars (that made it MUCH easier).
We did this for our fundraiser...all three of us baked after selling them and we ALL thought they were so oily that we couldn't eat them! Great ingredients...I'll take the other reviewer's advice and use 1/3 cup oil INSTEAD OF the 2/3 cup oil!
These brownies are some of the best I've ever tasted! I upped the oil just a tad for a moister brownie. Of course, if you don't like nuts, you can just leave them out. MMMM, just thinking of them makes my mouth water!
This looks so pretty layered in the jars and makes really yummy brownies! :)
I have made a lot of these for gifts and everyone wants the recipe from me after they have made them!
Delicious, chewy brownie. The first time I did not adjust the oil. But, now I do, and it does not affect the brownie at all. Still nice and moist with only 1/3 cup of oil.
I gave these for Christmas last year and everyone loved them!
I gave these as Christmas gifts this year to the gals in the office; they were a huge hit! I had no problems with the oil factor, and a funnel is a big time saver. This is a great idea, and the brownies are great!
These brownies are just really mediocre. I used only 1/3 cup of oil, like recommended, but I still felt they were really greasy! The flavor is just not that great; I guess that I just don't enjoy brownies made with powderd cocoa. I think homemade brownies turn out better when made with melted baker's chocolate.
Please help. I added 3/4 cup plus the 2T instead of the 1/2 cup and 2T for the first layer of flour. Is there anyway to adjust oil, eggs, water, and vanilla to still make the jar work as it is now all layered? Thank you
Mmmm... just made a batch to see if I wanted to try giving these for Christmas. They are VERY good!
This recipe was awesome, my 9 year old daughter looked it up this morning and we went out and bought the stuff to make it, she wanted to make one for everyone she knows! Quick, simple, and beautiful results!
Simply Zee Best! My husband baked it in an 8x6" pan, the result was simply wonderful.. Thxz Janet for sharing.
Has anyone reduced this recipe by 1/3? If so how did you adjust the egg and oil amounts? I ask because I could only find pint and a half jars, quart jars are out of stock everywhere, so reducing the recipe is now necessary. Thanks for any help you can offer.
Wonderful. Had fun making these. And the layers look very nice in the jar. Gave them for gifts. Thanks.
These were very easy to put together and they look really nice. I liked the fact that they're a brownie mix so it's a little different from the cookie mixes in a jar.
excellent!
I made the recipe with my 5 year old daughter. We only added plain chocolate chips due to her allergies.I used just 1/3 cup of oil as suggested but only had a 9x13 pan which made the brownies a little bit thin but still utterly DELICIOUS!!We shall be making these up as Christmas gifts. What a great idea.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections